MOOD’s Tuesday 4:20 Flash Sale Is Back: Hero Dose Gummies Are 20% Off

Every Tuesday at exactly 4:20 PM CT, MOOD drops a new flash sale of 20% off for 24 hours.

This week’s deal is on the Hero Dose Rapid Onset THC Gummies, which are basically MOOD’s solution for people who think the usual 10mg THC gummy isn’t doing enough. The sale just went live today, Tuesday, August 11 at 4:20 PM CT and sticks around for just one day, so this isn’t one of those “sale ends soon” situations that somehow lasts another three weeks.

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This Week’s Mood Flash Sale: Hero Dose Rapid Onset THC Gummies

Photo Credit: MOOD

The Hero Dose gummies are among the heavier hitters in MOOD’s edible lineup. Each gummy combines 15mg delta-9 THC + 15mg delta-8 THC, plus live resin and a small amount of THCH. This is basically similar to a 30mg THC gummy.

But wait, wtf is THCH? Well, there’s only 0.5mg of it, but MOOD claims it bring forth an even buzzier and full-bodied high than delta-9.

These gummies are also “nano,” or nano-emulsified, which means they’re made to kick in much faster than a conventional edible. MOOD calls them “rapid onset” gummies, with effects designed to show up in roughly 5 to 15 minutes rather than leaving you wondering for an hour whether that edible actually did anything. Five minutes sounds ambitious but I definitely think these will hit faster than traditional edibles.

That combination of fast onset and a pretty hefty 30mg cannabinoid dose also means I wouldn’t treat these like casual beginner gummies. Even Mood’s dosing guidance recommends starting with a quarter to half of a gummy if you’re new to THC and waiting before taking more.

Do note that this sale is only for the 30-count. There are other amounts, like a 10-count, 60-count, and even a 90-count. But the 20% off is only for the 30-count. Make sure you’re adding the right pack to your cart.

Mood Does 20% Off Every Tuesday

The nice thing about this particular deal is that it’s apparently not a one-and-done event. MOOD has turned Tuesdays at 4:20 PM CT into its weekly flash-sale slot, with a different product getting discounted 20% off each week.

There’s obviously no guarantee that the Hero Dose gummies will circle back anytime soon, though. Each weekly offer only hangs around for 24 hours, and then it’s onto whatever MOOD decides to discount the following Tuesday.

So if Hero Dose was already on your list, you’ve got until Wednesday at 4:20 PM CT to grab ttem for $63.20 instead of $79.