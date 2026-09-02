MOOD’s THC Freezer Pops Are Adult Otter Pops That Get You High

It was 110°F where I live, and the idea of smoking anything felt a little hostile. So yes, MOOD’s Delta-9 THC Freezer Pops got me at the right time. I didn’t want a bong rip, I didn’t want hot smoke in my throat, and I wanted to stand near a freezer like a ghost and eat something cold.

Each pop has 20mg THC + 20mg CBD, which is not nothing, even if the format makes it feel silly. That’s the funny part. It looks like the kind of freezer pop you’d destroy after swim practice, except now it has a hemp warning symbol on the wrapper and can get you high.

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There are nine flavors: peach, cherry, orange, piña colada, mango, lemon lime, fruit punch, grape, and apple. They arrive unfrozen, so you have to put them in the freezer yourself.

These are nostalgic in a childish way, but that’s the point. Adult freezer pops. Summer weed. A heat-wave edible for people who would rather cool down than cough in 100-degree weather. Just keep them very, very far away from kids.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Pops

MOOD’s Delta-9 THC Freezer Pops are basically the weed you need for a heat-wave. Each pop has 20mg THC + 20mg CBD, but the high felt milder than that number made me expect. More sunny, relaxed, and body-chill than “oops, I just ate 20mg.”

Buy it if: you want a summer edible that cools you down instead of making you smoke in disgusting heat.

you want a summer edible that cools you down instead of making you smoke in disgusting heat. Skip it if: you want a super-sweet freezer pop flavor or a heavier 20mg THC hit.

you want a super-sweet freezer pop flavor or a heavier 20mg THC hit. Best part: it scratched the nostalgic freezer-pop itch and gave me a mellow daytime buzz in about 20 minutes.

it scratched the nostalgic freezer-pop itch and gave me a mellow daytime buzz in about 20 minutes. Biggest drawback: the flavor was a little watered down, with some bitter weediness on the back end.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD’s THC Freezer Pops

I ate one of these during the kind of heat wave where smoking feels like it’ll sunburn you internally. It was around 110°F, and I genuinely didn’t want hot smoke anywhere near my throat. A frozen THC pop fit the vibe: stand outside, chip away at it, pretend I was getting my Vitamin D in a healthy way, and see what happened.

Each pop has 20mg THC + 20mg CBD, so I still paid attention to pace. The nice thing is that a frozen pop makes portioning feel a little easier than a cookie or brownie. You can stop, put it down, let it melt slower, or just not finish the whole thing at once.

I mostly wanted to know if this was actually useful summer weed or just a novelty product. In 110°F weather, the test was pretty simple: cool me down, don’t make my throat suffer, and give me a mellow enough high that I can still be outside without regretting my summer choices.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat mood thc freezer pops

These taste like freezer pops that grew up and got high.

The flavor is there, but it’s lighter than I wanted. I tried a few expecting that full artificial-summer blast, and instead they were more watered down. Not bad, just not as loud as the colors and nostalgia make your brain expect. There is a little bitter weediness on the back end. Normally, I’d complain more about that, but with these, it almost made me trust the product more. Like okay, something is definitely in here. I’m not just eating flavored ice and manifesting a high.

That said, I don’t think an adult freezer pop needs to taste like pure syrup. Regular freezer pops can get aggressively sweet in a way that makes your tongue feel weird after. These are softer, with each pop containing 10g sugar.

The best part is the format. You can chip away at one slowly, especially if it’s fully frozen, which makes a 20mg THC + 20mg CBD edible feel less intimidating than swallowing a gummy and waiting for fate.

The only real catch is that they need freezer space and responsible storage. Once they are frozen, they look extremely snackable, so I wouldn’t keep these anywhere a kid could mistake them for regular freezer pops.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These hit faster than a regular edible for me. I felt the buzz start around 20 minutes, which makes sense because a freezer pop is closer to a THC drink than a brownie. You’re slowly eating flavored liquid instead of waiting for a baked edible to make its dramatic entrance.

The high was milder than I expected from 20mg THC + 20mg CBD. In my body, it felt closer to a 10mg THC experience: mellow, a little buzzy, and relaxing without making me feel too high to be outside.

The 1:1 THC to CBD ratio probably helped. I got a small mood lift and a little body high, but nothing too heavy or confusing. It was very daytime pool-party coded. The kind of high where you can sit in the sun, cool down, talk to people, and not suddenly need to disappear into a bedroom.

It lasted around two hours for me, which also made it feel more casual than the dose looked like on the label. I got a tan, cooled my throat down, and felt like I had somehow combined weed, hydration, and some wellness into one frozen tube.

MOOD Delta-9 THC Freezer Pops at a Glance

Dose per freezer pop: 20mg THC + 20mg CBD

9 flavors: peach, cherry, orange, piña colada, mango, lemon lime, fruit punch, grape, and apple

Dietary notes: 40 calories and 10g sugar, vegan

Best for:

Summertime heat waves

Daytime activities: pool days, swimming, backyard hangs

Parties

People who hate smoking in hot weather

Pros:

Very fun format

Faster onset than most edibles

Easy to pace/portion dose while frozen

Cools you down while getting you high

Warning symbol is printed on the wrapper

Cons:

Flavor is a little watered down

Slight bitter weed aftertaste

Needs freezer space

Looks way too appealing to kids, so safe storage matters

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

MOOD’s Delta-9 THC Freezer Pops cost $40 for the pack of nine, so that comes out to $4.44 per pop, which is about what you’d expect to pay for a beverage that’s actually dosed lower. So the value is definitely there for 20mg THC and CBD.

These don’t show up frozen, which feels obvious but still worth saying. They arrive in liquid form, and then you put them in the freezer yourself. Slightly less fun than opening a box of ready-to-eat edibles, but also probably the only way this product makes sense to ship.

For 20mg THC + 20mg CBD per pop, the price feels solid, especially because this is not just another gummy in a different shape. I would buy these for a specific situation: heat wave, pool day, backyard thing, summer party, or any day where smoking doesn’t sound too good.

Just make sure these can be sent to you. At the end of every MOOD product page online, there’s a U.S. map showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats edibles like this.

The Bottom Pop

MOOD’s Delta-9 THC Freezer Pops best fits a hot AF day. I wouldn’t buy these for the flavor alone, though. They are a little watered down, and the weed bitterness shows up at the end. But on a 100-degree-plus day, IDGAF about perfect flavor and cared way more about not smoking hot weed in hot air.

They cool you down, hit faster than a baked edible, and gave me a mellow daytime buzz that felt lighter than the 20mg THC + 20mg CBD label suggests. I’d bring a pack to a pool day, backyard hang, or summer party. Just freeze them ahead of time, pace yourself, and don’t store them anywhere near regular kid snacks.