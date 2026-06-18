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For years, melatonin has been the default answer to every sleep problem. Can’t fall asleep? Take melatonin. Jet lag? Melatonin. Doomscrolling until 2 a.m. and now regretting your life choices? You guessed it: melatonin.

But lately, the internet has been filled with a different kind of melatonin conversation. Instead of praising the sleep solution for helping them drift off, people are swapping stories about the bizarre, hyper-realistic dreams they experienced after taking it. Some describe vivid nightmares, while others report stress dreams that feel so real they wake up exhausted. compared it to “watching a horror movie from inside your own brain.”

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They’re not entirely imagining things though.

A 2024 review published in the journal Dreaming examined the effects of sleep-related supplements and medications on dream experiences and found that melatonin is associated with increased dream recall, more vivid dreams, and a greater likelihood of remembering emotionally intense dream content. Researchers noted that melatonin appears to influence REM sleep, which is basically the stage most associated with dreaming. This could explain why some users report unusually vivid or disturbing dreams after taking it.

Another 2024 review examining melatonin’s effects on sleep and dreaming found that the hormone may increase dream recall, vividness, and the overall intensity of dream experiences. Researchers believe this might also be connected to melatonin’s influence on REM sleep.

To be fair, not everyone who takes melatonin suddenly starts starring in their own psychological thriller. But if you’ve ever woken up from a dream so vivid it ruined your morning coffee, you’re definitely not alone.

The Kinds of Nightmares People Blame on Melatonin

Now for what you came to this article for… While everyone’s dreamscape is a little different, there are a few recurring themes that show up again and again in discussions about melatonin-induced nightmares:

Being Chased: A classic. Whether it’s an unknown figure, a monster, or an ex from 2014, people frequently report vivid pursuit dreams that feel disturbingly real.

Missing Something Important: Showing up late for work. Missing a flight. Forgetting a final exam. Melatonin users often describe anxiety-fueled dreams that crank everyday stress up to 11.

Hyper-Realistic Family Emergencies: Many people report dreaming about accidents, illnesses, or emergencies involving loved ones—dreams that feel so convincing they immediately check their phones upon waking.

Weird Alternate-Reality Dreams: Perhaps the most unsettling category: dreams that aren’t necessarily scary, but are so bizarre, detailed, and emotionally intense that they linger for hours after waking.

What you can take Instead of melatonin

Who wants to be awoken by fear? As a result, many sleep supplement shoppers are moving away from melatonin-heavy formulas and toward products that focus on relaxation instead of directly manipulating the body’s sleep-wake cycle.

One option we think will gain attention are Oola Sleep Ease Gummies.

Unlike traditional sleep gummies, Oola’s formula is completely melatonin-free and instead relies on ingredients designed to help calm both the mind and body before bed. According to the brand, the gummies contain a blend of L-theanine, L-tryptophan, lemon balm, lavender extract, and ashwagandha. These are ingredients commonly associated with relaxation, stress management, and supporting healthy sleep quality without the next-morning grogginess some users report from melatonin.

Rather than trying to force sleep by increasing melatonin levels, this sleep solution includes ingredients that help create the conditions that make falling asleep easier in the first place. Think less “sleep switch” and more “brain, please stop hosting a TED Talk at midnight.”

L-theanine has become especially popular in melatonin-free sleep products because it’s associated with feelings of calmness without sedation. Meanwhile, lemon balm and lavender have long histories in herbal wellness traditions, while ashwagandha is often used to help manage stress, a major reason many people can’t fall asleep in the first place.

Final Word About Your Scary AF Dreams

Melatonin remains one of the most popular sleep supplements in America, and for many people it works just fine. But, if you’ve noticed your dreams becoming unusually vivid, stressful, or nightmare-filled after taking it, there may actually be a connection. Research published over the past few years has continued to identify vivid dreams and nightmares as known side effects for some users.

That’s why more shoppers are exploring melatonin-free sleep gummies that focus on relaxation instead of hormone supplementation. Products like Oola Sleep Ease Gummies won’t guarantee dreamless sleep, but they may help you wind down without spending the night being chased through a haunted Costco parking lot by your seventh-grade math teacher.