Metro by T-Mobile Is Giving Away a Free Samsung Galaxy A37 5G—Here’s How to Get It

This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Metro by T-Mobile.

Metro by T-Mobile is offering one of the best budget phone deals around. Get the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G (a $450 value) covered by Metro by T-Mobile when you open a new line on their $40 unlimited plan and remain on the plan for 24 months. Consider it one of the easiest ways to score a brand new 5G phone while locking in Metro’s lowest price from day one. That’s over $450 in value back in your pocket!

Videos by VICE

Better yet, there are no catches and no surprises. Metro by T-Mobile keeps things refreshingly straightforward. There are no activation fees to worry about, and the price you see is the price you pay. Taxes and fees are already included in your monthly plan.

On top of that, you’ll be getting your service on T-Mobile’s award-winning nationwide 5G network. You won’t be sacrificing coverage just to save money even though T-Mobile is the flagship wireless carrier, while Metro by T-Mobile is its prepaid, budget-focused brand. Coverage is generally identical, and yet you walk away with a new phone and cash in your pocket.

PHOTO CREDIT: METRO BY T-MOBILE

How to Get Your Free Samsung Galaxy A37 5G

In order to get the free Samsung Galaxy A37 5G just bring your old phone number to make the switch. If you’re already a Metro user, this deal is not available to you. The offer is for those who have not been an existing or previous customer of T-Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile in the past 180 days.

Once your number has been transferred, you’ll be on Metro by T-Mobile’s $40 unlimited plan, which includes taxes and fees in the advertised price. Your new Samsung Galaxy A37 5G would then be covered over 24 months. As long as you remain on the qualifying plan for that long, the phone is yours!

More Perks

Those who subscribe to Metro by T-Mobile‘s $60/month tier also get Amazon Prime included, which ordinarily would cost you $15 per month on its own. All lines get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays. Subscribers can look forward to giveaways, free perks, and savings every Tuesday. That could mean free ice cream at Dairy Queen, Shell Fuel Rewards, $5 discounts on movie tickets, free drinks from 7-Eleven, and more. By T-Mobile’s count, each subscriber last year—including Metro by T-Mobile subscribers—received $900 worth of freebies.

Bottom Line

You’re getting what Metro by T-Mobile calls the “Metro Advantage.” In other words, you’ll benefit from the straightforward pricing. Taxes and fees are included in your monthly bill, which is so easy to stomach. And, since the service runs on T-Mobile’s nationwide network, you’re scoring the reliability of one of the country’s top wireless networks without paying premium carrier prices.

So if you’re looking to cut your monthly phone bill, but don’t want to feel like you’re settling, this option has your name (or phone number!) written all over it. Do your wallet a favor. Get a line on Metro by T-Mobile here.

You Might Also Like