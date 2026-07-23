There’s Actually a Case Out There For Your Samsung Galaxy Fold (And It’s On Sale Right Now)

For many years I was part of the naked phone gang. No, it’s not a group of cringey bank robbers. It meant I walked around with phone after phone caseless, bare to showing off its beauty but also exposed to damage. And damage these phones I would. I finally got wise when a triple tequila shot broke my five-day-old iPhone a few years ago.

Now I never take it out of the case. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is not a cheap phone, and yet it’s hard to find a good case for a folding phone. Harder than a regular, non-folding phone. From the slim pickings out there, check out the Mobosi Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Case, on sale right now for $51. It isn’t the biggest sale at $9 off, but a deal’s a deal. And more than that, if it saves your $1,500 smartphone from an early death, it’s a financially wise move.

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close the deal (on your fold case)

The Mobosi case comes with a few neat features, first of which is a privacy protection screen. Ever somewhere in public (or at home) and you feel somebody next to you looking at your phone? It’s weird as hell. The privacy protector cuts down on peoples’ ability to do that by making it so that the screen appears very dark from angles. It’s only easy to see from a relatively straight-on angle, the likes of which only the person holding the phone can see.

Mobosi also made the case work with MagSafe charging, so despite its shock and impact protection you aren’t forced into giving up wireless charging. The company talks up the case’s impact protection with a heavy hand; it has a “PC backplate, shock-absorbing TPU frame, 4-corner airbags, and hinge reinforcement.”

Speaking of those hinges, you can angle the case on a “kickstand” for hands-free viewing. Perfect when you’re on an airplane or at a desk, watching a movie, and don’t want your arms to fall asleep holding your phone at a good viewing angle for hours.

other phone cases for the galaxy z fold

OtterBox is a well known brand of ultra-tough phone cases. I’ve taken them on trips up Alaskan mountains in the Denali range and month-long motorcycle journeys in Southeast Asia because I know that they can absorb a ton of abuse and keep your phone safely inside.

As long as you can say the brand name without chuckling, the Berfy Z Fold 7 Case is a solid alternative that costs about the same. Actually, chuckle away. The Berfy also works with MagSafe and has a privacy protection screen, and you can fold the case in various ways to use as a sort of stand for hands-free viewing.

For those on a strict budget, it doesn’t get much (if any) cheaper than the $17 Fntcase Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Case. It, too, works with MagSafe, but you don’t get the fancy ability to perch it in various ways, like you do with the Mobosi and Berfy. Something’s gotta give for the lower price.