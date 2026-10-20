Megan Fox Wants You Hard. Her New Role Takes That Very Literally

She’s been an android, a demon… So it’s not a total stretch for Megan Fox to be wearing a skintight red catsuit and playing a pill. And arguably the most enticing pill you’ve ever seen.

It’s Ro’s campaign for Ro Sparks, an erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment, and she delivers the product details through a string of double entendres, like, “If prescribed, I show up right at your door.”

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Sign me up.

Underneath the jokes, though, Fox told People she’s going after the shame that’s associated with ED. Her message is that ED isn’t a defect and nothing about it needs hiding. The numbers suggest she has a point. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) estimates that 30 million to 50 million U.S. men have ED, with about 40% affected at age 40, and 70% by age 70.

It seems the numbers game is against us, gentlemen.

If you happen to fall into that realm already, you’re in enormous company. The awkward part doesn’t have to involve a pharmacy counter, though. Ro, the company behind the ad, lets you skip the pharmacy line entirely and start with an online visit.

Is the Pill in the Ad the One You’d Actually Get?

Before the catsuit wins you over, let me be clear that Ro Sparks is a compounded treatment that combines sildenafil and tadalafil. Both ingredients are FDA-approved on their own, but the compounded product itself isn’t.

Those same two ingredients are the active drugs in Viagra and Cialis, which are FDA-approved, along with their generics. Ro prescribes both brands, as well as their generic versions, and says that its generic Viagra can run up to 95% cheaper than the brand name. Cialis comes in daily and as-needed options.

A generic has the same active ingredient as the brand it copies, so the difference is the name on the box and, per Ro, the price. The one that fits you depends on your schedule, along with a licensed provider who reviews your information online and decides whether a prescription even makes sense for you.

How a Ro provider review works is certainly worth a look if you’re curious, partly because NIDDK notes that ED isn’t a routine part of aging and can actually be tied to things like diabetes, heart disease, and stress.

Ro says nearly 2 million members have been treated for ED through its platform. But if those numbers can’t convince you to take a look, maybe Megan Fox can?

Fox’s Suggestion, Minus the Innuendo

Fox’s ad is the easily the sexiest damn way ED has ever been presented to me. (Naked Boomers lounging in outdoor, claw-footed bathtubs just don’t do anything for me, you know?)

And Ro seems to make the treatment process itself pretty seamless.

If you’re prescribed, shipping is free and comes in discreet packaging, with no pharmacy line and no need for a conversation at the pharmacy counter. Ro is also offering $15 off your first order, if prescribed, and new sexual health patients can get that $15 off on a recurring plan.

Not everyone is a candidate, of course. Ro’s safety information says to skip these medications if you use nitrates or riociguat, or if you’re not healthy enough for sex, which is what the provider review is for.

Strip away the innuendo, and Fox’s suggestion is simple. You can talk about this (even with your partner!), and a provider is a good way to ease into that conversation. If you’ve been putting off ED treatment, see if Ro is right for you. Do it for Megan Fox.

Ro Sparks is a compounded prescription drug that contains sildenafil and tadalafil and is used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). Compounded drugs are permitted to be prescribed under federal law, but are not FDA-approved and do not undergo FDA safety, effectiveness, or manufacturing review. Do not take Ro Sparks more than once in any 24-hour period or within 24 hours of taking any other ED medications or PDE-5 inhibitors, such as tadalafil or sildenafil.