MOOD’s Hero Dose Gummies Hit More Like a Vape Than an Edible

I’m used to taking an edible and having enough time to forget I took it before anything happens. MOOD’s Hero Dose Rapid Onset Gummies are trying to eliminate that part. And when they did hit, the high came on fast and cerebral enough that it reminded me more of hitting a vape than eating a traditional gummy.

Each Sour Watermelon gummy has 15mg delta-9 THC + 15mg delta-8 THC + 0.5mg THCH. That adds up to 30.5mg of THC-family cannabinoids, so for simplicity, I’d treat this like a roughly 30mg gummy. But cannabinoid math isn’t quite that clean, and the actual high didn’t feel like a traditional 30mg delta-9 edible to me. It landed closer to what I’d expect from around 20mg of regular THC. That’s still plenty.

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Then there’s the 0.5mg of THCH hiding in this gummy, which is definitely weird. THCH is a THC analog that has been identified naturally in cannabis in very tiny amounts, although the versions showing up in products like this are generally produced synthetically or semi-synthetically. It’s marketed as being more potent than regular delta-9 THC, but human research is still way too thin to slap a reliable “X times stronger” number on it. So, no, I don’t think half a milligram of THCH is doing all the work here. But when you already have 30mg of delta-9 and delta-8 underneath it, I’m not going to ignore it.

Basically, this is not where I’d start if you’re new to edibles. Unless you’re deliberately trying to push yourself into hero-dose territory, there’s a lot going on in one gummy.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

MOOD’s Hero Dose Rapid Onset Gummies pack 15mg delta-9 THC, 15mg delta-8 THC, and 0.5mg THCH into one Sour Watermelon gummy. They’re strong, but the bigger selling point for me was how quickly the high showed up. MOOD says 5 to 15 minutes; mine really announced itself around the 20-minute mark.

Buy it if: you already have a decent THC tolerance and want a stronger edible without waiting an hour for it to work.

you already have a decent THC tolerance and want a stronger edible without waiting an hour for it to work. Skip it if: you’re new to THC, sensitive to stronger edibles, or want something you can casually take before going about your day.

you’re new to THC, sensitive to stronger edibles, or want something you can casually take before going about your day. Best part: the fast, cerebral high eventually settles into a really relaxing body high.

the fast, cerebral high eventually settles into a really relaxing body high. Biggest drawback: my gummies did not look or taste quite as good as the Sour Watermelon pictured online.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD Hero Dose Gummies

I tested these shortly after dinner, specifically because I didn’t want to throw a 30.5mg fast-acting cannabinoid cocktail into an empty stomach and see where the night took me.

MOOD says the effects can start within 5 to 15 minutes. Five minutes sounds pretty ambitious to me, and mine didn’t move quite that fast. But around 20 minutes in, there was no more wondering whether they were working. They fucking were.

Having just eaten may have affected how quickly everything kicked in, but even at around 20 minutes, this was much faster than most traditional gummies I’ve tested. MOOD’s own Peach Rings, for comparison, took closer to 90 minutes when I reviewed them. And unlike the Peach Rings, I didn’t necessarily feel like the Hero Dose was trying to flatten me immediately. The high came on quickly, but it was surprisingly fun before it got sleepy.

What MOOD Hero Dose Gummies Are Like to Actually Eat

First, my gummy showed up kind of naked. MOOD calls the flavor Sour Watermelon, and the gummies pictured online look bright pinkish-red (like a real watermelon) and coated in the sugary sour crystals you’d expect. Mine were smooth, light orange-pink, and had very little visible sour coating.

The sourness was still there, but without that sugary crystal coating balancing it out, mine was more bitter than candy-sour. I wouldn’t call the flavor terrible, but it could definitely be better.

They also just looked different from what I expected to pull out of the package. That could come down to batch variation, but if you buy these based on the product photos, don’t be shocked if your watermelon gummy looks a little less watermelon-y.

Luckily, flavor is pretty low on my list of priorities with a gummy this strong. I care much more about whether it gets me high. And this one definitely did.

Each gummy also has 19 calories and 4 grams of sugar. They’re vegan, but they do contain soy.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

This is where Hero Dose earned me back. MOOD advertises a 5-to-15-minute onset. Mine hit hard at around 20 minutes, which is still fast AF by edible standards.

The first part of the high was very cerebral. I felt euphoric, uplifted, and eventually giggly, which is usually a pretty reliable sign that I’m somewhere around the peak of a good high.

The high actually reminded me more of hitting a vape pen than eating a gummy, most likely due to the cannabinoid blend and rapid onset (of course, that’s in the name). There was that faster, headier initial rush rather than the slow edible climb where you gradually realize you’ve become part of the couch.

Then it changed. The head high slowly worked its way down into my body, and everything became much more mellow and relaxing. The high lasted a couple of hours, and as it started tapering off, I got noticeably sleepy. I also got the munchies, but I’d already eaten dinner, so I made the executive decision to go to sleep instead of starting dinner number two.

That’s probably how I’d use these most often: later in the day when I have absolutely nothing left to accomplish. I could see taking one in the afternoon too, but only on the kind of afternoon where the itinerary is basically “get high and exist.”

Despite the 30.5mg cannabinoid total, the intensity felt closer to a traditional 20mg delta-9 gummy for me. That doesn’t mean everyone should treat it that way. Delta-8, delta-9, and THCH don’t translate neatly into one equivalent dose, and THCH in particular doesn’t have enough human research for that kind of math. So if 20mg already sounds like a heroic dose to you, please don’t use my tolerance as a dosing guide.

Read our Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 explainer to learn more.

MOOD Hero Dose Rapid Onset Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 15mg delta-9 THC + 15mg delta-8 THC + 0.5mg THCH = 30.5mg of THC-family cannabinoids

Dietary notes: 19 calories, 4g sugar, vegan, and contains soy

Flavor: Sour Watermelon

Best for:

Experienced THC consumers

Lazy afternoon or nighttime use

Exploring how THCH affects you

Pros:

Much faster onset than a traditional gummy

Strong without feeling as overwhelming as the cannabinoid total might suggest

Fun, euphoric, cerebral, head high

Eventually settles into a relaxing body high

Cons:

Flavor could be better

My gummies looked noticeably different from the product photos

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

MOOD sells Hero Dose gummies in four sizes: 10 gummies for $39, 30 for $79, 60 for $149, or 90 for $199.

I have the 30-count bag, which is also the most popular option. That works out to about $2.63 per gummy, compared with $3.90 each if you buy the smallest bag. The bigger quantities keep knocking the per-gummy price down, with the 90-count coming out to about $2.21 each.

Considering I wouldn’t personally need more than one at a time, 30 gummies for $79 feels like the sweet spot unless these become part of your regular rotation. MOOD also recommends starting with one-quarter to one-half of a gummy if you’re new, sensitive, or unsure—and that helps with stretching your supply.

This specific SKU currently ships to Arizona, Washington, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats gummies like this.

The Heroic Bottom Line

The “Hero Dose” name makes these sound like MOOD is daring you to see God, but I actually found the experience more manageable than the name suggests. Strong? Absolutely. Beginner gummy? Absolutely not.

But the real appeal is how quickly the high arrives. Mine went from basically nothing to a very noticeable head high in about 20 minutes, then shifted from euphoric and giggly into a mellow body high before eventually making me sleepy.

And even though the label adds up to 30.5mg of THC-family cannabinoids, it didn’t feel like eating 30mg of straight delta-9 to me. It felt closer to a solid 20mg edible, just with a quicker, more vape-like high in the beginning.

I liked the high considerably more than I liked the flavor. If MOOD can get my gummy looking and tasting a little more like the Sour Watermelon candy pictured online, great. But I’m not buying Hero Dose because I need another piece of candy. I’m buying it because I don’t always want to wait 90 minutes to get high.