These 7 Mattress Toppers Will Have You Pretending You Bought a New Bed

There’s a very specific kind of bed regret that shows up around month three of owning a mattress.

“This felt way better in the store” is a pretty terrible realization. Mattresses are investments, and buying the wrong one… well, sucks.

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But before you sink four figures into another replacement, there’s a cheaper workaround that can actually still work. Mattress toppers exist to solve this exact problem, whether that’s softening a too-firm mattress, propping up a sagging one, or just adding the hotel-bed plushness you love to sink into after a long day.

We pulled seven toppers currently on Amazon that cover every budget, sleep style, and mattress complaint, starting at $36 and topping out with a Tempur-Pedic pick for people who’ve made peace with spending the money they need to to get a good night’s sleep.

Here are some options that are worth putting between you and your mattress right now.

1. Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper (Twin XL) — Best Budget Pick

The Linenspa topper is gel-infused memory foam that conforms to your body without trapping heat the way plain foam does, and at under $40 it’s the cheapest way to test whether a topper even solves your problem before you spend more. It’s CertiPUR-US certified, backed by a 3-year limited warranty, and ships compressed (expect it to fully expand within 24 to 48 hours of unboxing). It’s rated 4.5 stars across nearly 75,000 reviews, which is about as close to a sure thing as mattress toppers get.

2. BEDLORE Viscose Bamboo Mattress Topper (Queen) — Best for Hot Sleepers

BEDLORE’s pillow-top topper is made from a bamboo-viscose blend that’s noticeably better at not trapping heat than standard polyester fill, which matters if you’re the person who wakes up sweaty regardless of the season. The elastic deep pocket stretches to fit mattresses anywhere from 6 to 18 inches thick, so it’s a relatively safe bet even if you’re not totally sure how deep your mattress runs. It’s machine washable, has racked up over 13,000 ratings at 4.3 stars, and was recently featured in People’s mattress topper coverage.

3. Niagara Sleep Solution Ultra Soft & Cooling Mattress Topper (King) — Best for King Beds

King mattresses are expensive enough that replacing one feels like a life decision, which makes this Niagara topper a smart intermediate step. It’s made from rayon derived from bamboo, has a 20-inch deep pocket built for thick mattresses, and skips the latex and formaldehyde some cheaper toppers rely on. It’s also an “Amazon’s Choice” pick with 56,000-plus ratings averaging 4.3 stars, and reviewers consistently mention it holding up well for hot sleepers, specifically.

4. ELEMUSE Extra Thick Pillow Top Mattress Topper (Queen) — Best Plush Pick

This is the one for people who want to sink in a little (*raising my hand emphatically). The ELEMUSE pillow top is overfilled with down-alternative fill instead of memory foam, so it comes a bit softer and cloudier than most of the picks on this list, without running quite as warm as memory foam can. The deep pocket and box-stitch construction keep the filling from bunching up over time, and it’s fully machine washable. It’s rated 4.4 stars across nearly 20,000 reviews.

5. ELEMUSE College Dorm Essentials Mattress Topper (Twin XL) — Best for Dorms

Headed to college? Built specifically for the twin XL dorm-bed problem, this ELEMUSE topper layers 2 inches of cooling gel foam under 1 inch of pillow top, which gives it more structure than a single-layer topper while still adding cushioning to those notoriously thin dorm mattresses. The deep pocket design keeps it anchored through a semester’s worth of shuffling in and out of a lofted bed, too. It’s another “Amazon’s Choice” pick with 4.3 stars and over 4,000 ratings.

Another dorm-worth pick, ViscoSoft’s pitch is durability over time. The high-density foam is built to resist the flattening and permanent dips that cheaper toppers develop after a year or two of use. It’s gel-infused for temperature regulation, comes with a removable rayon cover, and includes adjustable straps to keep it from sliding on a lofted or adjustable frame. Backed by a 60-day guarantee and rated 4.4 stars across 15,000-plus reviews.

At $389, this Tempur-Pedic topper still warrants some budgeting considerations, but it’s still a fraction of the cost of a new Tempur-Pedic mattress, and it gets you the same signature TEMPUR-ES material that adapts to your shape, weight, and temperature.

The washable cooling cover is engineered to keep you up to 8 degrees cooler overnight, and Staytight corner straps help keep it from migrating on the mattress underneath. It’s an “Amazon’s Choice” pick with 4.1 stars across over 12,000 reviews. That score closer to “4” likely comes from reviewers being split on firmness preference, but shoppers do consistently call out the effective cooling. It doesn’t appear to be just marketing buzzwords.