This THC Candy Is Basically Laffy Taffy for Adults

I’ve eaten enough THC gummies to last several lifetimes.

That’s not really a complaint. Gummies are convenient, they taste good, and apparently the entire weed industry has agreed they’re the default way adults should consume cannabis without smoking it.

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Still, I get excited when someone puts THC into literally anything else. MOOD has taffy. Actual chewy, individually wrapped taffy. The type of candy that immediately makes me think of Laffy Taffy, except nobody should be tossing these into a kid’s Halloween bucket unless they want to start some shit under any circumstances!

There are two versions: Fruity Taffy and Dessert Taffy. Each piece has 15mg THC + 15mg CBD.

So yes, this is basically Laffy Taffy for adults. And all I can think is, why did this take so long to make?

I’m Tired of Everything Being a Gummy

Weed has made its way into basically every snack category at this point. There are THC chocolates, cookies, drinks, mints, popcorn, hard candies, and probably something else I’m forgetting. Yet every time I open a package from a cannabis brand, there’s still a very good chance I’m about to find another small square of gelatin inside.

Again: nothing against gummies. I just like candy, and taffy actually feels like candy. You peel back a wrapper. It’s chewy. It stretches. It vaguely reminds you of eating way too much sugar at a sleepover when you were 12. Except now there’s weed in it.

MOOD makes a Fruity version and a Dessert version, which feels like the correct amount of choice. You’re either a fruity-candy person or you gravitate toward the sweeter dessert stuff anyway. No personality test required.

Both have the same cannabinoid dose, so you’re really just picking your preferred version of adult candy.

Photo Courtesy of MOOD

These Are Not Little Microdose Candies

The packaging and whole Laffy Taffy thing can make these seem pretty innocent, but each full piece contains 15mg of THC. That is not nothing.

If you’re accustomed to 5mg edibles, one taffy is three of those. Even half gives you around 7.5mg THC, plus an equal 7.5mg CBD. The CBD makes these a 1:1 edible, but it doesn’t somehow erase the THC. 15mg is still quite a dose.

Fortunately, taffy is pretty easy to divide. That’s also one of the rare situations where telling someone to just eat half actually makes sense. Try doing that neatly with one of those tiny gummy cubes and suddenly you’re using a kitchen knife like you’re portioning actual drugs.

And, as always, give edibles time to kick in before deciding the solution is another one. You can eat more later. But you cannot go back in time and retrieve the first piece from your stomach.

A Classic Candy, But Make It Weed

The nostalgia factor is obviously half the appeal here. Laffy Taffy has been around forever, and for a lot of people it belongs in the same mental category as Halloween candy, gas station snack runs, and whatever random sugar you convinced your parents to buy you as a kid.

MOOD’s version looks familiar enough to immediately hit that same nerve. It just has 15mg of THC now. Which, frankly, is one of the few upgrades adulthood has given us.

I also appreciate that this isn’t trying too hard to become some grand wellness ritual. There are so many edibles made with botanical blends, adaptogens, sleep ingredients, and complicated cannabinoid combinations. Sometimes that’s exactly what you want. Other times you want a piece of candy with weed in it. This is very much the latter.

And after eating approximately one million gummies for work, I’m happy somebody remembered taffy exists.

Adulthood has already ruined enough things. At least the candy got better.