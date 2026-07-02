Weed From the Web: MOOD’s Sub Zero THCA Flower is Chill AF

MOOD’s Sub Zero THCA Flower looked like top-shelf flower before I even opened the bag.

I could feel the size of the nugs through the pouch, which is always a good sign. Big buds do not automatically mean better flower, but when something is sold as top shelf, I do want at least a little drama when I open it.

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This one had the drama. I was immediately giddy when I saw the buds. They were big, dense, purple-leaning, and actually looked premium. The nugs looked moist at first glance, though they were a little drier to the touch than they looked, and that dryness showed up more once I ground them.

Sub Zero is an indica-dominant hybrid crossed with Oreoz x Super Goof, which already tells you a lot about the nose. Both of those genetics come from classic Cookie-strain families (think Girl Scout Cookies strains), and this flower smelled like it: sweet, fruity, creamy, dessert-like, and skunky in that rich cookie-strain way.

The smoke was a little harsh, but the flavor still came through. I got sweet, woody, orange-chocolate notes on the inhale and exhale, which fit the whole dark dessert thing happening here.

The funny part is that Sub Zero looked heavier than it hit. MOOD’s site lists it at 18.92% THC, while the lab report showed 22.88%, so there’s some batch variation. Either way, the high felt mild for how intense the buds looked. It chilled me out immediately and kept me relaxed for a while, but it did not couch-lock me or knock me sideways. This is more “late afternoon, work is done, let me settle down” flower, rather than “cancel the rest of the night” flower.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

MOOD’s Sub Zero THCA Flower had the kind of bag appeal I expect from top-shelf flower.

The nugs were big, dark, purple-leaning, and genuinely exciting to open. The aroma had that sweet, creamy, skunky cookie-strain thing going on, with enough fruit and dessert notes to make the Oreoz x Super Boof genetics make sense.

Buy it if: you want a good-looking indica-dominant THCA flower for chilling out without getting completely couch-locked.

you want a good-looking indica-dominant THCA flower for chilling out without getting completely couch-locked. Skip it if: you want the high to hit as hard as the buds look.

you want the high to hit as hard as the buds look. Best part: the bag appeal was real and actually looked top-shelf quality. Big, dense nugs.

the bag appeal was real and actually looked top-shelf quality. Big, dense nugs. Biggest drawback: the flower was a little drier than it looked, and the high was milder than the appearance suggested.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Flower Scorecard

Bag Appeal: 4.5 / 5

Large, dense, purple nugs that looked like actual top-shelf flower.

Large, dense, purple nugs that looked like actual top-shelf flower. Freshness: 3.5 / 5

The buds looked moist at first, but felt drier to the touch and got even drier in the grinder.

The buds looked moist at first, but felt drier to the touch and got even drier in the grinder. Aroma & Flavor: 4 / 5

Sweet, fruity dessert, creamy cookie-strain nose with skunky and gassy notes. The smoke was a little harsh but still had sweet, woody, orange-chocolate flavor.

Sweet, fruity dessert, creamy cookie-strain nose with skunky and gassy notes. The smoke was a little harsh but still had sweet, woody, orange-chocolate flavor. Effects: 3.5 / 5

Chill, relaxing, and lingering without couch lock, but milder than the flower looked.

Chill, relaxing, and lingering without couch lock, but milder than the flower looked. Value: 3.5 / 5

At $54 an eighth, the bag appeal helps, but the dry grind, slight harshness, and mild high make the top-shelf price harder to fully justify.

At $54 an eighth, the bag appeal helps, but the dry grind, slight harshness, and mild high make the top-shelf price harder to fully justify. Overall Score: 3.8 / 5

A gorgeous-looking, flavorful chill flower that would score higher if it was fresher and hit a little harder.

MOOD Sub Zero THCA Flower at a Glance

Strain: Sub Zero (Oreoz x Super Boof)

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid THCA flower

Amount tested: 3.5g eighth

Potency: Lab report showed 22.88% THC; website listing shows 18.92% THC

Terpenes: Bisabolol, pinene, nerolidol, myrcene, linalool, limonene, humulene, and caryophyllene

Best for:

Late afternoon, early evening wind-downs

People who want to relax without getting couch-locked

Smokers who care about bag appeal

Anyone who likes purple flower

Cookie-strain fans who like sweet, creamy, skunky, gassy profiles

Pros:

Big, dense, dark, purple-leaning nugs, looked like premium, top-shelf flower

Burned well despite feeling a little dry

Chill effects came on quickly and lingered

Relaxing without feeling couch-locked

Full-panel tested, including safety panels some THCA flower brands skip

Strong visual appeal for online THCA flower

Cons:

$54 per eighth is expensive

Nugs looked more moist than they actually felt

Got drier in the grinder

Smoke was a little harsh

High felt milder than the flower looked

Would have scored higher if it felt fresher and hit a little harder

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD Sub Zero THCA Flower

I tested MOOD’s Sub Zero THCA Flower the same way I smoke most flower: grounded in my Santa Cruz Shredder grinder and smoked through my Sovereignty Mini King Stemline bong.

I like using a bong for flower reviews because it gives me a cleaner read on the hit. I can tell pretty quickly if the flower is actually flavorful, if the smoke is harsh, if the bowl burns well, and whether the aroma survives past the grinder.

Before smoking it, I noticed how the flower felt in the bag, how the nugs looked once I opened it, and how it broke down. This one made a strong first impression visually. I could feel the larger buds through the pouch, and once I opened it, the nugs looked dark, purple, and very top-shelf.

The main thing I wanted to test was whether the smoke and high matched the bag appeal. Sub Zero looks like heavy flower, but looks only tell part of the story.

MOOD Sub Zero THCA Flower: Bag Appeal & Freshness

This is where MOOD’s Sub Zero made the strongest first impression.

I could feel the size of the buds through the bag before I even opened it, which immediately made me curious. Once I got the bag open, the nugs actually delivered on that little preview. They were big, dense, purple, and looked like the kind of flower you expect from a top-shelf eighth, as MOOD labels these as.

The color was the first thing that stood out. These nugs had that darker look, with enough purple to make the flower feel special. It had the visual appeal I want from online flower, where you’re hoping what shows up looks at least somewhat like what you thought you were ordering.

Freshness was more complicated. The buds looked moist at first glance, but they were a little drier to the touch than they appeared. Once I ground them, that dryness showed up even more. It did not ruin the flower, and it still burned well, but it did make the smoke a little harsher than I wanted.

That’s the main tension with this one. The bag appeal was absolutely there. The nugs looked great. But the texture didn’t fully match the look, and for a $54 top-shelf eighth, I wanted that fresher, stickier feel to go with the premium presentation.

MOOD Sub Zero THCA Flower: Effects

MOOD’s Sub Zero looked like it was going to hit heavier than it did. That is not necessarily a bad thing. The high came on quickly and felt relaxing almost right away, but it stayed chiller than an average heavy indica. I felt my body settle, my mood soften, and the day kind of quiet down without getting fully couch locked.

This is the flower I’d smoke late afternoon or early evening, once the actual work part of the day is over. Not bedtime-only, not “cancel the next three hours,” but definitely not something I’d reach for when I’m trying to be super productive either. I felt a little lazy on Sub Zero.

The effects lingered in a nice way. I stayed relaxed for a while after smoking, but it didn’t feel heavy or tiring. For an indica-dominant hybrid, that made sense to me: calm, mellow, grounded, and easygoing, with enough softness to help me chill without knocking me out.

The only thing is that the flower looks stronger than it feels. The nugs look dramatic, but the high itself was pretty mild for me. If you want something that looks gorgeous and helps you unwind without couch lock, this fits. If you want a heavy knockout smoke, MOOD’s Sub Zero may be too gentle.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

MOOD Sub Zero THCA Flower: Pricing & Availability

MOOD lists its Sub Zero THCA Flower at $54 for an eighth, which puts it in the top-shelf hemp-derived flower category.

With this strain, the bag appeal helped justify the price at first. The nugs were big, dense, dark, and genuinely exciting to open. If you’re paying top-shelf prices for online flower, this is the kind of first impression you want.

The potency is a little more complicated. MOOD’s website lists Sub Zero at 18.92% THC, while the lab report I checked showed 22.88% THC. That is not a dealbreaker, but it is a reminder that flower varies by batch, and the number on the product page may not perfectly match the bag or lab report you’re looking at.

Would I call it cheap? No. Would I call it slightly hard to defend at $54? A little, yes. The flower looked premium, smelled good, burned well, and had a relaxing high, but it was drier than it looked and the effects were milder than the nugs suggested.

For me, the value depends on what you want from it. If you care about good-looking flower with a sweet, gassy cookie-strain nose and a chill, low-pressure high, Sub Zero will be your hero. If you’re paying $54 because you want something loud, sticky, and heavy-hitting, this batch may leave you wanting a little more.

Read our explainer on how to buy THCA flower online.

What I really like about MOOD’s website is that it includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of every product listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

Bottom Line

MOOD’s Sub Zero THCA Flower is the prettiest of the MOOD flower I’ve tested so far.

The nugs were big, dense, purple-leaning, and gave top-shelf bag appeal when I opened the pouch. The nose had that sweet, fruity, creamy cookie-strain thing going on, with skunky and gassy notes that made the Oreoz x Super Boof genetics fully come through.

The smoke was not perfect. The flower looked more moist than it felt, got drier in the grinder, and came through a little harsh. But it still burned well, and the sweet, woody, creamy orange-chocolate flavor made the actual smoking experience more enjoyable than the texture gave off.

The high was chill, mellow, and easy to settle into. It relaxed me quickly and lingered without couch-locking me, which makes this a good late-afternoon or early-evening smoke when you’re done with work but not trying to fully KO.

At $54 an eighth, I wish it felt fresher and hit a little harder. But if you want impressive looking THCA flower with a rich cookie-strain nose, flavorful smoke, and a mild indica-dominant high, Sub Zero is still worth trying.