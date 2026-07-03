I Tried MOOD’s London Pound Cake Live Resin Badder—Soft, Creamy, and Clean

Good dabs make themselves obvious before you even dab it. You can usually tell if a concentrate is going to be annoying. Is it too runny? Too sticky? Too dry? Does it smell alive, or does it smell like expensive paste?

MOOD’s London Pound Cake 2g Live Resin Dab Badder made a strong first impression before I even loaded the dab in. The color was light and golden, almost rosin-like, which is a great sign for live resin. It looked clean and fresh, not dark, soupy, or poopy.

Videos by VICE

The texture was even better. This badder was soft, creamy, and easy to portion with a dab tool, but not so soft that it fell off before I could get it into the chamber. It had this malleable, almost spreadable, non-stick play-dough thing going on, which is exactly what I want from a dab badder.

London Pound Cake is usually described as a cross between an unknown indica and Sunset Sherbert, and Sunset Sherbert comes from the cookie-strain family. The nose had some dessert richness, but it was brighter than I expected: fresh pine, floral fruit, and a terpy sharpness that made the extract feel alive.

The lab report showed 67.2% THC, while MOOD’s website listed it at 62.54% THC, so there is some batch variation. Either way, this is a real concentrate dose, not something to treat casually just because the texture is cute and easy to scoop.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

RELATED: How to Dab

My Quick Hits

MOOD’s London Pound Cake Live Resin Badder is one of those concentrates that feels easy to like.

The color was light and clean, the texture was basically perfect, and the aroma smelled bright, terpy, piney, floral, and fruity. It handled beautifully with a dab tool and melted cleanly in the Puffco Pivot without leaving a dark mess behind.

Buy it if: you want a flavorful live resin badder that is easy to handle, smooth to dab, and built for evening relaxation.

you want a flavorful live resin badder that is easy to handle, smooth to dab, and built for evening relaxation. Skip it if: you want the cheapest concentrate possible or need a knockout dab that hits extremely heavy.

you want the cheapest concentrate possible or need a knockout dab that hits extremely heavy. Best part: the texture. Soft, malleable, and easy to portion without being too sticky or too runny.

the texture. Soft, malleable, and easy to portion without being too sticky or too runny. Biggest drawback: at $89.99 for 2g, it is definitely priced like a premium concentrate.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Dab Scorecard

Appearance & Quality: 4.5 / 5

Light, golden, and almost rosin-looking for a live resin badder. The color made it look fresh instead of oxidized and dry.

Light, golden, and almost rosin-looking for a live resin badder. The color made it look fresh instead of oxidized and dry. Texture & Handling: 5 / 5

This was the best part. It scooped cleanly, stayed on the dab tool, and had that soft, malleable, almost spreadable texture without turning into finger-glue.

This was the best part. It scooped cleanly, stayed on the dab tool, and had that soft, malleable, almost spreadable texture without turning into finger-glue. Aroma & Terps: 4.5 / 5

Bright and very terpy as soon as I opened it. I got pine, floral fruit, and a little sweetness, which lines up with the bisabolol, terpineol, pinene, myrcene, and linalool on the lab report.

Bright and very terpy as soon as I opened it. I got pine, floral fruit, and a little sweetness, which lines up with the bisabolol, terpineol, pinene, myrcene, and linalool on the lab report. Flavor & Smoothness: 3.5 / 5

Smooth in the Puffco Pivot on the green setting, but with a little spice. The exhale leaned sweet, piney, floral, and slightly fruity.

Smooth in the Puffco Pivot on the green setting, but with a little spice. The exhale leaned sweet, piney, floral, and slightly fruity. Melt & Cleanup: 4 / 5

No dark char left behind in the chamber, and cleanup was easy. For a portable device, that makes a huge difference.

No dark char left behind in the chamber, and cleanup was easy. For a portable device, that makes a huge difference. Effects: 4 / 5

Relaxing body high with real tension release. It helped me chill out without hitting so hard that the night was over.

Relaxing body high with real tension release. It helped me chill out without hitting so hard that the night was over. Value: 3.5 / 5

$89.99 for 2g is still a premium price, but the texture, flavor, clean melt, and overall ease of use make it feel less painful.

$89.99 for 2g is still a premium price, but the texture, flavor, clean melt, and overall ease of use make it feel less painful. Overall Score: 4 / 5

A clean, terpy live resin badder that wins on texture, flavor, and evening-friendly effects.

MOOD London Pound Cake Live Resin Dab Badder at a Glance

Strain: London Pound Cake (Unknown indica x Sunset Sherbert)

Extract: THCA Live Resin Dab Badder

Potency: Lab report showed 67.2% THC; MOOD’s website listing showed 62.54% THC

Terpenes: Bisabolol, terpineol, pinene, myrcene, and linalool

Best for:

Evening wind-downs

Body tension release

Dabbers who want flavor without a knockout high

Anyone who wants live resin that handles cleanly on a dab tool

Pros:

Light, golden, almost rosin-like color

Soft, creamy badder texture

Easy to scoop and portion

Smooth hit with a little spice

Easy cleanup in the Puffco Pivot

Relaxing body high

Cons:

$89.99 for 2g hemp extract is expensive

Product image may differ from what you actually get

A little spicy on the green setting

Not the heaviest-hitting concentrate if you want a full knockout

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD London Pound Cake Live Resin Dab Badder

I tested MOOD’s London Pound Cake Dabs in my Puffco Pivot on the green setting, which is around 520°F. That felt like the right middle ground for this badder. I wanted enough heat to get a full hit and read the effects, but not so much that I burned off the flavor immediately. With live resin, the whole point is keeping those terps alive, so I don’t want the first pull to taste hot and bland.

Before dabbing it, I looked at the basics: color, smell, texture, and how easily it scooped. After dabbing it, I paid attention to flavor, smoothness, residue, cleanup, and how the high settled in.

The big question was whether it acted as premium as it looked. A live resin badder can have great color and still be a pain to handle, messy to clean, or boring once it hits. This one had to prove it was more than a pretty jar.

I also found it interesting that MOOD suggest 2g is 40 servings or dabs. I kind of think that might be valid because that would be 0.05g per serving/dab, and that’s like a grain of rice. But this is me, I think I would finish this in less than 20 dabs.

If you want to buy the Puffco Pivot:

Appearance & Texture

The color was the first thing I noticed. MOOD’s London Pound Cake Badder had a light, clean, golden look that immediately made it feel more premium. It almost looked like rosin, which is not the same thing as live resin, but visually, that lighter color is usually a good sign. It made the extract look fresh instead of dark, oxidized, or dry.

The texture was the real standout. This badder was soft and doughy, but not wet or sloppy. It had enough structure to stay where I put it, but enough softness to scoop without fighting it.

The best way I can describe it is soft, spreadable, non-stick play-dough. Not in a gross way. In a very useful dab way. It was malleable, smooth, and easy to work with.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Terps

This smelled great right away. The London Pound Cake badder had a bright, piney, floral-fruity aroma as soon as I opened the jar. It smelled fresh and not dull or stale.

The lab results listed the top terpenes as bisabolol, terpineol, pinene, myrcene, and linalool, in that order, and that tracks with the nose. Pinene helps explain the fresh pine note, linalool fits the softer lavender-y floral side, and myrcene gives it some of that deeper gassy backbone.

London Pound Cake is usually described as a cross between an unknown indica and Sunset Sherbert, and Sunset Sherbert comes from the Girl Scout Cookies-strain family. So I expected some dessert-strain richness, but this jar leaned brighter than that: more pine, flowers, fruit, and spice. It was not just sweet or pine. It had enough going on to feel layered without turning perfumey.

Flavor & Smoothness

In the Puffco Pivot, this dab hit smoothly with a little spice. I tested it on the green setting, around 520°F, and that felt like a good place for it. The vapor was smooth overall, but there was a spicy edge on the pull. Not harsh exactly, just enough bite to remind me this was a terp-heavy live resin dab.

The exhale was the best part. I got sweet, piney, floral flavor first, then a little fruit underneath. It was flavorful and the pine kept it from turning into a straight dessert-y dab.

It also melted cleanly. I did not see a dark char left behind in the chamber, and cleanup was easy after. For concentrates, especially in a portable device, that makes a big difference.

Effects

MOOD’s London Pound Cake Live Resin Dab Badder gave me a deep, relaxing body high.

It hit as a calm-down dab, not a panic-button dab like some other live resin badders with a piney finish. I felt the tension release first, then a body calm that made it easier to settle in. Very evening-coded. Very “drop your shoulders and stop pretending you’re still working.”

This is not the concentrate I’d reach for if I wanted to clean the house or be productive. It felt more like something to dab after work, after dinner, before a movie, or when my body is still holding onto the day.

The high was relaxing, but not too heavy-hitting. Some concentrates feel like they’re trying to obliterate the next two hours of your life. This felt more measured: body-forward, mellow, and manageable.

For a high-potency product, that balance worked for me. The lab report showed 67.2% THC, while the site listed 62.54% THC, so either way, it is strong. But the actual experience felt more calmed down and chilled out than “sit there and wonder if you took too big of a dab.”

Pricing & Availability

MOOD lists its London Pound Cake Live Resin Dab Badder at $89.99 for 2g, which puts it in the premium concentrate category.

That is not cheap, but the 2g size helps. You are getting enough product for multiple sessions, and the texture makes the jar easier to come back to because it is not a pain to scoop, portion, or clean up.

MOOD also says the product image may differ from what you actually receive. That is standard language, but it feels especially relevant here because color, texture, and consistency can vary from batch to batch.

Their website also includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of every product listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats concentrate products like this.

The Final Dab

MOOD’s London Pound Cake Live Resin Dab Badder gets the practical stuff right.

It looked clean, smelled bright and terpy, handled well, hit mostly smoothly, and cleaned up easily in the Puffco Pivot. The texture was the standout: soft, dough-like, easy to portion, and not annoying to work with.

The high was deep, relaxing, and body-forward without feeling like a full knockout. I’d use this for evening wind-downs, tension release, or the part of the day when I want to chill the fuck out without being totally blasted