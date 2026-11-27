The MacBook Air M5, which I consider the best MacBook for most people, hasn’t been this cheap since May. That’s from before Apple raised its prices on Macs due to, frankly, economic wackiness. At $999, the MacBook Air M5 is once again below that magic one grand. I’ve seen more than a few deals in the past half-year for $150 off, but this is the first time that I’ve seen $300 off. If you’re been mulling over a new MacBook, now’s the time to get it.

Like the Pre-Price Hike Days Again

Apple released the MacBook Neo earlier this year as a new entry-level MacBook. It’s $100 off for Black Friday, too, but at $699 it’s only $200 less than our MacBook Air M5 deal, and the MacBook Air M5 is a far more capable machine. If you can swing the Air’s $899 price tag, do it. Apple’s awfully good at making efficient chips, and its M5 chip will handle anything and everything short of the type of heavy-duty tasks used by hardcore video editors, graphic designers, and 3D renderers.

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The Best Apple Black Friday Deals

One of the first deals to make my eyes pop out this Black Friday was seeing the Apple AirPods Pro 3 for $149. That’s $100 off. They’ve never been this cheap. I was expecting retailers to match the previous lowest sale price of $169, but $149 was a surprise. The AirPods Pro 3’s active noise cancelation (ANC) is twice as effective at blocking out surrounding noises as the AirPods Pro 2, which was twice as good as the previous AirPods Pro.

Apple’s A16 iPad is more than powerful enough for the type of casual browsing most of us do on our iPads at night in bed, procrastinating sleep. You don’t need to fork over more money for an iPad Air or iPad Pro to do that. Just catch the iPad A16 for $379 ($70 off). It can handle obsessively checking social media and email, browsing the internet, and online shopping for more Black Friday deals just fine.

Give your wrist a break and use a separate mouse if you’ve been dealing with carpal tunnel pain. There are more ergonomic mice, such as my perennial favorite, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed. But Apple’s magic mouse lets you use touch-sensitive gestures, like on MacBooks’ track pads. It’s a slick option, because nobody in the computer business does gestures quite as well as Apple.