MOOD’s THC Caramels Are Sticky, Strong, and Better Than Werther’s

The edible market is so gummy-heavy now that a bag of THC caramels feels rare AF. MOOD’s THC Butter Cream Caramels are individually wrapped, little square caramels with 20mg THC + 20mg CBD each. The wrapper says 40mg, which made me pause for a second, but that’s the combined cannabinoid total—not 40mg of THC. Still, 20mg THC is a real dose.

The dose is probably the most important thing to know before the caramel part wins you over, because these look like something you’d grab after dinner without thinking too hard, but they are not casual candy. MOOD even recommends starting with a quarter if you’re new to THC.

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I like the idea of this format because it feels more decadent than another sour gummy. Caramel already has dessert energy. Add THC and CBD, and suddenly one little square is doing a lot more than a Werther’s ever could.

The question is if the flavor, texture, and high make these feel worth keeping around—or if they’re just another edible hiding behind a cute candy format.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

MOOD’s THC Butter Cream Caramels are the rare weed candy I wanted another piece of because it actually tasted good. Each caramel has 20mg THC + 20mg CBD, so I didn’t do that. One was enough. The wrapper says 40mg, which is true as a total cannabinoid number, but the 20mg THC is the part to pay attention to.

Buy it if: you want a richer edible that feels like an after-dinner treat.

you want a richer edible that feels like an after-dinner treat. Skip it if: you have a lower tolerance, hate sticky caramels, or need something that will survive loose in a hot bag.

you have a lower tolerance, hate sticky caramels, or need something that will survive loose in a hot bag. Best part: no weedy aftertaste.

no weedy aftertaste. Biggest drawback: these can melt, and I wouldn’t trust myself with a whole bag sitting around.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD THC Butter Cream Caramels

I tried one caramel on a chill night at home, well after dinner and after a long workday. That felt like the right setting for a 20mg THC + 20mg CBD edible. I wasn’t trying to test these before errands, meetings, or anything that required me to be alert and impressive. I wanted dessert, a calm night, and enough time to see how long the high would actually last.

I ate the full caramel, but I wouldn’t tell everyone to do that. If 20mg THC is a lot for you, this is something you could cut in half for 10mg THC, or even into quarters if you want to stretch the bag and keep the dose lower at 5mg THC.

I also paid attention to the practical stuff: how sticky it got, if it left a weed taste, how fast it kicked in, and if a caramel this soft could survive being outside in the summer. Spoiler for anyone with pockets: probably don’t.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

I hate to drag Werther’s into this, but these MOOD ones are obviously way better. The smell is the first thing. Buttery, creamy, a little expensive. Like the caramel in a fancy candy shop where everything is somehow $14. It didn’t smell like weed, and I didn’t get that weedy aftertaste that ruins a lot of infused sweets.

The texture is very caramel Hi-Chew. Tacky at first, then soft, gooey, chewy, and fully committed to sticking to your teeth. Usually that would annoy me, but this was the good kind of sticky. The kind where you keep smacking on it because it slowly melts away and you’re not actually mad.

One piece feels like dessert, which is helpful because I wanted another one and absolutely shouldn’t have had another one. I could also see sticking one on top of a cookie or another dessert if I wanted to make my own infused little thing.

Just don’t forget one in a pocket or bag on a hot day. It’s caramel. It doesn’t behave well with heat.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These hit faster than I expected for a caramel. MOOD’s window is more like a regular edible onset, around 45 to 120 minutes, but I felt this around 40 minutes. I did take it well after dinner, closer to when I had an empty stomach, so that probably helped it move a little quicker.

The wrapper says 40mg, and I’m glad it does because 20mg THC + 20mg CBD is still 40mg of cannabinoids. But the high didn’t feel scary or oversized. It felt like a real 20mg THC edible with the CBD doing a lot of the smoothing.

For me, it was a relaxing head-and-body buzz: mellow, blissful, calming, and a little relieving after a long workday. Not a knockout edible, but definitely not something I’d take before trying to be productive.

The high lasted around four hours, which made one caramel feel like enough. I wanted another because it tasted good, but my future self was very happy I didn’t act on that.

MOOD THC Butter Cream Caramels at a Glance

Dose per caramel: 20mg THC + 20mg CBD

Dietary notes: 9g sugar, 80 calories, contains milk

Flavor: Butter cream caramel

Best for:

After-dinner edible use

Chill evenings at home

People who want something richer than a gummy

A long-lasting relaxed high

Turning a regular dessert into an infused dessert

Pros:

Tastes like real caramel

No obvious hemp aftertaste

Easy to cut down if 20mg THC is too much

Strong high for one small piece

Cons:

Sticky on teeth

Can melt in heat

Very easy to want another one when you definitely should not

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

MOOD’s THC Butter Cream Caramels cost $49 for 10 pieces or $89 for 30 pieces.

The 10-count comes out to $4.90 per caramel, which feels a little fancy-candy priced until you remember each one has 20mg THC + 20mg CBD and lasted about four hours for me. The 30-pack is the better deal by a lot, at just under $3 per caramel.

For the dose and flavor, I think the price is strong. A lot of edibles at this level still taste like weed got dragged through sugar. These taste like actual caramels that happen to get you high.

All of MOOD’s product pages includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of the listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats edibles like this.

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s THC Butter Cream Caramels are the edible I would keep “forgetting” has THC if the wrapper didn’t literally remind me. They taste like real caramel. Buttery, creamy, sticky, a little fancy, and annoying in the exact way caramel is supposed to be annoying. I wanted another one immediately.

The high was calm and long. Head, body, couch, done. The 20mg CBD helped keep it smooth, and around four hours later I was very glad I had stopped at one.

I’d buy the bigger bag only if I trusted myself and had somewhere cool to store it. These are too good to leave loose in a purse, too melty for a hot car, and too strong to treat like regular candy. But overall, the sweet treat I never knew I needed.