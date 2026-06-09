I Had High Sex on Mood’s Sexual Euphoria THC Gummies

Sex gummies are a dangerous category for me to cover because the branding and claims can get corny very fast.

A lot of them sound like they were named by a horny supplement marketing guy trapped in a smoke shop. The packaging promises arousal, connection, confidence, body sensitivity, better sex, probably a changed life, and then you take one and mostly feel like you ate a regular edible with a flirty label.

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Mood’s Sexual Euphoria THC Gummies are definitely not subtle about what they’re meant for, but the formula makes more sense than I expected. These come in two versions: Standard, with 5mg THC, and Advanced, with 15mg THC. Both include 10mg CBD + 5mg THCV, plus a stack of botanical ingredients associated with arousal and blood flow.

That dose split is the most important thing here because 5mg and 15mg are not remotely the same edible experience. A 5mg THC gummy can feel approachable and manageable. A 15mg THC gummy can feel incredible if you know your tolerance, or absolutely ruin the mood if you do not.

I went with the Advanced dose because I know how I function on stronger edibles. That’s not a flex. I’ve been there, and done that enough to know at this point.

If you’re newer to THC, canna-curious, or the kind of person who gets too high from half a gummy, definitely go with the Standard version.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

My Quick and Dirty Verdict

Buy it if: you want a body-forward, mood-lifting THC gummy designed for intimacy

you want a body-forward, mood-lifting THC gummy designed for intimacy Choose Standard if: you’re newer to THC or want a low-dose 5mg experience

you’re newer to THC or want a low-dose 5mg experience Choose Advanced if: you already know you can handle 15mg THC

you already know you can handle 15mg THC Best part: it feels warmer and more sensual than a regular THC gummy

it feels warmer and more sensual than a regular THC gummy Biggest drawback: the wrong dose selection can backfire fast, so know your tolerance

How I Tested Mood Sexual Euphoria Gummies

I tested the Advanced 15mg THC version because that is the dose that fits my tolerance. I was tempted to take two gummies, but opted for one in the spirit of this review. I only took the gummy on its own and didn’t spruce anything else up as to not influence the vibes through other means (like lingerie, sex toys, or porn). I treated this as just another mid-day-fuck that required some level of efficiency, well, because it’s mid-day.

I wanted to know whether this actually felt different from a regular THC gummy, or if it was just a basic edible dressed up for date night. With sex gummies, I’m looking for a very specific balance: relaxed but not sleepy, euphoric but not anxious, sensitive body but not self-conscious. That last part is most important. The wrong THC dose can make you too inside your own head, which is basically the opposite of sexy. A good intimacy gummy should help you settle into your body and feel all the sensations. And not make you suddenly concerned about whether your body looks normal from a weird angle.

I also paid attention to timing because Mood positions these as fast-acting. That helps when the use case is intimacy. Nobody wants to take a gummy and then wait around for two hours… getting edged before the act is not foreplay, it’s foul play.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat Sexual Euphoria Gummies

The flavor is Strawberries & Creme, which is exactly the right flavor for a sex gummy. Not everyone will like it, so just make sure you know date’s palette before bringing these gummies along.

Describing the sultry flavor is naughty in itself. The Sexual Euphoria Gummies are definitely sweet, sticky, soft, and more milky, dessert-like than fruit candy. I wouldn’t say it tastes like an actual strawberry dipped in cream, but it does have that creamy, lip-smacking candy thing going on. It fits the vibe without tasting like someone tried to make a gummy edible “sexy” by making it taste like perfume.

Texture-wise, it’s easy to chew and doesn’t have a bad aftertaste. Can’t be left with a bad taste in your mouth with intimacy products. If something tastes medicinal, bitter, or too weedy, it immediately makes the whole setup feel less intuitive.

The gummy itself is simple enough to take without making the experience feel overly clinical. Which is good, because nothing kills a mood faster than treating the pre-sex gummy like the blue pill. You can’t be going into this thinking this gummy will function like a prescription. It’s not.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

Mood says these can start kicking in within 5 to 15 minutes, and while they did feel a little faster than a traditional edible, I wouldn’t describe it as an instant switch-flip. If anything, I noticed a buzz kick in around 30 minutes. The come-up felt warmer and more energizing than sleepy. And that’s the main reason this didn’t feel like a regular nighttime edible.

The 15mg THC definitely does the main job. It brings the euphoria, the lowered inhibition, and that more sensitive, body-aware feeling. The 10mg CBD helps keep it chill, so it doesn’t feel like straight THC blasting into your bloodstream without any buffers …or should I say fluffers. The 5mg THCV is the part that makes the formula more interesting, because the whole experience felt more alert and present than faded. I was experiencing peak effects at around the 90 minute mark.

This is where I think Mood got the category right. Sex gummies should not make you feel sedated. They should make you feel relaxed enough to be present, but not so relaxed that you want to lie horizontally for the wrong reason.

The Advanced version gave me that warmer, more sensual edible feeling without making me feel foggy. Touch felt more tingly, my mood lifted, and the three hour high stayed more connected to my body than my head.

But again: this is because I took the dose that works for me. If 15mg THC is too much for you, this could easily become anxious, awkward, or way too mentally loud. That is not a failure of the gummy. That is the dose doing exactly what 15mg THC does when someone is not ready for it. There’s the Standard, 5mg THC version for a reason.

Wait… What Is THCV Doing Here?

THCV is one of the reasons this formula stands out from a regular THC gummy. It is a cannabinoid that has been found to support energy and focus, which is most suitable for a sex gummy. You don’t want a gummy that pulls you into a sleepy body high and turns the evening into a nap. You want something that keeps the experience more alert, sensual, and tuned-in.

I wouldn’t claim THCV is some magic horniness cannabinoid. That’s too much. But in this formula, it helps explain why the effect feels more lifted and present instead of heavy and sedating. THCV also suppresses the munchies, so I didn’t feel the average hunger I usually do when I’m on THC edibles. But I was definitely hungry for my imminent climax.

What About All These Sexy Botanicals?

The formula also includes a proprietary blend of adaptogens and amino acids like L-arginine, Korean red ginseng, maca root, icariin (horny goat weed), and L-citrulline, which are common in arousal and performance supplements. I’m not saying one gummy is going to rewrite your sex life, but the ingredient stack does show Mood is trying to develop a specific experience rather than just throwing THC into a pink gummy and calling it sexy.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Sexual Euphoria Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy:

Standard: 5mg THC + 10mg CBD + 5mg THCV

Advanced: 15mg THC + 10mg CBD + 5mg THCV

Dietary notes: 2g sugar, 15 calories, and vegan

Botanicals: muira puma, icariin (horny goat weed), maca root, Korean red ginseng, maca root, boron chelate, L-arginine, L- glutamine, L-citrulline, methylfolate (Vitamin B9), black pepper extract

Flavor: Strawberries & Creme

Best for:

Intimacy, date nights

People who want a body-forward THC gummy

Experienced edible consumers choosing the Advanced dose and newer consumers choosing the Standard dose

Anyone who wants a warmer, more sensual gummy without a sleepy effect

Aphrodisiac replacement (oysters can get expensive)

Pros:

Comes in both 5mg and 15mg THC options

Includes 10mg CBD for balance and 5mg THCV for a more alert feeling

Strawberries & Creme flavor fits the vibe

Fast-acting onset is useful for the category

Doesn’t feel like a sleepy edible

The additional botanical ingredients help a lot and work well with THC

Cons:

Advanced dose is absolutely not for beginners

The sex-gummy branding may feel corny to some people

Effects depend heavily on your THC tolerance

Not the right gummy if you want a neutral microdose

The taste can be a turn off for some people

PHoto Credit: Maha HAq

Things to Consider Before Buying THC Sex Gummies

The main thing to understand is that the Standard and Advanced versions are different products in practice.

The Standard version has 5mg THC, which is much more approachable if you’re newer to edibles, lower tolerance, or trying a sex gummy for the first time. It still includes the CBD, THCV, and botanicals, but the THC dose is less likely to hijack the entire experience.

The Advanced version has 15mg THC, which is a real edible dose (slightly higher than the standard single dose of 10mg THC). Mood even says it’s not for beginners, and I agree. This is the one to choose if you already know how you function on 15mg THC and still feel comfortable, present, and social. It’s supposed to help you, unless you take it in an unhelpful manner.

Sexy on a High

That intake intention matters a lot with intimacy products. Getting too high during sex is not the same as getting too high during a movie. If you overshoot the dose, you may not feel sensual. You may feel weird, anxious, self-conscious, or suddenly inclined to become a blanket.

I’d also test this gummy before making it part of a big romantic plan. Try it on a low-stakes, solo night first so you know how the dose hits you. That sounds unsexy, but so is discovering your edible tolerance during sex.

And if you’re taking this with a partner, don’t assume you should take the same dose. One person may be fine with Advanced while the other should absolutely stick with Standard or even half of Standard. Matching doses is not romantic if one of you ends up too high to be touched.

Pricing and Availability

Mood lists the Sexual Euphoria Standard Gummies at $35, and Advanced Gummies at $39, both for a 10-count, which breaks down to $3.50 and $3.90 per gummy, respectively. That is not cheap, but specialty mood-based THC gummies usually cost more than basic THC edibles, especially when they include CBD, THCV, adaptogens, vitamins, and other botanicals. The price per gummy goes down, of course, if you purchase the higher-count packets with 30, 60, or 90 count. It ends up being more worthwhile if you purchase more at a time.

Mood ships to 34 states. So just make sure you’re not in these following states they cannot ship to: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont.

The Sexy Bottom Line

Mood’s Sexual Euphoria Gummies could have easily been gimmicky, but the two different dose options makes them smarter than the average sex edible.

The Standard 5mg THC version is the one I’d point newer or lower-tolerance consumers toward. The Advanced 15mg THC version is the one I tried, and it makes sense for people who already know how they handle stronger edibles.

For me, Advanced felt warm, sensual, sultry, and more body-forward than a regular THC gummy. The CBD kept it smoother, and the THCV made the experience feel more lifted than sleepy. It put me in the mood without making me feel foggy or couch-locked. Just know your dose before trying to make this cute.

A 15mg THC sex gummy can absolutely make a THC-newbie very un-horny and very anxious, which is not exactly the mood anyone is going for. But if you already know your tolerance and want a stronger intimacy gummy that actually feels designed for the moment, Mood’s Advanced version delivers.