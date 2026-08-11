This Tiny Fridge Keeps Your Skincare (and Your Snacks) Cold for Under $40

Your skincare routine already has more steps than a dance recital. Don’t those products deserve a lil’ R&R too?

After all, cold storage does help keep vitamin C serums, sheet masks, and jade rollers from breaking down as fast in a warm bathroom cabinet, which is the entire pitch behind the skincare fridge boom.

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Electactic’s four-liter Mini Fridge for Skincare is the one that’s worth grabbing right now, since it splits the difference between beauty gadget and actual mini fridge instead of committing fully to either bit. Oh… it’s also on sale!

The Cold Plunge for Your Skincare

via Amazon

The Mini Fridge holds six standard 330ml cans or a shelf’s worth of serums and eye creams, thanks to a removable interior shelf that adjusts for taller bottles. Thermoelectric cooling brings it down to around 32°F, and it can flip into heating mode too, holding drinks at a toasty 131°F if you’d rather use it as a hot cocoa station than a serum vault.

It runs on both a household AC cord and even a car adapter, so it travels from nightstand to dorm room to backseat without needing a new plug. The catch, though (per Amazon reviewers), is that performance can scale with ambient temperature. A few buyers note it doesn’t chill as aggressively in a warm room (as the marketing implies), so temper expectations if your space runs hot.

Right now it’s $37.99, down 14% from $43.99, in the classic white colorway shown here. Other finishes, including retro and steel styles, are priced separately, but definitely worth a click-through if white isn’t your vibe.

Other uses? Well, for starters, people are using it to keep sushi cold during a dorm-room snack emergency, stash fishing bait, and set up a bedside drink station for a parent’s room at a nursing home. That flexibility is really its biggest appeal. It’s small enough to disappear onto a desk or nightstand, but it’s a compressor-free fridge underneath the skincare branding, which makes it easy to justify even if you’re only half-convinced your serums need their own cooling device.

If your serums have been living warm, or your dorm fridge has been doing double duty, this is a quick (and discounted!) way to fix both problems at once.