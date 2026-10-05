Apple’s Price Hike Be Damned—The M5 MacBook Air Is $200 Off Right Now

After Apple raised the prices of its MacBooks this past summer, I wasn’t sure when we’d see a sale or what shape it’d take as we headed into the fall holiday season. Well, we’ve got our answer. Right now at both Best Buy and Amazon you can grab a MacBook Air M5 for $1,099. That’s down $200 off its usual price.

Best Buy’s Techtober doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but then neither does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the October Prime Day running from October 6–7 this year and which Best Buy is countering with Techtober. Wherever you buy it, $200 is $200.

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a killer laptop for (just about) a grand

For the $1,099 MacBook, you’re getting the base-level configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. That’s more than enough for most people to surf the internet, write college essays, tackle work spreadsheets, stream 4K video, and casually edit photographs.

But if you need more oomph without stepping up all the way to a MacBook Pro, Best Buy also has a range of higher-spec configurations of the MacBook Air M5 on sale. Whatever you pick, though, only runs on sale through Sunday, October 11.

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Consider this a half step up from the MacBook Air M5. The MacBook Pro M5 is thicker and heavier (not significantly, but noticeably), but with that added heft comes a mildly more capable machine. The MacBook Air M5 is no slouch, but the Pro with the same base-level M5 chip has a nicer screen, more ports, and 24 hours of battery life versus the Air’s 16.

The MacBook Pro with the mid-level M5 Pro chip is the one to get if you can swing the money. It’s more of a leap in capability over both the MacBook Air M5 and MacBook Pro M5, which comes partially down to its better cooling system that can sustain demanding usage for longer. Normally it retails for $2,500, but for Techtober you can get it for $2,349 at Best Buy or, as long as you don’t mind silver instead of Space Black, $2,300 at Amazon.

Ok, you got me. Not a laptop, but I’ve hung around enough authors, poets, and screenwriters to see that paired with the right wireless keyboard (like the Apple Magic Keyboard), an iPad Pro M5 works for some people as a laptop substitute. It’s also your only option if you want something like a Mac with a touchscreen, at least for now.