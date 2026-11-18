‘Tis almost the season to cook up a tremendous amount of food for every family member you can wrestle into a dining room. Perhaps that’s why Made In Cookware launched their Black Friday sale early. You can get up to 40% off across a bunch of products in time to wield them for that Thanksgiving meal, or for the holidays that come after.

the best made in Black Friday deals

Stainless steel is my workhorse in the kitchen. Cast-iron is there for certain uses, and I shy away from Teflon—there isn’t any in my kitchen—but for the bulk of my cooking duties, I’m using a stainless steel skillet, pan, or pot. The made-in-Italy Made In 10-Piece Stainless Clad Set counts, as every brand does, the lids to the pots as one piece each. You get a stock pot, two sauce pans, a saucier, and two frying pans for $679. That’s 34%, or $345, off the retail price.

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I use my enameled Dutch oven so much, I never bother to put it away. It lives permanently on a space of honor atop my stove. The Made In 5.5 qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is 23% off, going for $230 (regular price: $299), and makes for a solid stockpot alternative for long-simmering roasts of meat, stews, and soups. The cast iron’s thick walls retain heat for longer than the thin walls of a stockpot.

Carbon steel is a cookware metal you may not be familiar with, but it excels at cooking dishes that require quickly heating up and cooling down the surface, the opposite of cast-iron. Made In Carbon Steel Griddle is $150 ($29 off its usual $179 price). Usually when I’m using carbon steel it’s a wok for stir fry, where I can manage the wok’s temperature by lifting the pan off the burner. But burger chefs love it because the carbon steel can reach very high temperatures, which makes it perfect for charring.

Managing a bunch of side dishes as you cook your main meal can be a handful if you don’t have enough frying pans. The Made In 3-Piece Stainless Clad Frying Pan Set is going for $250 (40% off its $417 retail price). The set of 8″, 10″, and 12″ frying pans are made in Italy.

Nonstick coatings have a bad rap due to Teflon. Ceramic is a more user-friendly nonstick coating that avoids the nasty chemicals of Teflon. The Made In 10″ CeramiClad Non Stick Frying Pan is 24% off, which translates to a $125 sale price, down from $149. It’s also available in four particularly attractive colors that’ll stand out from the rest of your stainless steel cookware.

What’s a saucier? It’s a deep cooking dish with rounded sides, perfect for making sauce. I bet you’d guessed that one. The Made In 3 qt. Stainless Clad Saucier for $150 ($29 off its retail price), and comes in stainless steel to match the rest of your cookware.

what are the holidays without free gifts?

credit: made in cookware

Made In Cookware also is offering free gifts with certain purchases. These include: