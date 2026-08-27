MOOD’s THC Marshmallow Treat Is What Old-School Edibles Were Trying to Be

Rice Krispie treat edibles are not a casual category for me. I have stories, and you might too if you’ve been around long enough.

MOOD’s Andy’s THC Marshmallow Treat immediately brought me back to the California medical-shop era, when edibles actually tasted good and also had the potential to ruin your plans. Thankfully, this isn’t one of those mystery mega-dose treats from back in the day. The one I tested has 25mg THC + 25mg CBD, which is still a real dose, but at least you know what you’re getting.

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MOOD also makes this in a lower 10mg THC + 10mg CBD version and a stronger 50mg THC + 50mg CBD version. I had the “most popular” 25mg one, and that felt like the right middle ground for someone with a tolerance. If you want a smaller dose, this is easy to cut in half or into smaller pieces. For a beginner, I’d start with half of the 10mg version, not half of the 25mg one.

The treat itself tastes almost too normal. Sweet, marshmallowy, crispy, and nostalgic, with no weed smell or weed flavor getting in the way. That’s great for the review and also exactly why this needs to be kept far away from kids and pets.

This is sugary, old-school, and very much an edible-edible. Not a cute microdose, not a fast little gummy, not something I’d take before pretending I have a normal evening ahead of me.

Read more on how to find your right edible dosage here.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

MOOD’s Andy’s THC Marshmallow Treat is old-school edible energy with much better dosing.

The 25mg THC + 25mg CBD version is the one I tried, and it’s not a beginner treat unless you are cutting it down. It tastes sweet, crispy, marshmallowy, and almost too close to the real thing, which is exactly why I’d keep it away from kids, pets, and anyone who thinks all rice crispy treats are just snacks.

Buy it if: you want a nostalgic edible that actually feels like a treat and hits like a real edible.

you want a nostalgic edible that actually feels like a treat and hits like a real edible. Skip it if: you want something low-dose, vegan, or fast-acting.

you want something low-dose, vegan, or fast-acting. Best part: warming it up for a few seconds made it ooey-gooey and way better.

warming it up for a few seconds made it ooey-gooey and way better. Biggest drawback: it is sweet, sticky, and strong enough that bedtime might come early.

How I Tested MOOD Andy’s THC Marshmallow Treat

I took this in the late afternoon because I know better than to play around with Rice Krispie treat edibles too early in the day or too late in the night.

I’ve had some chaotic experiences with homemade and medical-shop versions of these back in the day, so I treated this like a real edible from the start. The one I tested was the 25mg THC + 25mg CBD version, and I made sure I didn’t have anything important left to do.

I also tried it the way someone reviewing the product on MOOD’s site recommended: warmed up in the microwave for three seconds. That sounded oddly specific, but it worked, and I wanted to see if heating it made the texture feel closer to a fresh marshmallow treat.

Mostly, I wanted to track the full edible arc: how long it took to hit, how strong the high got, how long it lasted, and whether the 25mg CBD helped smooth out the 25mg THC.

This is also the kind of edible where portioning matters. Gummies feel easier to dose in your head because they are standardized. A marshmallow treat feels more casual, which is why I paid attention to how easy it would be to cut into a smaller pieces if needed.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat

This tasted way too much like a regular marshmallow treat, which is both the appeal and the warning.

I did not get weed smell, weed flavor, or that bitter infused aftertaste that can ruin a baked-good edible. It was sweet, crispy, marshmallowy, and nostalgic in a way that immediately reminded me of old-school edibles, except with actual dosing instead of “good luck.”

Warming it up made a big difference. After three seconds in the microwave, it got a little ooey-gooey without turning into a melted, sticky mess. That was easily the best way to eat it, especially because it made the treat feel fresher and real.

It is sweet, though. This has 150 calories and 14g sugar, which tracks because this is still a marshmallow treat. I’m not mad at that, but I would not pretend it’s anything other than dessert.

It also contains milk, soy, and gelatin, so this is not vegan. And because it looks, smells, and tastes so close to the real thing, I’d be extra careful about keeping it away from kids and pets. This is not the edible to leave sitting around like a normal snack. I have to keep saying this because safe weed storage is an important practice.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

Effects & Onset

This hit like an old-school edible, meaning it made me wait.

MOOD says the range is 45 minutes to two hours, and mine took a little over an hour to really show up. I wouldn’t take more just because the first 45 minutes feel quiet. That’s how Rice Krispie treat edibles become a cautionary tale.

The high started mellow, then got more melty and euphoric as it settled in. The 25mg THC + 25mg CBD dose felt strong, but not chaotic. I could feel the THC, but the CBD kept the whole thing smoother than the medical-shop mystery dosed treats I remember.

This is definitely an evening edible for me. The high lasted around four hours, and once it started tapering off, I got a little sleepy. Not immediate couch-lock, but very much “I should not start a movie I care about finishing.”

I wouldn’t call this beginner-friendly at the 25mg dose. If you are new to edibles, start with the 10mg version and cut that in half. If you already know your edible tolerance, the 25mg treat feels like a real deal without going into ridiculous territory. You’re welcome to take on the 50mg challenge, if you dare.

MOOD Andy’s THC Marshmallow Treat at a Glance

Dose per bar/treat (tested): 25mg THC + 25mg CBD

Other dose options: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, and 50mg THC + 50mg CBD

Dietary notes: 150 calories, 14g sugar, and contains milk, soy, and gelatin

Flavor: marshmallow Rice Krispie treat

Best for:

Late-afternoon or evening use

Old-school edible fans

People who want a real sweet treat

Getting cozy without mystery dosing

Anyone with California medical-shop nostalgia

Pros:

Tastes like a real marshmallow treat

No obvious weed taste or smell

Easy to cut into smaller doses

1:1 THC to CBD formula

Warming it up makes it even better

Strong value for the dose

Cons:

Not vegan

Shorter shelf life than most gummies

Very sweet

Needs to be kept far away from kids and pets

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

MOOD’s Andy’s THC Marshmallow Treat comes in three doses: $6 for 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, $9 for 25mg THC + 25mg CBD, and $11 for 50mg THC + 50mg CBD.

I tested the 25mg version, and $9 feels very fair for something that tastes like an actual dessert and hits like a real edible. I’ve paid more for worse edibles that tasted like shit.

Because this is made in collaboration with Andy’s Bakery, it also has a shorter shelf life than a gummy full of preservatives. I’d treat it like a fresh edible: buy it, enjoy it, don’t let it become a science project in the back of a drawer, because it can very well mold out.

All of MOOD’s product pages includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of the listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats edibles like this.

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s Andy’s THC Marshmallow Treat gave me the edible nostalgia without the mystery-dose trauma.

I liked it because it tasted like a real marshmallow treat, hit like a real edible, and got even better after three seconds in the microwave.

The 25mg THC + 25mg CBD version was perfect for me, but I wouldn’t hand it to a beginner unless I had a knife and a fair warning prepared.

At $9, this is an easy yes for a late-afternoon or evening treat. Just brush your teeth, put it away from kids and pets, and respect the marshmallow Rice Krispie.