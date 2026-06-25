We Tested Every Cam Girl’s Go-to Sex Toy. Here’s Our Verdict

By now, you’ve likely heard us talk about Lovense’s Lush 4 and its career moonlighting as a pornstar over a million times. If somehow you aren’t familiar with the sex toys that cam girls and their fans just can’t get enough of, just know that that hot pink sex toy is the culprit behind one of the most intense G-spot orgasms you may ever have.

After years of seeing Lush, I decided it was time to stop talking and test it out for myself. Is Lush 4 actually worth the hype? And given its allure for cam girls who are solo on camera, could this work for my private solo sex time? Or is it just a PR placement for sex workers, and those orgasms are thoroughly faked? As a former sex worker myself, I was very skeptical. Here’s what I discovered.

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My unfiltered take on Lovense’s Lush 4 egg vibrator

This is a 9/10 sex toy. It obviously benefits cam girls; however, this can be beneficial for solo sex and couples use, too. If you don’t like feeling stretched out during penetration, I’d skip this. If you do love that full feeling from sex, this is perfect for you. It didn’t slip out at all, which I imagine has to do with the egg vibrator’s shape. Sensitive vulva? You’ll only need the first setting. Never impressed by vibrators and feel they could be stronger? Oh, you are going to have the time of your life with this.

Also, it’s 50% off until June 26 for Amazon Prime Day.

Pros & Cons

Pros

I was able to sit back and enjoy every inch of stimulation – with a front row view.

The slimmer arm can stimulate your clit which gives 10/10 dual stimulation

It gave me the most pleasurable G-spot orgasm

Cons

The toys buttons are trickier to use than the app

I could only use the first setting because it was so strong

What Is the Lovense Lush 4

Lovense’s Lush 4 is an egg vibrator with bluetooth compatibility and a motor that emits the strongest vibrations I’ve ever felt. In case you’re new to egg vibrators, they are just as they sound: vibrators shaped like an egg. The allure is that the shape is not only discreet, keeping your secrets safe, but also, its shape allows the toy to hug your G-spot and massage it until you have the most audible orgasm you’ve had in a while. If you’re lucky, your egg vibrator will have a slimmer arm that can reach your clitoris, giving you dual stimulation and a deeper orgasm.

how i tested the lovense lush 4

To test the Lush 4, I cleared my schedule, grabbed a water-based lubricant (specifically, Dame’s Aloe Lube) and cleaned my toy. Cleaning your toys is essential before use and the water-based lubricant was to help insert the toy during my test.

I specifically wanted to test how strong the vibrator was. For example, are those cam girls faking it or is this thing truly that good? Next, is the app experience worth it? Or just another gimmick to make this thing seem high tech. Lastly—and dare I say, most importantly—did I feel direct G-spot stimulation? Bonus points if I had a G-spot orgasm but not essential as everyone’s pleasure system works differently.

What its like to actually use the lovense lush 4

Lying down and looking at Lush 4, I did get a bit nervous. The eggs shape is thicker in person than it looks online. Thankfully, we did prepare our lubricant and when I tell you I drenched that toy in lube… I drenched it. (The more lube, the easier the toy will slide in).

After drenching Lush 4 in lube, I made sure to massage down there with the toys vibrating off first, then on. This was to get myself open but without reaching climax too quickly. While entering me, I most definitely felt a slight stretch but nothing painful. It was moreso enjoyable and made me utter the gasp that first stroke usually elicits.

Motor Strength and Wearability: Does It Stay in Place?

Immediately, I wondered just how sex workers are able to use this for extended periods of time without nutting too fast. When I tell you that the shape of Lush 4 allows it to sit directly on your G-spot, I am not exaggerating. There is not a smidge of vibration or stimulation that gets lost as its hugging your body internally. I use the word hugging because it did not slide out once. Given how much lube I used, I was impressed.

At the same time, the little slim arm hangs freely and depenging on how your body moves during stimulation, it will tickle your clit. It felt so good I ended up pushing it towards my clit which I could only do sparingly or else, you guessed it, I’d nut too quickly.

Let’s focus on the vibrations, though, because it deserves every minute of the spotlight. I have no idea what technology Lovense has that other sex toy brands don’t, but please believe me when I say that I don’t have another solo sex toy that feels this good. I’ve never in my life had to avoid going past the first setting because it hurts. Yes, hurt.

I legit stayed on the first vibration setting the entire time and don’t feel like I missed out on anything. Dare I say, it was just right? This is one of those toys that allowed me to insert it and sit back as it did all of the work. Every once in a while, I’d play with the slimmer arm and tap it against my clit but that was merely out of curiosity, not necessity.

The App vs. The Toy’s Buttons

For the sake of giving you the necessary details, I used both the toy’s buttons directly to navigate and also the app. In my opinion, the app was the best experience because it allows you to easily switch between vibration settings and patterns. For example, level 1 was enough, but I wanted to try higher settings, obviously. Level 2 hurt so I naturally wanted to go back to level 1, but when using the toy’s buttons directly, you have to cycle through every setting before getting back to level 1. I will say this did hurt as the vibrations grew stronger, but it gave me a teaser of each setting and I think the girls on Reddit begging for stronger toys will not only enjoy the sheer strength and power of Lush 4, but also the thrill of its built-in patterns.

In the app, however, there’s several ways to navigate vibrations and intensity. My favorite remote to use in-app is the graph that allows you to swipe up for stronger settings, and swipe down for less intense settings. This made it easier to test without feeling the pain of hitting the highest intensity. Defeiniyley recommend using the app instead of the toy.

Read my complete review of Lovense’s in-app experience.

Did I have a G-spot Orgasm with Lush 4?

I nutted in less than 30 minutes which might not be impressive for some, but for a woman that literally did not use her hands after inserting the toy, I am deeply impressed. What’s better than sitting back, being pleasured, and enjoying the view?

Apparently you can wear this outdoors as it’s wearable and very quiet but personally I would be hooting and hollering inappropriately so I will not be trying that.

Battery Life and Charging

Simply put: the battery life on Lush 4 is built for people who need to go to work. Sex workers can’t deal with a dead sex toy that needs two hours to charge halfway. So, when Lovense stated that 5 minutes of charge could give you up to an hour of use, I was so ready to put it to the test.

I can confirm, 5 minutes’ charge does give you 60 minutes of play time. I used this twice and haven’t had to charge it. I had to keep this on for a day so it could finally die and I could test the 5-minute-charge theory.

Is the Lovense Lush 4 Worth It?

The Lovense Lush 4 is one of the most exciting toys I tried this year. Why? Well, its kind of like finally buying something that’s been on your wishlist for months, and thankfully, it exceeds your expectations. You end up telling everyone about it and encouraging them to make a purchase of their own. That’s exactly what Lush 4 did for me.

Bottom line:

If you love G-spot orgasms and toys that force you to tune out the world and simply enjoy pleasure, this is for you. This felt like the purest form of sex meditation. No desire to do too much, I had everything I needed from lube to a backup remote, and all I had to do was relax and let Lush 4 do the work.

If you have an ultra-sensitive vagina and already find some toys too painful to use, go ahead and skip this purchase. Now, if you’ve spent any time asking friends or on online forums trying to find the most powerful toy you can enjoy, this is a strong contender.

Overall, Lush 4 was a 9/10 experience that I’ve already enjoyed more than once. I now understand why cam girls won’t go without it.