Cast Iron Always Sticking? It Might Not Be a Skill Issue. Here’s What Chefs Recommend

I’ve been cooking with cast iron for the past 10 years. No, no, I’m not one of the professionals to which I’m alluding. I wouldn’t even call myself a home chef, just a habitual home cook. I’d never been all that comfortable with nonstick Teflon coatings, and so when cast iron began taking off (again) in the mainstream, I jumped on board.

That was years before Made In Cookware began selling its made-in-America cast-iron cookware. Originally exclusive to Williams Sonoma, Made In began selling directly from its own website earlier this summer, and just launched a cast iron line that looks more than promising. (There’s a lot of cast-iron cookware out there on shelves and in restaurant kitchens these days, but not all cast iron is up to the same snuff.)

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made in seasoned cast-iron 4-qt. brasier – credit: made in cookware

the iron’s seasoning

My Made In stainless steel cookware was a good workhorse, and I never gave it up. Cast iron found its own uses in my kitchen, particularly when I needed to fry an egg or flip a pancake, the sort of tasks made difficult by stainless steel skillets and which really call for a nonstick pan. All cast-iron cookware has a layer of food-safe oil that’s baked at a very high temperature—500 degrees or so—to harden it into a slick, semi-durable coating called seasoning. That’s what makes cast-iron cookware nonstick.

There are few types of oils that companies and cast-iron devotees swear by. Made In seasons its cast iron with organic flaxseed oil, which is often considered the Holy Grail by cast-iron enthusiasts. I’ve stripped and reseasoned cast-iron cookware using most of the popular oils, and I found that flaxseed oil was less prone to leave a sticky seasoning than the canola or soybean oils (vegetable oils) common to the mass-market brands.

Flaxseed is also the most durable and hardest of the seasoning oils. I’ve had to redo a few vegetable oil seasonings on cast iron before. The only time I ever had trouble with a flaxseed oil-seasoned pan was when an ex-partner ran them through the dishwasher. Of all the oils to use on cast iron, I prefer flaxseed.

Cast iron also retains heat spectacularly well. It takes a while to heat up, much more so than stainless steel pans, but once hot it holds onto that heat and takes a long time to cool down. That makes cast iron a powerhouse for slow, low-temperature cooking, like making a tender pot rot in a braiser.

an extra layer of polish

Lodge makes fine budget pans at a budget price. I’ve owned and used a bunch. Their bare, non-enameled cast iron is made in the US, too. Where Made In earns its premium is in the finish. Pick two products out, one from each brand, and look closely at the finish. Zoom in if you have to.

The Lodge has a pebbled texture, which results from when the sand-mold casts are broken and the molten cast-iron has cooled. Cast iron of the old days, when it wasn’t just a resurgent trend but the de facto cookware, was polished to a smooth finish. This is the step that budget cast iron skips these days. Made In polishes its cast iron to a smooth, old-fashioned finish. That extra step in the manufacturing process means extra labor.

It’s not just for aesthetics. Smooth-polished cast iron is more non-stick than unpolished cast iron. YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are full of short clips showing cooks frying an egg—what I’d consider the hardest test of a nonstick pan—and merely turning a well polished cast-iron skillet sideways to let the fried egg slips out of the plate like log through a waterpark ride. On a pebbled, non-polished cast-iron skillet, the egg needs to be cajoled, jiggled, wrestled loose with some wrist shaking.

Like any cast-iron, be careful about cooking particularly acidic dishes. They can strip the finish. Short periods of cooking should be fine. Just remember to quickly clean it afterward, and use a very gentle soap so as not to strip the finish. If you can do that, your cast iron will outlast you. When you can get a few lifetimes of use out of something so versatile as to use it several times a week, at least, then paying a little extra isn’t the craziest thing. I try not to overuse this saying, this favorite of the “buy it for life” crowd, but here I’m going to say it: Buy once, cry once.