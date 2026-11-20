PHOTO CREDIT: YSOLT USIGAN

Metallica typically plays stadiums that hold 60,000 people or more, but on Thursday, November 19, the band performed at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, a 10,000-seat venue celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. We were there, and the smaller setting made a noticeable difference. The stage felt closer, the sound was remarkably crisp, and the mix had enough separation to hear the individual instruments without sacrificing the sheer volume and intensity you’d expect from a Metallica show. It was a full-scale production in a room a fraction of the size of the stadiums they usually play.

The two-night engagement is part of Mohegan Sun Arena’s anniversary celebration and marks Metallica’s first Connecticut performances in 28 years. For anyone who missed Thursday’s show, Metallica returns Saturday, November 21, with a completely different setlist. Resale tickets are still available to shop through Ticketmaster and StubHub.

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Why Mohegan Sun Arena Is Such a Good Place to See Metallica

PHOTO CREDIT: Ysolt Usigan

Mohegan Sun Arena opened in 2001 and has spent the past 25 years hosting major touring artists, sporting events, and award shows. At 10,000 seats, it’s significantly smaller than the football stadiums Metallica typically headlines. But the arena’s size is only part of what makes it a particularly good concert venue.

In 2019, Mohegan Sun upgraded its audio infrastructure with a Meyer Sound LEO Family sound reinforcement system, including LYON line-array speakers, LEOPARD arrays for side coverage, and 24 low-frequency control elements designed to deliver powerful bass.

The system also uses six Galileo GALAXY processors to manage sound distribution and adjust the audio for different event configurations. The arena’s acoustics were modeled during its original design to account for reverberation and the different demands of concerts and sporting events.

In practical terms, the technology is designed to provide more consistent sound coverage throughout the building, rather than leaving certain sections with muddy audio or overwhelming bass. Thursday night’s show sounded excellent from where we were sitting.

The band opened with “Creeping Death” and moved directly into “Harvester of Sorrow,” “Holier Than Thou,” and “Of Wolf and Man.” The 15-song setlist pulled from several decades of Metallica’s catalog, including newer material from 2023’s 72 Seasons. And while some concert-goers were bummed out that “Enter Sandman” was not on Thursday’s setlist, the die-hards had plenty to appreciate, particularly the deeper cuts like “Orion,” “Of Wolf and Man,” and “Holier Than Thou” that don’t always make it into the band’s live sets. Metallica closed the night with “Master of Puppets,” following a stretch that included “Battery,” “Fuel,” and “Seek & Destroy.”

Saturday’s Metallica Show Will Have a Completely Different Setlist

There’s a significant reason to consider Saturday’s show even if you attended Thursday’s performance. Metallica is said to be bringing its “No Repeat Weekend” format to Mohegan Sun, meaning the band will perform two entirely different setlists with no repeated songs.

That leaves major tracks like “Enter Sandman,” “One,” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls” as possibilities for Saturday, although the band hasn’t confirmed the setlist.

Saturday’s opening act will also change, with Canadian metal band Spiritbox replacing Suicidal Tendencies.

Where to Buy Metallica Tickets for Saturday, November 21

Tickets for Saturday’s concert are available on the resale market, although prices are high. As of earlier this week, resale tickets were being advertised for more than $500, including fees. Prices and inventory can change as the show approaches, of course.

Fans can compare current listings on:

Make sure to compare final prices with fees included and check the seating chart before purchasing.

More Rock Shows Are Coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

Metallica isn’t the only reason to keep Mohegan Sun on your concert radar. Trans-Siberian Orchestra is scheduled for two performances on November 29, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The arena is also preparing for a major renovation. Earlier this month, Mohegan Sun announced a $30 million project that will include new seating throughout the arena, upgraded digital displays, redesigned concessions, new LED screens, and improvements to its entrances and concourse.

The venue is scheduled to close temporarily from mid-December through February, with a reopening concert on February 28 featuring Breaking Benjamin, Starset, P.O.D., and Filter.

Other rock and alternative shows already announced for 2027 include:

For anyone who prefers seeing major bands in smaller arenas, Mohegan Sun is worth considering. Metallica’s Thursday show was a good example of why: A 10,000-seat room, a properly engineered sound system, and a band that normally plays venues several times that size.

Check the Mohegan Sun Arena concert calendar for upcoming shows and ticket information.