This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Metro by T-Mobile.

We’re used to seeing deep discounts sprout up ahead of Black Friday, but how about the magic word “free” being thrown around? That’s a word that remains relatively scarce, even during the sales holiday season. Metro by T-Mobile, though, is giving away a free 5G smartphone, and they’re making it easy. No contracts and no credit checks. Just get a new line on a qualifying plan. Existing subscribers to Metro by T-Mobile can get the offer, too, as long as they open a new line on a qualifying plan. You’ve only got until December 7 to take advantage of this deal, and then it’s gone like melted snow.

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The Free Phones Being Offered

You’ve got three models to choose from. The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is a solid smartphone, and it edges out the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G (also one of the three options for this deal) in terms of longer battery life. It shares the same 6.7″ AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1330 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage space.

But the Galaxy A17 5G adds main camera stabilization, a thinner body, and lighter weight. Since you can choose either one for free, go with the Galaxy A17 5G. That’s what I’d do. Your third option is the Motorola moto g – 2026. That’s the current-year version of the moto g. Its 6.7″ display is an LCD and maxes out at 720p resolution, but its refresh rate is 120Hz. Although its main camera is a 50-megapixel unit, like the two Samsung ones, the front-facing selfie camera is a 32mp unit, which bests the Samsungs’ 13mp selfie cameras.

More Deals from Metro by T-Mobile This Holiday Season

Get a Free Samsung Galaxy A37 When You Bring Your Number and Join the $40 Period Plan.

You can score a free Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, a $490 value, just by signing up for $40 Period Plan that costs—you guessed it—$40 per month. There’s no activation fee to pay, and no credit check or contract to sign. The Galaxy A37 5G comes with a 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. Its 50mp main camera also comes with optical image stabilization to take the blur off those shaky handheld photoshoots.

Get $500 Off the iPhone 16e Through Metro by T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile is taking $500 off the iPhone 16e, so the 128GB model drops from $599.99 to just $99.99 (plus tax through the carrier’s promotion). That’s a big discount on Apple’s cheapest current iPhone, which runs on the A18 chip and is built to support Apple Intelligence. You get a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a 48MP main camera with optical-quality 2x zoom, and up to 26 hours of video playback, which Apple says is the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone. Shipping is free, but Metro notes a $25 activation fee per line may be required in-store.

Switch and Get Your First Three Months for $15 per Month

Love the phone you’ve got and don’t want to give it up for a new one, even if it’s free? You don’t have to. You can still get a deal if you bring your existing phone and sign up for a new plan. You get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data for $15 per month for the first three months with no activation fees, and then the price switches to the usual $25 per month. And remember, other carriers often charge as much as $35 per line for an activation fee, lock you into contracts, and run a credit check. Metro by T-Mobile doesn’t bother with any of that. This is a limited-time offer, so don’t wait too long.