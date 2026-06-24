Where to Buy the New $299 Meta Glasses

Meta snuck the Meta Glasses onto the market. Whether by intention as a soft launch or just an inadvertent struggle to jostle for visibility on a choked and busy marketplace during Amazon Prime Day, I’ve found it surprisingly hard to find where I could buy the new Meta Glasses that Meta launched on June 23. After a little digging, here’s what I turned up.

finding meta glasses for sale

Meta’s frolicking within the smart glasses space—glasses with cameras, microphones, Bluetooth to connect with your smartphone, and advanced software—is nothing new. They’ve partnered with Ray-Ban to sell two generations of Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses and with Oakley to sell Meta Oakley HSTN Smart Glasses.

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Now Meta undercut its old smart glasses with the launch of the Meta Glasses for $299. by partnering with EssilorLuxottica, the sunglasses behemoth that owns Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, LensCrafters, Sunglasses Hut, and other major eyewear brands.

They’re $80 cheaper than what’d been the cheapest Meta smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2). There are three models of Meta Glasses for sale at launch:

Kylie Jenner Meta Glasses

That third model listed above is also referred to as the Meta Glasses Starfire Kylie Edition, so if you see one or the other, know Meta is talking about the same thing. They’re all available with either sunglasses lenses or clear prescription lenses.

Co-designed by Kylie herself, the slim oval “Starfire” frames lean hard into Y2K fashion while packing Meta’s latest AI features, including hands-free photo and video capture, open-ear audio, messaging, music playback, and a built-in assistant that can answer questions about what you’re seeing in real time. The Kylie edition also adds a few extra flexes—like a custom AI voice modeled after Jenner and a mirrored charging case—making these smart shades feel more like a fashion accessory than a piece of tech. Starting at $399, they’re Meta’s most style-forward attempt yet to convince people that the future of AI belongs on your face, not just in your pocket.

other meta smart glasses worth looking at

Until yesterday when Meta launched the Meta Glasses, the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses (Gen 2) were the cheapest entryway into Meta’s smart glasses family. If you want classic, familiar frame shapes, the Meta Ray-Bans are your ticket.

Not wanting to be left out by its sibling brand and let Ray-Ban enjoy all the attention, Oakley responded to the first-generation Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with the Meta Oakley HSTN Smart Glasses last summer. There’s no second generation yet because they’re not that old. If your tastes lean more modern and sporty than classic, the Oakleys may be a better fit for you than the Ray-Bans.