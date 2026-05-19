MOOD’s THC-Loaded Hot Chocolate Hits Like a Weighted Blanket

Sleep products with THC are nothing new, but most of them live in gummy form. You take one, wait, and hope it doesn’t hit too late or carry into the next morning. Drinks are a different setup. They’re slower to consume, quicker to hit, more intentional, and easier to build into a routine. That’s where something like MOOD’s Sleep Hot Cocoa starts to make more sense. It uses a blend of the familiar Guittard and Ghirardelli cocoa, along with mini marshmallows, to serve as the ultimate goodnight treat.

Even though it’s stacked with all the necessary cannabinoids (THC, CBN, and CBD), and what the brand describes as “sleep-supporting herbs” like reishi and ashwagandha, the consumption experience alone is enough to make you feel sleepy. It’s the same general idea you see across a lot of nighttime products, just in a different form.

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What matters more is how it actually hits, and whether it fits into a night without turning into something you feel the next day.

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

Buy it if: you want a heavier THC product to wind down at night, or are sensitive to melatonin

Skip it if: you’re sensitive to THC, or sugar, or want something lighter

Best part: unique format, great taste, steady, full-body wind-down, and added mushroom and root extracts like reishi and ashwagandha

Biggest drawback: too sweet for nighttime, slow feeling can linger longer than expected, depending on timing

How I Tested MOOD Sleep Hot Cocoa

I tested the hot cocoa over two nights, usually about an hour before bed. I tried it both on an empty stomach without adding milk, and after dinner mixed with milk, to see how that changed the onset and intensity. After dinner with milk felt noticeably stronger. Fat helps here, whether it’s from food or the milk itself—it gives the cannabinoids something to bind to, which can make the effects come through more.

For context, I’ve tried a range of sleep-focused cannabis products, mostly gummies, tincture, and a drink packet. These would have THC, CBD, and CBN blends with other added supplements like melatonin, L-theanine, and magnesium threonate. Those all can work, but they’re also inconsistent in how they hit and how long they last, sometimes making me feel groggy the next morning.

With this Sleep Hot Cocoa, I wanted to see how a warm sleepy time drink compares, especially since you’re sipping it instead of taking a gummy or tincture dropper all at once.

What It’s Like to Drink SleepY Hot Cocoa

It tastes like a darker and richer hot cocoa, slightly thicker and silkier than the typical powdered mix. The chocolate holds up, which makes sense given the Guittard and Ghirardelli blend, and it doesn’t come across as overly processed the way cheaper mixes can. The mini marshmallows were a nice surprise, but they do disintegrate if your water or milk is too hot instead of warm, like the packaging suggests. Just note they contain gelatin, so this isn’t vegetarian. There’s subtle, earthy undertones from the cannabinoids and added ingredients, but it stays in the background. It still tastes like a normal drink, which isn’t always the case with products loaded up with added extracts.

I tested the Advanced version, which is noticeably stronger and double the THC potency of the Standard option. The Advanced is formulated with 30mg THC, 15mg CBD, and 15mg CBN, which puts it closer to a full-dose edible than something light. I felt it in my body first like a true body high in around 40 minutes. It leans heavy, but in a controlled way. Shoulders drop, things slow down, and it becomes easier to disengage from whatever you were doing. The combination matters more than just one of the ingredients being on its own. THC is the driver that’s providing the core effects, CBD calms it down and keeps it from feeling too uneven, and CBN pushes it further toward sedation.

More Than Just Cannabinoids

There’s also a 650mg proprietary blend layered in, which includes magnesium, L-theanine, L-tryptophan, reishi, and ashwagandha. You’re not isolating each one, but together they bring that heavier, in-the-bed feeling.

One thing that stood out is the magnesium. The nutrition panel lists magnesium glycinate, which is generally better absorbed by the body and more calming. But the website references magnesium gluconate, which is a different, slightly weaker, and less bioavailable form. It’s a small detail, but worth clarifying.

L-tryptophan is actually the same amino acid found in turkey, so it gives you that post-Thanksgiving dinner happy slowdown vibes. You’re not isolating it, but it fits the overall direction of the formula.

There’s also 25 grams of sugar, which is quite a lot for a nightcap. It drinks well and goes down easily, but it likely contributes to that slight crash feeling once everything wears off.

It doesn’t hit like melatonin products tend to. There’s no full-on grogginess the next morning, but there is a bit of slow start when you wake up. It passes fairly quickly once you’re up and moving. That might come down to the mix of cannabinoids and added ingredients. The CBN pushes it toward sedation, while the herbs like reishi and ashwagandha seem to round it out rather than knock you out completely. This could make it a better option for people who don’t respond well to melatonin. It still helps with sleep, but without that same lingering next-morning fog that melatonin-heavy products can result in.

One thing worth calling out is that the product doesn’t list the specific amounts for the added supplements. It’s grouped under a proprietary blend. More transparency there would go a long way, especially since those ingredients are a big part of how it’s positioned.

MOOD Sleep Hot Cocoa at a Glance

Dose per drink sachet: 30mg THC + 15mg CBD + 15mg CBN (Advanced version)

Other supplements: 650mg blend of magnesium glycinate, L-theanine, L-tryptophan, reishi, ashwagandha

Dietary notes: contains milk and gelatin, 25g sugar per sachet

Best for:

Nighttime use

People who already respond well to THC + CBN

Replacing sleep gummies or tinctures with a drink

Pros:

Strong, noticeable wind-down

Solid chocolate flavor

Somewhere in between a quick and gradual onset

Cons:

Can feel a sugar crash

Possible slower start next-day

Less flexible than low-dose products

Things to Consider Before Buying cannabis Sleep Products

A lot of sleep products combine cannabinoids with added supplements, and how those interact matters. Here you’ve got THC, CBD, and CBN, along with ingredients like magnesium, L-theanine, L-tryptophan, reishi, and ashwagandha, which we already called out. But here’s a quick breakdown of their functions.

THC is doing the obvious work here. It drives the overall effect and gives the formula its noticeable body high and mood shift.

is doing the obvious work here. It drives the overall effect and gives the formula its noticeable body high and mood shift. CBN tends to lean more sedating and is often paired with THC for sleep

tends to lean more sedating and is often paired with THC for sleep CBD helps chill out the experience and reduce variability

helps chill out the experience and reduce variability Magnesium (especially glycinate ) is commonly used for muscle relaxation and calming the nervous system

(especially ) is commonly used for muscle relaxation and calming the nervous system L-theanine is associated with relaxation without sedation

is associated with relaxation without sedation L-tryptophan is a precursor to serotonin and melatonin and is meant to regulate sleep

is a precursor to serotonin and melatonin and is meant to regulate sleep Reishi and ashwagandha are typically included for stress, overall wind-down, sleep quality, and to avoid next-day fatigue

The idea is that these stack together. The cannabinoids set the base, and the supplements reinforce it. The tradeoff is that more ingredients doesn’t always mean a better experience. Dose, timing, and individual response matter a lot more here.

Hot Cocoa, Hot Bottom Line

If you already know you respond well to THC + CBN, MOOD’s Sleep Hot Cocoa makes a strong case for itself. It drinks like a treat, but it actually slows things down. The THC and CBN carry most of that, with the rest of the formula rounding it out into something that feels geared toward shutting the night down, and ensuring your next day isn’t groggy.

It’s easy to drink, but not something you take casually. Timing matters, and so does dose. So if you want a real sweet wind-down you can build into a routine, this delivers. If you’re looking for something lighter or more flexible, it probably won’t.