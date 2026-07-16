I Tried MOOD’s Blue Fire Dab Badder, A Flavorful Dab with an Upbeat High

Some dabs make you melt into the couch. MOOD’s Blue Fire Dab Badder felt more like the one I’d wake and bake with.

Blue Fire is a cross of Blue Dream and Fire OG, which already sounds like it should have a little push and pull to it. The high matched that: tingly, upbeat, and very sativa-coded in both my body and my head.

Videos by VICE

The badder itself made a good first impression. The color was light and golden, which I usually like to see in live resin. It almost had that rosin-adjacent look, which is a great sign visually, even though this is still live resin. In the jar, it looked clean, soft, and easy to work with.

The smell was the most interesting part: gassy spiced limeade. Bright, sharp, citrusy, and a little funky, with enough spice and gas to keep it from feeling too sweet. The lab results listed myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene, ocimene, linalool, and limonene as the top terpenes, which tracks with that mix of fruit, pine, spice, and floral lift. There’s definitely a lot going on here.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

MOOD’s Live Resin Blue Fire Dab Badder is a daytime-leaning dab with a bright, gassy, and spicy kick.

The texture was easy to work with, the color looked light and clean, and the smell gave me gassy spiced limeade right away. The high was the real difference from the last MOOD badder I tried. This was more upbeat, tingly, and sativa-coded than heavy or sleepy.

Buy it if: you want a live resin badder that feels better for daytime.

you want a live resin badder that feels better for daytime. Skip it if: you do not like perfume-y terps or you tend to dab at higher temperatures.

you do not like perfume-y terps or you tend to dab at higher temperatures. Best part: the spicy limeade smell and energetic, high-vibe effect.

the spicy limeade smell and energetic, high-vibe effect. Biggest drawback: it needs a low-temp approach. Any hotter and the perfume-y edge could get rough fast.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Dab Scorecard

Appearance & Extract Quality: 4.5 / 5

Light, golden, and almost rosin-looking for a live resin badder. It looked fresh, clean, and well-preserved.

Light, golden, and almost rosin-looking for a live resin badder. It looked fresh, clean, and well-preserved. Texture & Handling: 5 / 5

Soft, creamy, and easy to scoop without being too loose or sticky. It stayed on the dab tool and portioned cleanly.

Soft, creamy, and easy to scoop without being too loose or sticky. It stayed on the dab tool and portioned cleanly. Aroma & Terps: 4 / 5

Gassy spiced limeade right away, with fruit, pine, spice, and a little floral lift. The terp profile showed up clearly.

Gassy spiced limeade right away, with fruit, pine, spice, and a little floral lift. The terp profile showed up clearly. Flavor & Smoothness: 3 / 5

Smooth at low temp, but the perfume was noticeable. I liked the gassy, fruity, spicy pine-floral flavor, but this is not a dab I’d push hotter.

Smooth at low temp, but the perfume was noticeable. I liked the gassy, fruity, spicy pine-floral flavor, but this is not a dab I’d push hotter. Melt & Cleanup: 4 / 5

It did not leave a dark char in the chamber and cleaned up easily. It would have left more residue if it was hotter, though.

It did not leave a dark char in the chamber and cleaned up easily. It would have left more residue if it was hotter, though. Effects: 4 / 5

Tingly, upbeat, and daytime-friendly, with more sativa-coded body and head energy than a heavy wind-down high.

Tingly, upbeat, and daytime-friendly, with more sativa-coded body and head energy than a heavy wind-down high. Value: 3 / 5

At $49.99 for 1g, it’s premium-priced, and the delicate low-temp window makes the value a little harder to defend.

At $49.99 for 1g, it’s premium-priced, and the delicate low-temp window makes the value a little harder to defend. Overall Score: 3.7 / 5

A bright, gassy live resin badder with great texture and energetic effects, but the perfume-y flavor, premium price, and narrow low-temp window keep it from scoring higher.

MOOD Blue Fire Dab Badder at a Glance

Strain: Blue Fire (Blue Dream x Fire OG)

Extract: THCA Live Resin Dab Badder

Potency: Lab report showed 69.7% THC; MOOD’s website listing showed 66.8% THC

Terpenes: Myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene, ocimene, linalool, and limonene

Best for:

Daytime dabs, a little energy before taking on the day

Sativa-coded effects: tingly and upbeat

Perfume-y terp chasers

People who take low temp dabs

Pros:

Light, golden, almost rosin-like color

Soft, creamy badder texture

Easy to scoop and portion

Smooth hit at low temp

Both head and body high

Cons:

$49.99 for 1g is expensive

Product image may differ from what you actually get

Needs the lowest temp setting because slightly higher heat would probably make it taste rough

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD Blue Fire Dab Badder

I tested MOOD’s Blue Fire Dab Badder in my Puffco Pivot on the blue setting, which is the lowest setting and sits around 500°F.

That low-temp approach ended up being important. This badder hit well there, but the flavor had a perfume-y tone that I do not think would hold up well with more heat. Any hotter, and I think this could have turned into a rough dab pretty quickly. I would have preferred to taken this dab at an even lower temp.

Before dabbing it, I checked the color, smell, and texture. I also paid attention to how easily it scooped, whether it stayed on the dab tool, and if it felt messy to portion.

After dabbing it, I looked at the chamber, cleanup, flavor, smoothness, and how the high felt. Since Blue Fire is a Blue Dream x Fire OG cross, I was especially curious whether it would feel more daytime-leaning or heavy OG vibes. A hybrid like that can go either way.

Related: What Is Dabbing? A Beginner’s Guide on How to Dab

Appearance & Texture

MOOD’s Blue Fire Dab Badder looked lighter than I expected from a live resin concentrate. The color was pale, golden, and almost rosin-like, which is usually a good sign to me. It made the badder look fresh and well-preserved instead of dark, dry, or oxidized.

The texture was also where I want badder to be. Soft, tacky, and creamy, but not loose or sticky. Malleable, but not messy. It scooped cleanly with a dab tool and held its shape long enough to get into the chamber without falling off halfway there.

It had that almost kneadable dough-y consistency that makes a concentrate easy to work with. Not too wet, not too dry.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Terps

Blue Fire had one of the more specific concentrate smells I’ve gotten from MOOD so far.

The first thing I got was gassy spiced limeade. Not straight lemon-lime candy, and not just OG gas either. It started off with spice, followed with a bright citrus snap, and that funky edge that makes a dab smell more intriguing before you even heat it.

The lab results listed the top terpenes as myrcene, caryophyllene, pinene, ocimene, linalool, and limonene, in that order. That tracks with the way it smelled. Caryophyllene helps explain the spice, myrcene can be gassy, pinene gives it some sharpness, and limonene fits the citrusy limeade side.

There was also a floral piece in there, but it leaned more perfume-y than soft. That is the note I’d pay attention to if you’re picky about concentrates. I liked the aroma overall, but it definitely had a sharper, more fragrant edge than a round funky or dessert dab.

Flavor & Smoothness

Blue Fire is a low-temp dab for sure.

In the Puffco Pivot on the blue setting, it hit nicely, but the flavor had a perfume-y edge that came through fast. I got gassy, fruity, spicy pine on the exhale, with some floral notes sitting on top. The flavor was interesting, but delicate.

This is not the kind of concentrate I’d push hotter. At 500°F, it stayed smooth enough to enjoy, but I could tell a higher temp would probably make the perfume take over and turn the dab rough and potentially taste burnt. A lower temp like 480°F would have been better.

That doesn’t make it bad. It just means this is a concentrate you have to treat a little carefully. Keep it low, let the terps show up, and don’t try to blast it with heat.

Effects

This is where Blue Fire felt very different from a heavy evening dab.

The high had more lift to it. I felt a tingly body buzz, but my head stayed more awake and engaged than melted. It gave me that “okay, I can take on the day” feeling, which is not what I expect from most dabs.

I would put this in the daytime dab lane. Not necessarily before a packed schedule or anything too serious, but before errands, getting ready, cleaning up, answering messages, or trying to move through the day with a better attitude.

The Blue Dream x Fire OG genetics make sense here. It had some body to it, but the overall effect leaned brighter and more energized than sleepy. High vibes, spiced up, but not chaotic.

If you want a dab that makes you disappear into the couch, this probably is not the one. If you want something tingly, upbeat, and sativa-ish without feeling too racy, Blue Fire fits that better.

Pricing & Availability

MOOD lists its Blue Fire Dab Badder at $49.99 for 1g, which puts it in a premium concentrate price range.

The price is a little harder to defend here than it was with MOOD’s 2g badder, mostly because this jar needs a more careful low-temp approach. The texture, color, aroma, and clean handling all help, but the perfume-y edge makes it a little more specific.

The potency is strong. The lab report showed 69.7% THC, while MOOD’s website listing showed 66.8% THC, so the exact number may vary by batch.

MOOD also notes that the product image may differ from what you actually receive. That is pretty standard for concentrates, where color and texture can shift from batch to batch, but it is still worth keeping in mind.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats concentrate products like this.

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s Blue Fire Live Resin Dab Badder is a bright, daytime-leaning concentrate with great texture and a very specific terp profile.

The badder looked light and clean and scooped easily. The gassy spiced limeade aroma was the best part, but the flavor leaned more perfume-y once dabbed, so I’d keep this one on the lowest temp setting.

The high was tingly, upbeat, and sativa-coded without feeling too racy. I’d dab this if I want a little energy and a better mood, not when I’m trying to fully wind down.

At $49.99 for 1g, it’s not cheap, and the narrow low-temp window makes it less flexible. But if you like bright, gassy concentrates and daytime dabs, Blue Fire is a solid pick.