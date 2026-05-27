We Found a Stroker That *Actually* Fits Big D*cks—And It’s Under $100 Right Now

So, you’re interested in strokers but doubt it’ll fit your dick. Lovense’s hi-tech sex toys are currently on a major Masturbation May sale, and its girthiest pick is $90 off. According to horny reviewers, “it’s tight.” Yes, in bold.

Currently sitting at $99, the Lovense is about 9 and a half inches long with about 3 and a half inches of girth. That means even bigger dicks can fit in it and feel full coverage on their shaft.

Videos by VICE

Most strokers promise a “realistic feel.” The Max 2 takes it a step further and mimics the warm, tight feel of a vagina – with contractions too. You know that squeeze and push feeling you feel inside a vagina as you stroke? This has the ability to do that all around you. It basically hugs and vibrates on your dick as you stroke. It’s a top-tier feeling, so if you want to edge, you can also adjust this feature to make it less intense or turn it off entirely. There are also different sleeves to get you off. There’s a neutral sleeve to start with, and then.

Couples love this, btw. It’s app-compatible, so you can use this together, whether you’re long-distance or IRL. To make it vibrate, connect it with her Lovense toy like the Nora. If you increase the speed of how you stroke yourself, her Nora 2 rabbit vibe will thrust her deeper. If you’re using a stroker for the first time and feel overwhelmed by the hi-tech bits, download the app and use an already created stimulation pattern.

If you’re playing solo, you don’t have to stick to the usual. Get creative with it by syncing to any kind of content, for your viewing pleasure. Sync to porn or a game, or whatever comes to your horny mind. Pair your stroker with your laptop or phone, whether iPhone or Android, Mac or PC.

Now, for male porn performers, this is a bomb addition to your camming. Your audience can control the settings and watch you get milked. Lovense has its own educational hub with all the deets you need to dive in so if you’re curious, check them out.

The entire sex toy section of the website is on a mega sale with its new thrusting vibrator, Velvo, 50% off.

Oh, and Max 2 has the ever-so-clutch air hole to release air inside the toy. This avoids that queef sound and gives you a brief suction feel that’ll send a tingle up your spine.

Shop the Max 2 on sale for $199.