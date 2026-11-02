You Need Lube. One of Our Favorites Is 20% Off Right Now

Everyone shops for the toy. I get it, and am guilty of it too. There’s LOTS of exciting sex toys out there, after all.

Toy lube and cleaner? Not quite as exciting of a purchase, but still a must if you’re hoping to get the most out of your toy.

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For National Sex Toy Day on November 4, LUBELIFE is running a sale in its Amazon store, giving you up to 20% off toy lubricants and 15% off toy cleaners now through November 4. The right lube makes play more comfortable, and a dedicated cleaner makes aftercare so much easier (and hygienic!), so this is a cheap way to improve toys you already own. It’s also an easy stocking stuffer-style add-on if you’re gifting a toy this season.

The Everyday Toy Lube

LUBELIFE’s water-based lube is toy-safe and vegan, and free of parabens, glycerin, silicone, oil, and hormones. It’s also compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms, while being extra easy to clean.

This two-pack is the travel-friendly size, and the same lube comes in bigger bottles if you go through it fast. It holds 4.5 stars across more than 10,000 ratings, which is pretty damn good. Before you go all-in, though, patch-test your skin to make sure you don’t have any negative reaction. Nothing more unpleasant than when you figure that out while you’re already playing with your toy….

The Cleanup Crew

With LUBELIFE’s Foaming Toy Cleaner, you pump the foam, wait 60 seconds, rinse with warm water, and pat dry. That’s the whole routine. It’s safe for silicone, glass, stainless steel, ABS, and TPE, and free of parabens, sulfates, alcohol, and hormones. The foam really clings to the toy being cleaned instead of running off like a thin spray, and it rinses away without an obvious residue.

The Specialty Lubes

If the regular stuff isn’t doing it for you, LUBELIFE also makes a few specialty formulas that are also on sale right now, including warming and cooling versions. There’s also a fertility lube that’s marketed as sperm-friendly for couples trying to conceive, so you can get started with some toy play during foreplay before moving on to the full-on baby making!