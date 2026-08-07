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MOOD’s 4th Birthday Sale Ends Today— Get Up to 25% Off Prerolls, Flower, and More While You Can

MOOD’s 4th birthday sale includes their entire lineup of flower, gummies, seltzers, concentrates, pre-rolls, and more.

By | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan

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MOOD is turning four, and its birthday sale is ending with one last chance to save across the site.

Through Friday, August 7, the brand is offering tiered discounts of up to 25% depending on how much you spend. Orders under $100 get 15% off, spending between $100 and $199 gets you 20% off, and orders of $200 or more qualify for the full 25%.

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If you’ve been meaning to try MOOD, or already have a few favorites worth restocking… today is the last day to take advantage.

PHoto Credit: MOOD

How the Mood Birthday Sale Works

The discount increases with your cart total:

  • 15% off orders from $0–$99
  • 20% off orders from $100–$199
  • 25% off orders of $200 or more

The sale celebrates MOOD’s fourth birthday and runs until today, August 7. Better hurry.

What to Grab From the MOOD Sale

MOOD has a pretty massive catalog, which can make deciding what to actually buy more complicated than finding enough products to hit the next discount tier. I’ve reviewed quite a lot of their products across different categories, including flower, pre-rolls, drinks, concentrates, and gummies, and I’ve included some of those here for your consideration.

mood wonder bread (opens in a new window)
Mood

Wonder Bread THCA Prerolls (opens in a new window)

Available at MOOD
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

The Wonder Bread Pre-Rolls are one place to start if you want something ready to smoke without breaking down flower or rolling anything yourself.

I’ve previously put them to the test, so you can check out my full review before adding them to your cart.

mood sodas and seltzers (opens in a new window)
Mood

Variety Pack (2 Sodas + 2 Seltzers) (opens in a new window)

Available at MOOD
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

For something you can drink, MOOD also makes 10mg THC seltzers and sodas. They offer a completely different experience from smoking or eating an edible and are easy to work into the kind of setting where cracking open a can makes more sense than lighting up.

I tried the THC seltzer and soda variety pack and reviewed all of them.

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Mood

Sub Zero Flower (opens in a new window)

Available at MOOD
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

If flower is more your speed, I’ve also reviewed MOOD’s eighth of Sub-Zero THCA Flower.

It’s one of the brand’s smokable THCA options and worth considering if you’d rather skip the pre-rolls and pack your own bowl, joint, or dry herb vape.

mood pound cake badder (opens in a new window)
Mood

THCA London Pound Cake Badder (opens in a new window)

Available at MOOD
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Dabbers can look toward the London Pound Cake Live Resin Badder, which I’ve also spent some time with.

Live resin preserves more of the plant’s aromatic compounds than many heavily processed concentrates, making this the pick for anyone shopping the sale with a dab rig or e-rigs in mind.

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Mood

5mg THC Sexual Euphoria Gummies (opens in a new window)

Available at MOOD
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

And then there are the Sexual Euphoria Gummies, which are built around a very different use case. These come in two doses, 5mg THC or 15mg THC.

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15mg Sexual Euphoria THC Gummies (opens in a new window)

$79 at Mood
Buy Now (opens in a new window)

I reviewed those specifically for their intimacy-focused positioning, so anyone curious about MOOD’s more targeted edibles can read the full review before deciding whether they belong in the birthday-sale haul.

Together, those five products give you a pretty good cross-section of what MOOD sells without blindly scrolling through the entire site.

The MOOD Birthday Sale Ends August 7

There isn’t much time left on this one. MOOD’s fourth birthday sale ends today, Friday, August 7, with discounts topping out at 25% on orders of $200 or more.

And with everything from flower and concentrates to gummies and drinks on the menu, finding something else to throw in the cart probably won’t be the difficult part.

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