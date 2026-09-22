This Rabbit Vibrator Literally Thumps Your G-Spot

When I opened the Lovense Osci 3, I thought I knew exactly what I was looking at. It’s the quintessential bright pink with a rabbit-style shape, except this one has a pretty big trick hiding inside the insertable end.

Instead of only vibrating against your G-spot, the Osci 3 has an oscillating mechanism that moves up and down while the smaller arm vibrates against your clit. Lovense calls it rhythmic tapping, but once I actually put it inside me, “thumping” felt like a much more accurate description.

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I used the Osci 3 three times, all solo, to see how that thumping actually compared with a regular rabbit vibrator, whether I cared about the heating and app controls, and most importantly, whether all that extra movement actually felt good.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Quickie Takes

Best for: Anyone who likes really strong dual G-spot and clitoral stimulation, or wants to try a rabbit vibrator that feels different from the usual buzz.

Anyone who likes really strong dual G-spot and clitoral stimulation, or wants to try a rabbit vibrator that feels different from the usual buzz. Best feature: The G-spot thumping. That’s what actually makes the Osci 3 stand out.

The G-spot thumping. That’s what actually makes the Osci 3 stand out. Biggest surprise: I barely needed to turn it up. The lowest setting was already doing a lot.

I barely needed to turn it up. The lowest setting was already doing a lot. Biggest drawback: It’s loud. Like, loud enough that I noticed immediately.

It’s loud. Like, loud enough that I noticed immediately. Battery life: Lovense says up to 170 minutes on a full charge.

Lovense says up to 170 minutes on a full charge. Bottom line: The Osci 3 looks like a pretty standard rabbit vibrator, but it absolutely doesn’t feel like one. The thumping is intense, the clitoral vibration is strong, and I like that I can use either one separately when I don’t want the maxed out climax.

What Is the Lovense Osci 3?

The Osci 3 is basically Lovense’s take on a rabbit vibrator, except the larger insertable end doesn’t just vibrate. It actually oscillates up and down against your G-spot while the smaller arm handles clitoral vibration. You can use both at the same time or control them separately.

Lovense says the G-spot side can reach up to 6,000 oscillations per minute, while the clitoral vibrator can hit 7,500 vibrations per minute. I personally have zero interest in finding out what those maximums feel like.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The vibrator is about 8.3 inches long overall, with roughly 4.4 inches of insertable length and a 1.34-inch width. It’s covered in smooth silicone, waterproof, and has physical controls on the handle, so you don’t need the app just to use it. There’s also a heating option and Bluetooth connectivity if you want more control through the Lovense Remote app.

It sounds like a pretty standard high-tech rabbit vibrator, but the oscillating G-spot arm is what makes it feel like something else.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

You Might Actually Want Lube

The silicone on the Osci 3 feels pretty standard for a nice vibrator. It’s soft and smooth without much tackiness, and I could tell it would be easy to clean. What I noticed much more was the size.

The insertable end is larger than I usually prefer, so I would genuinely recommend using lube if you need a little help getting comfortable. But I can be stubborn about lube. So, naturally, I raw-dogged it. Maybe Lovense should include a small lube sampler with these like some other brands do. That may have made me use some.

The simultaneous clitoral stimulation helped get me wet enough that I was able to work the larger end in without much trouble, though. I definitely felt my pussy stretch, but once it was comfortably in place, it was a pleasantly stimulating kind of fullness rather than something I wanted to pull back out.

That was my experience, though. If you prefer smaller toys or need a little more time getting comfortable with something this size, keep the lube nearby and use it.

The G-Spot Thumper

The oscillation is easily the most interesting thing about the Osci 3 because it doesn’t feel like the usual vibration traveling through a silicone shaft. The G-spot stimulation feels more like a vibrating thump. There’s still vibration happening, but underneath it’s this repetitive up-and-down tapping motion pressing against the same area over and over. At the same time, the smaller arm can vibrate directly against your clit.

That combination became intense very quickly for me. I was perfectly happy around the lowest setting, and I actually found it more useful to play around with the two functions independently than to immediately turn everything up together.

If I start with both the clitoral vibration and G-spot oscillation going at once, I finish way too quickly. I’m talking about cutting a session short by a good 10 minutes because my body has apparently decided we’re done here.

If I want to stretch things out, I prefer teasing myself with the clitoral vibration first and adding the G-spot thumping later. Having independent controls makes that easy, and it also means you don’t have to commit to the full rabbit-vibrator experience every time you use it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Osci 3 Is Loud AF

All of that mechanical movement comes with one very noticeable tradeoff: the Osci 3 is loud.

I generally prefer quieter vibrators, so I noticed the noise pretty much immediately. The lowest setting was already strong enough for me, and increasing the intensity mostly made the toy louder while delivering more stimulation than I actually wanted.

I’m sure some people won’t care because they’re specifically buying this thing for power, but I wouldn’t call it discreet. If someone is in the next room, there’s a decent chance they’re going to know you’re using something.

Personally, I’d rather stay low. The Osci 3 was already getting the job done without sounding like I was testing the limits of its motor.

My Orgasm Interrupted the Thumping

The weirdest moment I had with the Osci 3 happened during my second time using it.

I was already mid-climax when my pussy walls started contracting pretty hard around the vibrator. Somewhere in the middle of all of that, the oscillating motion stopped and it seemed to disconnect. I wasn’t sure what happened. My pussy was squeezing around a device with a moving internal mechanism while I was cumming, so it felt possible that the contractions had somehow interfered with the oscillation and popped it off.

Since I had already finished, I wasn’t about to stop and troubleshoot it right then. I waited until another session, turned it back on, and everything worked normally again. I haven’t been able to recreate the issue, so I’m not going to claim that my vagina defeated the Osci 3. What I can say is that it turned on just fine the next time I wanted it. Pun intended.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I Didn’t Really Need The App

I connected the Osci 3 to the Lovense Remote app because app control is a huge part of what the brand is selling. Pairing was easy, and one feature immediately won me over: I could see the actual battery percentage.

The main control screen lets you adjust the vibration and oscillation independently, which is genuinely useful with a toy like this. I liked being able to see exactly how much of each type of stimulation I was using instead of relying entirely on button presses and guessing where I landed. But I didn’t feel like I needed the app to use the Osci 3. The physical controls already give you access to what matters most, and for solo sessions I was perfectly happy controlling it myself.

The app gets much more interesting if you’re into connected play. You can create and try different patterns, let somebody else remotely control the toy, and even send a control link to another person. Lovense has built a pretty extensive ecosystem around letting people interact with each other’s toys from a distance.

That’s not really my cup of tea, for now, but I can see why people would be into it. Long-distance couples have an obvious use for it, and there’s also an interesting crossover with interactive sexy content when someone watching can actually influence what the toy is doing.

Screenshot Credit: Maha Haq

There’s a Heating Function

The Osci 3 also has a heating function that you can toggle in the app’s Settings menu. Lovense says the insertable portion heats to around normal body temperature, so the point isn’t really to make the vibrator feel hot. It’s supposed to take away some of that cold-to-the-touch feeling you can get when you first insert a toy.

I turned it on while testing, but I honestly couldn’t tell whether it made much of a difference once the vibrator was inside me.

To be fair, my pussy had other things to focus on. The Osci 3 was larger than I usually prefer, the clitoral arm was vibrating, and the insertable end was repeatedly thumping against my G-spot. I think I was being stretched too much to pay close attention to if the silicone had gotten slightly warmer. It was a pleasantly stimulating stretch, to be clear.

I don’t think the subtle heat is necessarily a bad thing, especially since the target is body temperature rather than something obviously hot. I just wouldn’t consider the heating function one of the main reasons I’d buy the Osci 3.

Battery Life, Charging, & Cleaning

Lovense says the Osci 3 can run for up to 170 minutes on a full charge, with a full recharge taking about 75 minutes. I used it three times without coming close to draining the battery, which probably has something to do with how quickly this vibrator gets me where I’m going. I especially like that the app shows an actual battery percentage.

The Osci 3 is also IPX7 waterproof, so cleanup is pretty straightforward with warm water and soap. The smooth silicone doesn’t have much texture for anything to get stuck in, which makes cleaning relatively painless.

My complaint is the charging cable. The Osci 3 comes with USB-A on the power end instead of USB-C. Most of the chargers I actually use now are USB-C, so having another USB-A cable around feels dated. At least the magnetic connector on the vibrator side is easy to attach. I just wish sex-toy companies would collectively agree that USB-C has won.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Is the Lovense Osci 3 Worth It?

After three solo sessions, I think the Osci 3 is a really good rabbit vibrator for someone who wants more than the standard vibrating shaft and clitoral arm. The oscillating G-spot stimulation actually changes how the toy feels instead of simply adding another setting to the spec sheet.

The biggest thing to know is that it is intense. I only needed the lower end of its power range, it was louder than I personally prefer, and the larger insertable size gave me more of a stretching sensation than I usually go for.

The independent controls are what keep all of that from being overwhelming. Someone experienced who wants strong dual stimulation has plenty of power available, but a beginner or someone who’s simply curious about rabbit vibrators can keep things low, use one function at a time, and figure out what feels good without immediately throwing everything at their pussy.

That’s closer to how I used it. If I turned on the G-spot thumping and clitoral vibration together too early, I finished before I wanted to. Learning to tease myself with one and add the other later made the Osci 3 much more fun.

I could take or leave the heating function, and most of the app’s social features aren’t really for me, at the moment. I also wish the vibrator were quieter. But none of those things change the part I actually care about: the Osci 3 made me cum hard, repeatedly, and faster than I planned.

My biggest problem with it is figuring out how to make the session last longer, which is a pretty good problem for a vibrator to have.