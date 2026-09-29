This GOATed “Massager” Is Up to 40% Off (This Week Only)

If you’ve been eyeing a Magic Wand, this is the week to stop eyeing.

PinkCherry is running a fall sale on five models through October 3, and with code FALL, the wands land about 35% to 41% off their regular prices, depending on which one you pick.

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Wands are an admitted splurge at full price, so a markdown this steep is worth a look, especially with gifting season creeping up. The lineup runs from a plug-in classic to a pocket-sized micro, so there’s a discount for nearly every kind of shopper.

via Magic Wand

Better still, the code works across all five models, which means you can compare them side by side and pick based on how you’ll actually use it… and lucky for you, we have expert advice to help you find the one for you (or whoever you’re giving it to as a gift)!

Five Wands, One Sale: Which Magic Wand to Buy

Sarah Tomchesson, a certified sex educator and Magic Wand’s Director of Marketing & Education, walked me through the lineup:

Magic Wand Rechargeable: The one to buy if you can only buy one. Tomchesson says it’s the only Magic Wand that works both cordless and plugged in, so it keeps going when the battery doesn’t.

Magic Wand Waterproof: The “most powerful of the bunch,” per Tomchesson, and it’s fully submersible for the shower or bath. It’s also the priciest, so pick it if water play is the point.

Magic Wand Mini: Compact, travel-friendly, and small enough to fit between partners. Tomchesson calls it “an easy gift,” along with being the one you can easily toss in a carry-on. This one is not waterproof.

The Original Magic Wand: The OG. The “cult classic, virtually unchanged since 1968.” It plugs into the wall, which means no charging or battery failures, and it’s the lowest-priced full-size option in the sale.

Magic Wand Micro: Bullet-vibrator precision with a flexible wand neck. It’s the cheapest pick here, and Tomchesson says it’s “remarkably powerful for its size.”

Why the Magic Wand Is Worth the Hype

The Magic Wand started life as a massager and was adopted for external stimulation, and it has stayed popular for more than 50 years. The appeal is wildly simple. You get a big, flexible head that spreads deep, rumbly vibration over a wide area, which is a very different feel from a small bullet or a buzzy stick vibrator.

If you’ve only tried lighter toys, a wand is the upgrade people usually mean when they say “rumbly.” Just go in knowing that the full-size models are pretty large, so the Mini and Micro are better bets if space or travel is coming into play.

Still need convincing? We break down the best wand vibrators in this article. And the winner? You guessed it: The Magic Wand, which delivers “an unforgettable experience.”

Not looking for a Magic Wand after all? That’s not all that’s on sale this fall at Pinkcherry. Head to their site now to take advantage of the killer sex toy savings while you still can.