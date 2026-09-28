Buy One, Get One (Very Personal) Toy: This Men’s Bundle Is 65% Off

Two sex toys for less than the price of one decent one is the kind of math I like.

Our Erotic Journey’s Men’s BOGO bundle pairs a male masturbator with a prostate massager, and the whole set is about 65% off its regular price right now. Good toys rarely come cheap, so this is a great way to try both solo play and prostate play without paying full price twice.

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Two Toys, One Cheap Way to Find Your Thing

With this BOGO bundle, you get a masturbator built for realistic sensation, along with a prostate massager designed to target your (or your partner’s) internal pleasure zones, both with intuitive controls and body-safe construction. It works for solo play or with a partner, and the point of the bundle is variety. Figure out which kind of stimulation you like before you invest more money on something fancier.

The masturbator is the Make Me Cum Rose!, billed as the men’s answer to the viral Rose toy for vulva owners. It mimics oral sex with a stretchy, textured sleeve that thrusts and rotates, with five thrusting speeds and two vibrating motors. It’s USB rechargeable (about 50 minutes per charge) and splash-proof. The crazy part? Even with its current $20-off deal, sold on its own, the masturbator lists for more than this whole bundle costs.

The prostate massager is the Sec Bro Rechargeable Silicone Prostate Massager, which runs by remote or manually and offers about 70 minutes of use per charge. It’s IPX6 water-resistant, and stays under 50 dB, in terms of loudness.

Just make sure you’re using water-based lube with boy toys, as it’s best for getting the most mileage out of your devices.

More Male Toys Worth a Look

Want something with a bit more of a track record? Our best sex toys for men guide can help spark some inspiration. Otherwise, here are a few other options for you to snag (on sale!) right now: