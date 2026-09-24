Did MOOD Just Make the Strongest CBD Gummy Ever?

There are CBD gummies, and then there are CBD gummies with 500mg of CBD in one piece. MOOD’s Pure Relief Gummies are very much the second kind.

For some perspective, the entire gummy is basically four doses for me. MOOD actually recommends starting with a quarter on the package if you’re new to CBD, which comes out to 125mg. I tried cutting mine smaller than that, but these are soft little cubes and eventually you reach the point where you’re just performing gummy surgery. So, a quarter it was.

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These are made with CBD isolate, meaning there’s no THC high to wait for or worry about. The idea is relief and relaxation, and with this much CBD packed into every gummy, MOOD clearly isn’t being subtle about it.

What surprised me was what kind of relief I actually got. I usually associate CBD with loosening up body tension or taking the edge off soreness or even social anxiety. This felt much more like someone slowly turning off my brain.

About an hour in, I thought maybe nothing was happening. Then I let out the biggest yawn.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

MOOD’s Pure Relief Gummies come in a tropical guava flavor with 500mg CBD isolate per gummy. My 10-count bag has 5,000mg CBD total, which is an insane amount of CBD to fit into something that looks like regular candy. Luckily, nobody is making you eat the whole thing. The package tells new users to start with one-quarter of a gummy and wait an hour before considering more. That’s what I did, giving me about 125mg CBD.

Buy it if: you already know you like higher doses of CBD, want something deeply calming, or want one bag to last a very long time.

you already know you like higher doses of CBD, want something deeply calming, or want one bag to last a very long time. Skip it if: you’re looking for a tasty little everyday wellness gummy or primarily want relief for physical soreness and body tension.

you’re looking for a tasty little everyday wellness gummy or primarily want relief for physical soreness and body tension. Best part: one gummy can realistically become several servings.

one gummy can realistically become several servings. Biggest drawback: all that CBD isolate leaves behind a pretty bitter aftertaste.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

500mg Is A Lot of CBD. How Much Should You Take?

I feel like this deserves its own section because seeing “500mg CBD” on a bag and seeing “500mg per gummy” are two very different things. Each piece contains the full 500mg.

The gummies are large-ish cubes, which at least makes dividing them possible. I cut mine into quarters, the smallest I could realistically get without ending up with random gummy crumbs and wildly uneven doses.

Each quarter works out to approximately 125mg CBD. That’s also where MOOD suggests beginners start on the packaging. The company tells users to wait at least an hour before considering more and not to exceed two full gummies within 24 hours. Personally, I don’t see myself ever needing a whole 500mg piece in one sitting. The quarter was already plenty.

The upside is value. A 10-count bag technically gives you 40 quarter-sized 125mg servings if you use them the way I did. The downside is having to cut your edible like you’re rationing supplies.

How I Tested Them

I went straight for the quarter dose. There was no chance I was casually popping 500mg CBD just because someone molded it into a gummy.

I cut one into four pieces as evenly as I could and ate a single quarter, putting my dose at about 125mg CBD. Then I went about my evening normally and waited.

MOOD lists an activation window of 45 to 120 minutes on the package, and mine landed pretty comfortably inside that. For most of the first hour, I honestly wasn’t sure I felt much at all. And then came the yawn. It was one of those giant, involuntary yawns where your body is basically informing you that plans have changed.

Guava Flavor Starts Better Than It Ends

The first bite is actually pretty good. There’s a sweet tropical guava flavor up front, and the texture is what you’d expect from a soft pectin gummy. If I only had to judge the first few seconds, I’d probably say the flavor works.

Then the CBD shows up. CBD isolate has a naturally bitter taste, and when you cram 500mg of it into one gummy, hiding that completely is a pretty tall order. The aftertaste lingered enough that I definitely noticed it. Even at a quarter of a gummy, it was there.

I don’t necessarily think that ruins the product, though. Not everyone is taking a gummy because they want candy. Some gummies are basically supplements that happen to be chewable. That’s how these feel to me. Very medicinal in practice, even if the first bite tastes like guava.

Each full gummy also has 19 calories and 5 grams of sugar, according to the package.

Effects & Onset: What do 500mg CBD Gummies Actually do?

The calming effect took around an hour to really announce itself. At first, it was subtle enough that I thought the quarter gummy might not be doing much. Then I started yawning and realized I felt noticeably heavier and calmer. Not high. Just deeply relaxed. And eventually, a little drowsy.

That part is worth mentioning because MOOD positions these as non-intoxicating CBD gummies that can support relaxation without clouding your head. My head stayed clear, but I personally wouldn’t reach for these before a busy workday. The package itself also warns that they may cause drowsiness, which lines up much more closely with my experience. I could easily see myself taking a quarter in the evening when I’m done doing anything important and want to wind down.

Interestingly, I didn’t notice much of the physical effect I usually look for from CBD. My body didn’t suddenly feel loose, and I didn’t get the obvious easing of tension I’ve experienced with some other CBD products. For me, Pure Relief was much more calm-and-sleepy relief than my-back-feels-better relief. That doesn’t mean somebody else won’t experience it differently, but if I’m choosing these again, I’m choosing them for nighttime.

How CBD Isolate Changes the Experience

These use CBD isolate rather than a full-spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp extract. So the CBD is essentially doing the job on its own rather than working alongside THC and a wider range of naturally occurring hemp cannabinoids. There are reasons somebody might prefer that. If you want CBD without an intoxicating THC effect, isolate makes things very straightforward.

It also explains some of the flavor. 500mg is a lot of isolate to hide inside one gummy, and CBD isolate itself isn’t exactly delicious. With that much CBD packed into one piece, some bitterness is basically inevitable. The guava can only do so much.

MOOD Pure Relief Gummies At a Glance

Dose per gummy: 500mg CBD isolate

Dietary notes: 19 calories, 5g sugar, and vegan

Flavor: Guava

Best for:

Experienced CBD consumers

Evening or nighttime use

Pros:

Extremely high CBD concentration

Easy to divide into multiple servings

Deeply calming for me

No intoxicating high

Cons:

Bitter CBD aftertaste

500mg is excessive for plenty of people

Cutting gummies isn’t exactly precise dosing

Mine made me too drowsy to consider it a daytime product

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability: Are Mood’s 500mG CBD Gummies WOrth It?

MOOD sells Pure Relief in four quantities: 10 gummies for $39, 30 for $79, 60 for $149, and 90 for $199. I have the 10-count bag. $39 for 10 gummies doesn’t sound particularly cheap. But each one contains 500mg CBD, so you’re getting 5,000mg total CBD in that smallest bag.

And if you’re doing what I did and eating quarters, those 10 gummies turn into roughly 40 125mg servings. That brings the cost down to just under $1 per quarter-gummy dose. The larger bags obviously make the math even better if you know you’ll use them regularly.

Pure Relief CBD Gummies currently ships throughout the United States except Montana.

The Bottom Line

I still can’t get over the fact that one of these has 500mg CBD in it. Luckily, I don’t need to eat whole one. A quarter gummy gave me more than enough CBD to feel something. It took about an hour, and even then the effect snuck up on me. I went from wondering whether it was working to yawning my face off and feeling very ready to chill.

The guava flavor is decent until the CBD-isolate bitterness catches up with it, so I wouldn’t buy these because I’m craving gummies.

I’d buy them because one bag gives me a ridiculous number of high-dose CBD servings. And based on how sleepy 125mg made me, mine are staying firmly in the nighttime drawer.