MOOD’s Purple Afghani Vape Is the Rare Disposable That Doesn’t Feel Disposable

A lot of disposable vapes feel like they were made to be forgotten. You hit them, they taste vaguely fruity, they get the job done, and then they disappear in your headstash-abyss like every other vape pen you’ve bought but didn’t want to hit again.

MOOD’s Purple Afghani 2g Disposable Vape is more memorable, and more desirable, than your average weed pen. It has a smooth blackberry-pine flavor, adjustable heat settings, a display that shows how much product is left, and a high that feels strong without tipping into chaos. It’s relaxing, but not so sleepy that it only belongs at night. Used carefully, it can work during the day or evening, depending on your tolerance and how hard you hit it.

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That’s the key with this vape: how you use it matters. Two longer pulls on low heat gave me a smoother, more controlled experience. Four shorter pulls on high heat produced bigger clouds and a stronger-feeling hit, but also seemed to go through the product faster. So yes, the high setting is fun, but low heat is probably the smarter everyday move if you want the 2g pen to last.

At $59 for 2g, this feels like a solid value, especially compared to smaller disposables that burn fast and give you no control over the experience. Purple Afghani still has the simplicity of a disposable, but the extra features make it feel more practical.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

TL;DR — My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a strong, smooth THCA vape that can work day or night depending on how you use it, and if you like sleek

you want a strong, smooth THCA vape that can work day or night depending on how you use it, and if you like sleek Skip it if: you’re brand new to THC or want something super light and barely there

you’re brand new to THC or want something super light and barely there Best part: the 2g size, rechargeable with USB-C, display screen that shows how much product is left, battery power level, and adjustable heat settings make the $59 price feel worth it

the 2g size, rechargeable with USB-C, display screen that shows how much product is left, battery power level, and adjustable heat settings make the $59 price feel worth it Biggest drawback: high heat gives you bigger clouds, but it also runs through the product faster

How I Tested MOOD’s Purple Afghani THCA Vape

I tested MOOD’s Purple Afghani vape two different ways because the heat setting actually changes the experience. First, I tried two long pulls on the low setting. Then, I tried four shorter pulls on the high setting. It’s rare to find a sleek, disposable vape that has a controllable heat function, so that’s a major plus.

The low setting felt like the smarter everyday option. It gave me a smoother, more controlled hit and felt like the better way to make the 2g disposable last. The high setting produced bigger clouds and a stronger feeling pull, but it also seemed to go through the oil faster. That’s not necessarily a bad thing if you want a fuller, bigger hit, but it’s worth knowing before you treat the high setting like the default.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I also tested the device itself beyond just the effects. Pressing the button five times turns the vape on and off. Pressing it once, when it’s on, lights up the LCD display so you can see how much product is left in percent format and whether the device is on low (L) or high (H) heat. Pressing it three times switches between the two heat settings, and pressing it twice starts a short (6 second) preheat cycle, which is especially useful for the high heat setting. It’s still simple enough to use, but it feels more customizable than a basic disposable with no options at all.

For context, I’ve tried plenty of cannabis vapes, especially when I was writing up a safety report on vapes in 2019. So I like that MOOD included a compliance label on the packaging, listing the cannabinoid percentages, batch number, and expiration date which you can use to cross reference the lab results, or CoA, of the product to see how much THCA is really in it.

More control than most disposables

The first thing I noticed is that MOOD’s Purple Afghani is smoother than I expected for a high potency THCA vape. On low heat, two longer pulls felt controlled and flavorful without being harsh. On high heat, it’s definitely harsher… but four shorter pulls gave me bigger clouds and a more immediate hit.

The device itself is easy to use without feeling too basic. I like that you can see the remaining percentage instead of guessing whether the vape is dying, clogged, or just almost empty. It also makes you more aware of how quickly different settings burn through the product, which is useful if you care about making the pen last.

That ability to adjust the temperature is one of the best parts of the experience. Low heat is better when you want to stretch the product, keep the flavor cleaner, and avoid overdoing it. High heat is better when you want a larger cloud and a stronger pull, but it also uses more oil. For a 2g disposable at $59 (which is a great price, by the way), I like having that choice instead of being stuck with one setting.

Tasting notes

Flavor-wise, Purple Afghani tastes like blackberry, black pepper, pine, and earthy cannabis. The berry and black pepper notes come in first, most likely due to the caryophyllene terps. It does not taste like candy; it’s more spiced, dark fruit than a fake grape flavor. Then the pine and earthy finish come through, which makes it feel more connected to actual cannabis than a lot of disposable vapes.

That’s the best part of the flavor profile: it still tastes like weed. Not in a burnt flower way, but in a strain-adjacent way. If you want your vape to taste like straight candy, this may be too earthy and herbal for you. But if you like cannabis-forward vapes that still have a little sweetness, Purple Afghani Vape hits that balance well.

The cloud is satisfying, especially on high. You get that fuller vapor production, or plume, that makes a vape feel more substantial, but the flavor does not disappear completely into hot air. On low, the cloud is smaller, but the hit feels cleaner and more efficient. I can see using low most of the time and saving high for when you want a bigger pull.

Effects & Onset

Purple Afghani yields that classic, landrace cross high and it hits quickly—which is exactly why I would not treat it like a casual flavored disposable. The onset is obviously quick since you’re inhaling here, but the overall high experience depends on how you use the device. Two longer pulls on low felt smoother and more measured. Four shorter pulls on high delivered more vapor and a stronger-feeling hit, especially since it got me coughing. Lots of people say you get higher if you cough more, but I think that’s BS. Coughing just indicates you had more than you anticipated, which could result in a higher reaction.

Upon vaping, I felt the first shift within a few minutes: a light head change first, then a heavier body drop. It did not feel racy or chaotic. It felt calming, physical, and clear enough that I could see this working during the day if you keep the vape seshes reasonable. My verbal reaction was literally, “mmm.” That said, the overall profile still leans relaxing, so I’d want to vape this when I want to wind down instead of when I need to lock in.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

That does track with Purple Afghani’s strain profile. Purple Afghani is generally crossed with the landrace, Afghani and with Purple Kush-style genetics, which are known for heavier indica-leaning effects, earthy flavor, and body high relaxation. Strain names can get messy, especially in hemp-derived vapes, so I would not treat the name like a perfect genetic report like we use 23 & Me (there should be one for weed). But the strain name could predict the potential vibes: grounding, relaxing, and better suited for slowing down than speeding up.

The best way I can describe it is that this vape makes your body feel like it can relax but also stay alert. It’s good for taking the edge off, watching something, stretching, or easing into bedtime mode. But it is not so sleepy to only be used at night. If your tolerance is up there and you stick to smaller pulls, it can work as a daytime chill vape too.

There’s a little CBD in the formula which might help the high feel more rounded out. The THCA brings the potency, but the overall effect does not feel sharp or anxious. It still feels strong, though. Rounded does not mean mild.

This is where I’d be careful if you have a lower tolerance. Because the inhale is smooth and the effects come on quickly, it is easy to take more than you need. One short pull is a much better starting point than trying to find out what the high setting can do immediately.

MOOD’s Purple Afghani THCA Vape at a Glance

Strain: Purple Afghani (presumably a cross of the Afghani landrace x Purple Kush)

Size: 2g disposable and rechargeable vape

Cannabinoids: 62.7% THCA + 3.62% CBD (current website listing says 45% THCA + 21% CBD)

Flavor/terpenes: Blackberry, earthy, peppery, herbal, piney, caryophyllene, humulene

Best for:

Day or night use, depending on pulls

Relaxing without feeling totally knocked out

Frequent vapers

Body heavy calm

People who like indica-style effects

Anyone who wants a disposable vape that still tastes like cannabis

Bigger clouds on high heat

Better product longevity on low heat

Pros:

2g for $59 feels worth it

Smooth inhale

Quick effects

Adjustable low/high heat settings with pre-heat function

Rechargeable

Display shows remaining product percentage and battery power level

Strong but rounded effects, relaxing without being strictly nighttime-only

Easy disposable format

Cons:

High heat runs through the product faster

Easy to overdo because the pull is smooth

Earthy flavor may not appeal to candy-vape people

Disposable format is convenient, but not the most sustainable

Things to Consider Before Buying a THCA Vape

If you’re an experienced user, bear with me: vaping THCA is not the same experience as taking a THCA gummy or drink. THCA converts into THC when heated, so once you vape it, you are very almost immediately in psychoactive territory. The onset is much faster than an edible, which can be a good thing if you want immediate effects and control, but it also means you can vape too much too quickly.

That’s especially true with Purple Afghani because the pull is smooth and the device gives you heating options. Low heat feels more controlled and seems better for preserving the product. High heat gives you bigger clouds and a stronger pull, but it can also run through the vape quicker. I would not make high heat your default unless you specifically want that fuller hit.

The display is another small but useful detail. Being able to see the percentage of product left in your vape gets rid of one of the most common issues… if there’s still juice in it or not. I’ve probably thrown out several disposables preemptively. That visibility also helps you understand how your use habits affect the device. If one long high-heat pull visibly drops the percentage, that is useful information.

Purple Afghani also is not the right pick if you want something barely noticeable. This is a high potency vape, and even though I found it usable during the day in the right dose, it still is a classic, relaxing high. If you want something energizing, social, or ultra light, this probably is not the best fit.

The flavor is another consideration. I liked that it tasted herbal and cannabis-forward, but that may not be what everyone wants from a vape. If you prefer super sweet fruit flavors, Purple Afghani may taste a little too earthy or spicy. If you miss the flavor of flower but still want the convenience of a disposable, that’s where this works.

I’d also store it upright with the mouthpiece facing up. That is the kind of small vape upkeep (pun intended) that seems annoying until you’ve had a pen clog, leak, or start acting weird halfway through.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s Purple Afghani THCA Vape is one of the better disposables I’ve tried because it does not feel disposable in the lazy sense. It has useful heat settings, a display that shows how much product is left, a smooth pull, a flavor that actually tastes connected to cannabis, and a classic strain with a landrace cross.

The blackberry-pine flavor gives it enough sweetness to be enjoyable, but the earthy finish keeps it from feeling like it’s doused with artificial flavoring. The effects are the real reason to buy it, though. Purple Afghani is relaxing, body forward, and strong without feeling jittery. It is more geared toward winding down, but with the right dose, it can work during the day too.

At $59 for 2g, the value feels fair and solid. MOOD has frequent sales and promos, so you could snag it for even cheaper. In addition to the price, the low setting is great to utilize if you want to stretch the product, while the high setting is there when you want bigger clouds and a stronger hit. Just know that bigger clouds usually mean you are going through the oil faster.

I would skip it if you are brand new to THC, sensitive to strong vapes, or only want candy flavors. But if you want a smooth THCA disposable with actual device features, a grounded high, and a cannabis-forward flavor profile, Purple Afghani earns its price.

Start low, keep it upright, and don’t let the smooth pull convince you that you need to be brave.