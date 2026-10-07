MOOD’s Afghan Hash Looks Old-School, but There’s a Modern Twist

MOOD’s Afghan Hash arrives as a dark, sticky little ball that looks like something you could have been smoking decades ago. Rip off a piece, stretch it over a bowl of flower, light it up, and you’re doing something cannabis smokers have been doing forever. Except this one is mostly delta-8 THC.

MOOD’s Afghan Hash is a 1.5g hemp-derived concentrate inspired by Afghan-style hash, with a deep, earthy smell and the kind of heavy, mellow high I actually want when I’m adding hash to a bowl. It’s definitely not the product I’d hand somebody for their first cannabis experience.

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But if you already smoke flower and want to make your bong rip hit a whole lot harder, this is a fun way to do it.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

My Quick Hits

MOOD sells 1.5 grams for $42. The product comes rolled into a dense little ball that’s dark brown to nearly black on the outside. It’s sticky, pliable, and easy enough to pull apart with your fingers once you start working it.

MOOD calls it Afghan Hash, which is a reference to the classic Afghan/Afghani cannabis lineage and the region’s long history with hash production. Cannabis landraces from Afghanistan and neighboring parts of Central Asia have historically been cultivated for sieved hashish and are especially resin-rich.

Buy it if: you already smoke flower and want an easy way to make a bowl much heavier.

you already smoke flower and want an easy way to make a bowl much heavier. Skip it if: you’re a beginner, don’t like coughing, or expect this to behave like a clean modern dab concentrate.

you’re a beginner, don’t like coughing, or expect this to behave like a clean modern dab concentrate. Best part: a tiny amount totally changes a regular flower bowl.

a tiny amount totally changes a regular flower bowl. Biggest drawback: it’s sticky AF and definitely harsher than taking a normal bong rip.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Smoked It

I didn’t dab this. Technically, you could probably get it hot enough to vaporize some of the cannabinoids, but this is hash. There’s plant material and other stuff in there that I don’t particularly want cooking onto my dab setup.

I used it the way that makes the most sense to me: on top of flower in a bong bowl. You only need to rip off a small piece. I stretch it out a little with my fingers, lay it across the flower, and then smoke everything together. A little really goes a long way.

I’m already somebody who loves bong rips, and adding hash gives the bowl this extra weight that flower by itself just doesn’t have. The smoke gets thicker. The hit hangs around longer. And yes, you’re probably going to cough. That’s sort of the assignment here.

It’s Sticky Like Silly Putty

The first thing you notice once you actually handle the hash is how sticky it is. The outside can look fairly firm, but once you start pulling it apart, it gets tacky and pliable pretty quickly. It’s almost like weedy Silly Putty. Which means: work over a clean surface.

If you drop this thing on carpet, a blanket, the floor, your pants, or anything covered in lint, congratulations, that stuff now belongs to the hash. That’s pretty normal for this style of product, though. Hash is concentrated resin.

I actually like that you can pinch off tiny pieces, but I still recommend a dab tool to help you out if you’re still new to it. At least it’s not like trying to scoop something runny out of a jar. Just don’t over-handle it unless you enjoy having your fingertips smell like hash for a while.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

It Smells Properly Old-School

Before I even smoked it, this smelled exactly how I wanted a temple ball to smell. It’s piney, earthy, herbal, and slightly licorice-y, with this dense, robust smell that doesn’t really resemble a fruity vape or modern candy strain. “Robust” is actually the word MOOD uses, and I agree with them there.

Once it burns with flower, that old-school quality becomes even more obvious. It’s darker, smokier, and heavier tasting than a lot of the cleaner concentrates people are used to now. This isn’t some bright live rosin that tastes like opening a bag of fresh weed. It’s just hash, and it tastes like hash.

The Delta-8 Part Is Where Things Get Weird

Here’s the modern part. MOOD’s Afghan Hash is primarily a delta-8 THC concentrate.

The product page lists it at 41.30% delta-8 THC, but the current lab report linked for the same batch number printed on my jar came back at 38.8% delta-8 THC and 52.6% total cannabinoids. It also contained smaller amounts of CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, CBN, and a handful of other cannabinoids.

An older lab report did test Afghan Hash at 41.30% delta-8, so the difference looks like a batch/testing update rather than some completely random number. And delta-8 itself is still THC. It’s psychoactive. It gets you high.

The main difference is that delta-8 tends to be somewhat less potent than delta-9 THC, although dose and route matter a lot. Research has found broadly similar effects between the two cannabinoids but lower potency for delta-8. Basically: don’t see delta-8 and think CBD. This is still THC.

Read our explainer on Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 to learn more.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

This Isn’t Traditional Afghan Hash

There’s an important distinction here. Traditional hash is made by physically separating and concentrating the resin from cannabis. Delta-8 exists naturally in cannabis, but only in very small amounts. Concentrated commercial delta-8 is typically made by converting hemp-derived CBD into delta-8 THC.

So MOOD’s product is really an old-school hash format combined with a modern hemp-derived cannabinoid process. I don’t think that makes it fake hash. It just makes it a very different thing from a traditional Afghan hash ball made straight from high-THC cannabis resin. And that’s kind of what makes it interesting.

The presentation is ancient-school weed culture. The chemistry is pure Farm Bill era.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The High Is Deep and Heavy

Once I smoked it with flower, I understood the “Classic High” label pretty quickly. The buzz came on heavy and mellow. I felt deeply relaxed, euphoric, and very content sitting exactly where I was. It had that weighted-down indica feeling I associate with old-school Afghan-type genetics: body-heavy, mentally calm, and uninterested in doing anything productive. That’s what I want from hash.

The delta-8 might be milder milligram-for-milligram than delta-9, but you’re also smoking a concentrated product on top of flower. This is not a mild experience just because the cannabinoid has an 8 instead of a 9 in its name. It made an ordinary bowl feel much stronger.

The experience leaned late-night. I could see using this when I want to decompress, watch something, listen to music, or eventually pass out.

There Are Plenty of Ways to Smoke It

Bong bowls are my favorite, but they’re definitely not the only option.

You can pull off a little piece and sprinkle or stretch it into a joint, which is also what MOOD suggests on the package.

You could smoke it more traditionally through a chillum or other pipe.

And if you’re somebody who still smokes tobacco, I can absolutely see this working in a blunt or spliff. That’s probably the most old-school combination possible.

What I wouldn’t personally do is dab it. Modern dab concentrates are usually refined specifically for vaporization. Temple ball hash like this has more material left behind and, to me, isn’t worth turning a clean banger or e-rig chamber into a science experiment. It already smokes beautifully on flower. Leave it there.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

It Can Get Harsh

This isn’t the section where I pretend hash smoke feels like breathing alpine air. It doesn’t.

Putting concentrated hash on top of a bong bowl made the hit noticeably heavier and harsher for me. There was coughing. More than once. Part of that is simply combustion. You’re burning flower and hash together and taking the whole thing directly through a bong.

And part of it is the product itself. This is a dense, processed hash rather than a super-clean modern extract designed specifically around low-temperature vaporization. The current CoA did at least come back with no detected residual solvents across the tested panel, and pesticides and mycotoxins were also not detected in the reported testing.

Still, smooth isn’t the word I’d use. Heavy is.

MOOD’s Afghan Hash at a Glance

Strain: Afghan

Extract: Delta-8 THC temple ball hash

Potency: Lab report showed 38.8% delta-8 THC; MOOD’s website listing showed 41.30% delta-8 THC—52.6% total cannabinoids including some CBD, CBDA, CBG, CBGA, CBN.



Aroma: Piney, earthy, herbal, licorice-y

Texture: Dense, sticky, pliable hash ball

Best for:

topping flower, joints, pipes

late-night smoking

experienced consumers

Pros:

potent addition to flower bowls or joints

easy to portion

great old-school hash aroma,

1.5g amount is just right

Cons:

harsh

not beginner-friendly

delta-8 formulation may not appeal to people looking specifically for traditional hash

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Pricing & Availability

MOOD sells 1.5 grams for $42, which works out to about $28 per gram. That actually feels pretty reasonable to me because I would never use a full gram of this the way I’d go through a gram of flower. You’re pinching off little bits at a time. Used primarily as a bowl topper, 1.5 grams can stretch for a while.

MOOD currently ships Afghan Hash to Arizona, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

There’s also a clock hanging over products like this. The current federal hemp framework is scheduled to tighten on December 11, 2026, including new restrictions aimed at intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids like delta-8. Unless Congress changes course again, products like this are exactly the kind of thing that may be affected.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats products like this.

The Bottom Line

MOOD Afghan Hash is weird in a way I kind of love. It looks like the kind of weed concentrate your uncle might have smoked 30 years ago, but it’s developed around a cannabinoid that basically became a mainstream product because of the 2018 Farm Bill. And somehow, it works.

I ripped off a little piece, stretched it across a bong bowl, and got exactly the boost I wanted: a thicker hit, a deeper body high, plenty of euphoria, and eventually a very strong desire to stop doing anything. It’s sticky, it’s messy, it’s harsh. That’s hash.

I wouldn’t recommend it to someone who just started smoking weed last month, and traditional hash purists may side-eye the delta-8 formulation.

But as an easy entry into the whole sticky-ball-of-hash experience? I had a good time with it.

Try MOOD’s Other Concentrates