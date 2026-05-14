I Tried the First Ever Sex Toy With Orbital Massaging (Spoiler: It Permanently Raised My Standards)

Imagine the shock in my face when I realized a sex toy – specifically for my clit (major) – could be a 4-in-1. I mean, we’ve seen 2-in-1’s before; dual vibrators are everywhere now. Does my vagina need four fucking functions? Probably not. But given that my sex toy drawer has.. grown, multiple functions in one could clear out some space for more kinky shit. Anywho, the four features? Warming, sucking, vibrating, and orbital massaging. That last one probably made your brows furrow because we can’t find proof of it being done before. At the tip of the toy, there are circular massaging beads that mimic the circular rubbing of the clit. As if that wasn’t enough, you also have suction, which mimics oral sex while the vibrations and heat do their thing. So, it’s safe to say I and my cooter were very enthused and intrigued. Could this be the next viral toy? I mean, the Rose went viral with only one of these features. When the girls find out there are four pleasure styles, they might actually run to their carts. Immediate next step: try the Mila Aura pleasure accessory for a review.

My Quick Verdict

The price tag paired with the number of pleasure styles is enough to make this your go-to toy. The biggest drawback is the buzzing sound as you layer functions. But the ability to layer functions like warming, suction, rubbing, and vibrating is enough to look past that.

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How I Tested

I tested this on my lunch break, in my bed with a sex playlist and no ebony lesbian in my search bar for once. Might be strange to say, but I was locked in and wanted to feel every bit of these four features. I tried it in my bedroom, a similar environment to the remainder of my clit sucker experiments (I always say dozens to keep it cute, but there are hundreds). I wanted to compare this clit suction to the Rose Toy to see if it could hold a candle to the best in the game right now. And two, if the toy’s contours (more on that later) and three extra functions could make this have a viral moment, too.

THE GIFT THAT KEPT ON GIVING

Keep reading: Aura came with a very unanticipated surprise.

My first thought upon receiving it was that it’s really pretty. The soft pink colorway is gorgeous. It looks like some kind of ergonomic beauty tool, and nothing like the toy that fucked me on my lunch break. It matches my aesthetic perfectly, and it’s suuuuper soft to the touch. (Spoiler: It’s very unassuming, so I fully leave this out on my nightstand.)

It took me a second to understand just how to hold it tbh. At first, I had the narrower end facing me with the clit suction head downward on my clit. Then, something told me to flip it and put the narrower end toward my gooch as I used the other end on my clit. So basically:

Vibration toward my gooch

Rotating circular beads massaging my clit

Vibration buzzing on my clit

Suction on my clit

The flashback I’m having as I type this? Should be illegal to enjoy on the clock. It might actually now that I think about it, but anyways… Depending on your anatomy, this may be tricky. But for me, it was the perfect tickle added to a crazy session on my clit.

The sound was a tough sell for me. I was expecting ultra-quiet as the brand shared, but it’s rather loud when you layer settings. It basically gets progressively louder. With one setting on at a time, it’s ignorable. I did test the sound while standing outside of my bedroom with all other sounds off (sex playlist, no roomies, etc), and you couldn’t hear it. It’s more of an “I can hear this because it’s down there, but if they’re not in the room, you’re in the clear.

The charger is USB-C which is allowing me to charge it via my laptop currently. The charger port on the toy isn’t USB-C though so sorta convenient for wall charge, but not groundbreaking.

The circular massage was stunnnnnning. I haven’t felt anything like that on my clit before. (I have on my G-spot, shoutout Playboy Pleasure’s line) So this was a nice treat. The word beads makes it sound rough, but it’s not a hard rub.

The warming function gets rather hot. I was enjoying the vibe so much, I didn’t realize it was growing from warm to hot on my inner thigh. Strange but good feeling that reminded me I still love temperature play.

The vibrations could be stronger, but given that I have three other styles of stimulation, I’m willing to compromise because I still had a huge O. Also, the buttons were kinda tricky to navigate while moaning.

The suction element is very… thorough. The layering is out of this world. These functions put together give the excitement that someone’s mouth being on you does. You can’t predict what’s coming next, you just let the pleasure overpower you.

The nut from Aura only took about 20 minutes. The shape gives it an advantage over other clit suckers on the market because it… forgive me for sounding like a math teacher.. covers more surface area. The longer end is big enough to cover your vaginal opening and a bit towards your gooch, which adds a lovely razzle dazzle to that nut.

Compared to other clit suckers on the market, this introduced me to a world of pleasure that I’m not interested in straying away from. I’m not someone who needs penetration to come. Playing with my clit is going to do it for me every time. With that in mind, this was every style of pleasure I’ve enjoyed from sex toys in one, so I was impressed.

The Mila Aura At a Glance

Best for minimalists who only want one toy in their bedside drawer.

Pros: Looks like a beauty tool and gets the job done. Glossier-era girlies would love. All four functions together feel like bliss a mouth could never replicate.

Cons: Annoying sound. The buttons are tricky to navigate while in the pussy.

On sale for $135 at heymila.co

Clitoral vs. penetrative orgasms: Is this for you?

A 2018 study found that 18.4% of women could come from penetration alone, while 36.6% reported clit stimulation was “necessary for orgasm during intercourse.” Another 36% shared that while they don’t need clit stimulation, “their orgasms feel better if their clitoris is stimulated during intercourse.”

If you’re someone who needs to feel penetration and good strokes to your G-spot to orgasm… this might not be the toy for you. Aura specifically keeps the pleasure on your clit and on your vagina’s exterior (although the extendo arm does have a few perks of its own). You can get creative and penetrate yourself with the contoured, longer end, but that’s most likely not long enough to massage your G-spot.

So, if you’re feeling seen by that 18.4%, the Mila Aura may not be for you. If you love clit action and would love a cute new addition to your team… the Mila Aura is going to make it worth it.

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