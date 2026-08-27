I Tried MOOD’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie, and I Basically Had to Eat the Whole Thing

A THC chocolate chip cookie sounds simple until it arrives already broken. But that’s ok. It’s all going in my belly anyway.

MOOD’s Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie is part of the same Andy’s Bakery collab as the Marshmallow Treat, and I tested the “most popular” version: 25mg THC + 25mg CBD. They also make a lower 10mg THC + 10mg CBD cookie and a stronger 50mg THC + 50mg CBD cookie, so there is technically a dose for different tolerance levels.

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The problem is that my cookie didn’t look as clean as the one on MOOD’s website. It came broken and crumbly, which made portioning it out feel more annoying than it should have. In theory, you can break a cookie into smaller pieces. In reality, once it is already falling apart, dosing gets less precise. So make sure you know your dose before eating this edible.

Baked edibles already have a reputation. Cookies, brownies, and Rice Krispie treats are the reason half of us have at least one “I thought it wasn’t working, so I ate more” story. I ate this toward the end of my day because I wanted to treat it like a real edible, and not a casual snack.

Thankfully, it tasted better than it looked. Sweet, chocolatey, very dessert-y, and close enough to a normal cookie that I’d be extra careful about keeping it away from kids and pets. This is not a gummy pretending to be candy. It’s a cookie that looks and tastes like a regular, non-infused cookie, which is why the dose deserves respect.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

MOOD’s Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie tastes better than it looks. Mine arrived broken and crumbly, which made the whole “just portion it out” thing less convenient than it sounds. That’s my biggest issue with it. A cookie can be cut into smaller doses in theory, but once it’s already in pieces, you’re kind of eyeballing crumbs.

The actual edible part was good, though. Sweet, chocolatey, very much a real cookie, and strong enough that I was glad I waited until the end of my day.

Buy it if: you want a classic baked edible that tastes like a real dessert and hits like a regular edible.

you want a classic baked edible that tastes like a real dessert and hits like a regular edible. Skip it if: you need super precise portioning or want something low-sugar, vegan, or gluten-free.

you need super precise portioning or want something low-sugar, vegan, or gluten-free. Best part: it tasted much better than my broken cookie suggested.

it tasted much better than my broken cookie suggested. Biggest drawback: the crumbly texture made dosing smaller pieces harder. I basically just had to eat the whole thing.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie

I ate MOOD’s Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie toward the end of my day because baked edibles have earned their suspicious reputation.

This was the 25mg THC + 25mg CBD version, which is not a “let’s see what happens before errands” dose for me. I wanted to be home, done with work, and fully available in case the cookie decided to act like the mystery dose cookies from back in the day.

Mine had already broken apart in the package, so I didn’t test this as a perfectly portioned cookie. I ate from the broken pieces and paid attention to how realistic it would be to split it into a smaller dose. Short answer: possible, but messier than I’d want from something with this much THC.

I tracked the usual edible stuff from there: how long it took to kick in, how strong the high felt, if the CBD softened the THC, and if the cookie was actually good enough to justify eating 210 calories of dessert before bed.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

This really tasted better than it looked. My cookie was already broken when I opened it, so visually, it wasn’t giving perfect bakery edible. But the flavor was there: sweet, chocolatey, buttery, and was just like the average cookie you get at the grocery store. I didn’t get a loud herbal taste or that bitter infused thing that makes some baked edibles go down like shit.

Texture-wise, it was crumbly, but not dry in a sad way. More like a cookie that had a rough trip in the bag. The chocolate chip cookie part still worked, which is why the broken pieces were even more annoying. I wanted the cute website cookie.

It’s also very sweet. This has 210 calories and 15g sugar, which isn’t shocking because it is literally a cookie. I’m not eating a THC chocolate chip cookie if I’m trying to be a health nut. So you already know this is a sweet treat.

And because it tastes close to the real thing, this is one I would put away immediately after opening. It doesn’t have the obvious weed product energy that might make someone pause.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

This hit like a regular baked edible, which means it made me wait a little. I started feeling it around an hour in, maybe slightly before. MOOD’s range is 45 minutes to two hours, and that felt accurate here. I wouldn’t eat more just because nothing dramatic happens in the first half hour.

The high started chill, then turned into a calm, relaxed mood lift. It wasn’t chaotic or overwhelming for me, but the 25mg THC + 25mg CBD dose still felt like a real edible dose. The CBD seemed to keep the edges smoother, which I appreciate with baked goods because canna-cookie confidence can get dangerous fast.

The high lasted a while. Around the four-hour mark, once it started tapering off, I got sleepy. Not “knocked out immediately,” but definitely bedtime-adjacent.

I wouldn’t make the 25mg cookie my beginner recommendation. Start with the 10mg version if your tolerance is lower, and even then, give it time before deciding you need more.

MOOD Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie at a Glance

Dose per cookie (tested): 25mg THC + 25mg CBD

Other dose options: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, and 50mg THC + 50mg CBD

Dietary notes: 210 calories, 15g sugar, and contains milk, soy, gelatin, eggs, and wheat

Flavor: chocolate chip cookies

Best for:

End-of-day edible use

People who want a real dessert

A longer-lasting high

Higher-tolerance edible users

Anyone who misses old-school edible cookies but not mystery dosing

Pros:

Tastes better than it looks

Sweet, chocolatey cookie flavor

No strong herbal taste

1:1 THC to CBD formula

Strong price for the dose

Cons:

Mine arrived broken, so crumbly texture makes smaller dosing less exact

Shorter shelf life than most gummies

Needs to be kept away from kids and pets

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

MOOD sells Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie in three doses: $7 for 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, $10 for 25mg THC + 25mg CBD, and $12 for 50mg THC + 50mg CBD.

I tried the 25mg one, and $10 feels like a good deal. A regular bakery cookie can cost almost that much now, and this one actually got me high for hours. I’d buy the 10mg version if I wanted more control, the 25mg version for a real end-of-day edible, and the 50mg version only if I already knew I was staying home.

Also, check the expiration date. Because this is an Andy’s Bakery collab, it has a shorter shelf life than gummies that can survive like canned goods.

MOOD’s product pages includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of the listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats edibles like this.

Bottom Of the Cookie Jar

MOOD’s Andy’s THC Chocolate Chip Cookie is a good edible trapped in a messy cookie.

I liked the taste, I liked the high, and I liked the 25mg THC + 25mg CBD dose for an end-of-day situation where I had nowhere else to be. It started chill, got calming and mood-lifting, then eventually made bedtime sound great.

I just wish mine looked more like the website cookie and less like it had been through something. The broken, crumbly texture did not ruin the edible, but it did make smaller dosing feel less clean.

At $10, I’d still buy it again. It tastes like dessert, hits like a classic edible, and lasts long enough to justify the price. Just don’t treat it like a casual cookie, it’s very much not one.

And that’s how the cookie crumbles…