Mastodon Just Announced a North American Tour for Fall 2026

Mastodon has just announced the Poisonous Weapons Tour, a 2026 North American run that will see the metal band headlining theaters in the U.S. and Canada throughout September and October.

The Poisonous Weapons Tour kicks off September 16 in Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock. Subsequent stops include Asheville, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Brooklyn, New York; Toronto, Ontario; Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Oakland, California; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia. The last stop of the tour will be the Sick New World festival in Dallas on October 24.

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Deafheaven and Alcest will be in support at all but the festival date. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Mastodon 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

A Mastodon artist presale begins Wednesday, June 3 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster. Use code MASTO26 for access.

General onsale will begin Friday, June 5 at 10 AM local time, also on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Mastodon tickets on StubHub, where orders are are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Mastodon are kicking off the European leg of their 2026 tour this Wednesday, June 3, in Prague. International fans can find Mastodon tickets on Viagogo, even to sold-out shows. View all Mastodon’s 2026 European tour dates below.

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock ^

09/18 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards ^

09/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

09/20 – Louisville, KY @ Louder than Life ^

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

09/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

09/25 – Washington, DC @ Anthem ^

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus ^

09/28 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

09/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks ^

10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore ^

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera ^

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace ^

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

10/07 – Boise, ID @ Revolution ^

10/09 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox ^

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound ^

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore ^

10/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom ^

10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

10/18 – Memphis, TN @ Satellite Music Hall ^

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora ^

10/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Sick New World Dallas

^ = w/ Deafheaven and Alcest

06/03 – Prague, CZE @ O2 Universum #

06/05 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

06/06 – Gdańsk, PL @ Mystic Festival

06/07 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

06/09 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457 #

06/11 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock

06/13 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Into The Grave Festival

06/14 – Donington Park, UK @ Download Festival

06/16 – Saarbrucken, DE @ Garage #

06/17 – Dortmund, DE @ FZW #

06/19 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/21 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop Metal Meeting

06/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks #

06/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell Festival

06/25 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s Neue Welt #

06/27 – Snina, SK @ Rock Pod Kamenon

06/28 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory #

06/30 – Toulouse, FR @ Bikini *

07/01 – Bordeaux, FR @ Le Rocher De Palmer *

07/03 – Cartagena, ES @ Rock Imperium Festival

07/04 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest

07/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Evil Live

# = with Loathe

* = supporting Anthrax