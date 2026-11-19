This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Mellow Fellow.

I got a variety of Mellow Fellow products, and I mean variety. This brand is doing the most with its offerings. My package had a Peanut Butter Baklava Stick with 20mg THC in it, plus Energy Blend gummies with THCV, CBG, CBC, and CBD. Then I picked up the live resin Zoap vape and saw “THCm” on the label, and that took some reading.

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Mellow Fellow started out in Colorado making hemp products for other companies. It’s based in Florida now, and its CEO, Gerald “JJ” Coombs Jr., has a background in pharmaceuticals. As a fellow pharmacy nerd and graduate, I respect that a lot. The brand makes its own blends, which accounts for some of the less familiar cannabinoids in these products. Coombs previously schooled me on Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 THC, if you want to read more about that.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I’m used to my grandma’s baklava with pistachios or walnuts, so Mellow Fellow’s Peanut Butter Baklava Stick made me look twice. I’d like to know why I haven’t seen more weed companies make dessert that isn’t a gummy or a brownie. I would have never thought peanut butter actually works with the flaky pastry, but it did.

The stick has 20mg delta-9 THC + 20mg CBD. Mellow Fellow lists half a stick as a serving, with 10mg of each. At my tolerance, though, I scarfed the whole baklava. It’s currently on sale for $4.24. For an edible with 20mg THC, I’d say that’s a damn good deal, even if I end up arguing with someone about what belongs in baklava.

The Tropic Medley Energy Blend gummies come from Mellow Fellow’s Wellness line. Its two gummies contain CBD, CBG, CBC, and THCV. The stacked cannabinoids are what made me pick up the package for a closer look. I’ve tried THCV products pitched for energy before, and while some work, most feel one-note since they don’t have other cannabinoids in them. That combination made me think about the entourage effect, the idea that cannabinoids can influence how one another feels. Mellow Fellow’s energy SKU felt way more well-rounded and efficacious for me.

If the Wellness blend sounds like a lot of cannabinoids to keep track of, Mellow Fellow also makes Yuzu Honeydew and Raspberry Macaron live resin gummies. The formula is familiar: each gummy has 10mg delta-9 THC + 10mg CBD. There are two gummies in a bag.

The flavors are what got me. I’ve had many raspberry-flavored gummies, but I don’t usually see a weed brand go for macaron. And yuzu with honeydew? That’s a combo I’d see on a fancy drink menu before I’d find it in a gummy.

The Zoap Vape Has THCM. What’s That?

I know Zoap as a cross of Pink Guava and Rainbow Sherbet. That gave me some idea of what to expect from the recovery-forward, live resin Zoap vape. Then I got to “THCm” on the label.

THCM is short for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) monomethyl ether. Mellow Fellow says it produces a less intense high that lasts longer than THC’s. I tried the vape to see if I’d actually notice that, but its lab report gave me pause: THCM makes up about 0.33% of the oil, while delta-8 THC makes up roughly 68%. There’s more minor cannabinoids like CBG and H4CBD in there, too.

I vaped the whole blend, so I couldn’t pick out what that small amount of THCM was doing on its own. The brand’s own explainer says its effects haven’t been confirmed in studies yet. The 1mL vape is currently on sale for $16.99.

PhD Pharmacist Formulated

Of course I noticed the pharmacist claim. I might be biased, but if we’re talking formulations, I’ll take a pharmacist’s word over a physician’s. Mellow Fellow gave me lots to read: THCV alongside three other cannabinoids in the Energy gummies, then THCM and H4CBD in the Zoap vape. That one sent me to a lab report. But the product I’d tell my friends and family about first is still the peanut butter baklava. I want to meet whoever came up with it and ask if pistachios or walnuts were ever considered.