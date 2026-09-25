Meta Has New, No-Camera Smart Glasses. Does Anyone Care?

Pervert glasses! That’s what we’re calling ’em, apparently. Give credit to those using them to video unsuspecting people in public for their social media feeds, or worse, to confront and harass people who never had any intention of being fodder for some lunatic’s algorithm.

That’s aside from the fact that the mere act of photographing or videotaping someone in public isn’t illegal, as they like to remind everybody. Reminds me of the phrase, “lawful, but awful.”

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Enter the camera-less Ray-Ban Meta Audio smart glasses, which are available for pre-order now for $349 and launch on October 13, 2026. You can buy them in two frame styles, neither of which pack a camera, only speakers and microphones for audio-only commands and responses: the classic Clubmaster and the rectangular Burbank. All said there are 23 combinations of frame and lens color. Will the Meta Audio’s lack of a peeper soften smart glasses’ smudged image? My bet is probably not.

I (nO) spy, you (no) spy…

You’ll get up to 12 hours of use out of a charge of the Ray-Ban Meta Audio, and their charging case adds another 48 hours. Nipping out the camera trims their weight to 43 grams, or about 1.5 ounces, about a third of what the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) weigh. The smart glasses themselves aren’t the only thing that are light. Details are light, too. Meta hasn’t said much publicly about what the Ray-Ban Meta Audio do that the existing Ray-Ban Meta can’t.

Not having a camera may be their biggest feature, as even though the camera lens is tough to see on Meta’s other smart glasses, it’s not invisible. And it lights up when recording. Not having a camera lens at all on the Ray-Ban Meta Audio, along with their incognito frames, just might be a way to avoid public suspicion as a secret creep, while still retaining the ability to take and make phone calls from the glasses, listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and interact hands-free with Meta’s Muse AI, which Meta is pushing heavily in advertisements right now as a day-to-day AI concierge and chaperone for regular people, as opposed to big businesses or coders.

Backlash or not, Meta’s all-in on smart glasses. “By the end of the year, we’ll offer more than 100 different glasses options across Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Meta Glasses…” they wrote in the Ray-Ban Meta Audio’s launch statement. I’m damn near certain that they mean “more than 100” in terms of frame and lens color combinations, not different models.

As fans of smart glasses point out, probably and rightfully so, most people aren’t using them for nefarious purposes to be a blight on humanity. They use them for recording nature walks, a little AI-assisted help figuring out a new city on vacation, and so on. If that sounds like you, and you either can’t wait for the Meta Audio’s to ship on October 13 or just want a pair with cameras, these are the options you can pick up today.

smart glasses you can buy right now

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) are the bread-and-butter smart glasses, and yep, they have a camera. One of the frame styles, the Wayfarer, is a long-running frame that Ray-Ban has been selling since 1952, and so it doesn’t scream “smart glasses” to any passer-by. Unless, you know, you’re filming and the “filming in progress” light next to the lens is lit up.

Wraparounds are back, baby. These things were everywhere in the 2000s, from the Matrix movies to sportfishers soaking up the dog days of summer. The Meta Oakley Vanguard AI swerve around the classic frame styles that Meta’s Ray-Ban partnership prefers and goes all-in on the Aughts.

Before Oakley and Meta partnered for wraparounds, they came out with the Meta Oakley HSTN. These pack the same Meta-fueled smart glasses capabilities in a frame less radical than the Meta Oakley Vanguard AI, but more modernist than anything sold by Ray-Ban.