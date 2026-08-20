MOOD’s Peach Rings Taste Like Candy and Hit Like a Warning Label

MOOD’s THC Peach Rings look like the kind of candy you’d grab from a candy shop and eat without thinking. That is exactly why you should think before eating this one.

Each gummy has 20mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg Delta-8 THC + 15mg Delta-10 THC + 1mg THCP, which is a lot happening inside something that tastes like a regular peach ring. This is not the edible I’d hand to someone who is kind of curious about THC. It’s the edible I’d save for a heavy consumer, around bedtime, a fully cleared schedule, and zero plans to be useful afterward.

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MOOD even recommends starting with one-quarter of a gummy, which makes sense. A full gummy has around 61mg of THC-family cannabinoids, and the 1mg THCP is not there for decoration. Even if Delta-8 and Delta-10 tend to feel different from Delta-9, stacking all of that together makes this gummy strong AF.

The funny part is that it tastes very innocent. Peachy, sweet, tangy, sugary, familiar. Basically, a regular peach ring that happens to have a cannabinoid lineup that can put you on your ass. It can also be a little dangerous if you’re the type of person who likes to keep snacking.

These are 28 calories and 5g sugar per gummy, so they are very much a sugary bedtime dessert for me. Just remember to brush your teeth before you get KO’d.

Read more to learn more: Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 and What is THCP?

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

MOOD’s Peach Rings are not your average, casual THC gummies. They taste almost too much like regular peach rings, which is great until you remember each one has 20mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg Delta-8 THC + 15mg Delta-10 THC + 1mg THCP. I’d treat these like a bedtime edible, and not something to pop before figuring out the rest of your night.

Buy it if: you want a strong, sugary THC-heavy gummy that tastes like classic peach rings.

you want a strong, sugary THC-heavy gummy that tastes like classic peach rings. Skip it if: you’re new to edibles, sensitive to THC, or trying to stay functional.

you’re new to edibles, sensitive to THC, or trying to stay functional. Best part: the flavor is peachy, sweet, tangy, and familiar.

the flavor is peachy, sweet, tangy, and familiar. Biggest drawback: a full gummy is a lot, and the next-day fogginess is possible if you overdo it.

How I Tested MOOD Peach Rings

I tested these while getting ready for bed, because this is not the gummy I’d take before trying to act normal in public. The formula is too stacked for that: 20mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg Delta-8 THC + 15mg Delta-10 THC + 1mg THCP in one peach ring. MOOD recommends starting with one-quarter of a gummy, which felt like the right move for something this strong.

I ate one entire ring and treated it like a real nighttime edible. No plans or errands, and definitely no “let me just see what happens” behavior. I wanted to know if it actually felt as heavy as the cannabinoid lineup sounded, and if the candy-shop peach ring flavor made it too easy to forget what I had just eaten.

Also, because these are sugary and I was taking them before bed, I brushed my teeth before the gummy had a chance to fully knock me out. We must practice responsible stoner dental hygiene.

What Mood Peach rings are Like to Actually Eat

MOOD’s Peach Rings taste like the peach rings you already know, with a little banana note hiding in the smell and flavor. It’s mostly peachy, sweet, tangy, sugary, and almost normal for something with this many cannabinoids in it. There may have been a slight aftertaste, but I didn’t get too much of a weird flavor, which makes them easy to eat but also easy to underestimate.

The texture is where they get a little more annoying. These are the kind of gummies that get tacky and stick to your teeth, which matters even more because I’d wanna eat these for bedtime. You don’t want to eat a sugary THC gummy, get KO’d, and wake up with peach ring residue cemented to your molars.

So yes, brush your teeth after. The flavor is good, but the dental consequences are easier to address sooner rather than later.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These took their time. The package says 45 to 120 minutes, and mine landed closer to 90 minutes. So this isn’t the gummy I’d take when I want something to happen immediately. It moves like a regular edible, which means you shouldn’t get impatient and start eating more.

Once it hit, it hit heavy. The high felt best suited for bed, or at least the part of the night where you’ve already accepted you’re not doing anything else. I felt very relaxed, very slowed down, slightly racy, and very ready to let the gummy take over.

The full cannabinoid lineup explains a lot. 20mg Delta-9 THC, 25mg Delta-8 THC, 15mg Delta-10 THC, and 1mg THCP is not subtle, even if the peach ring tastes friendly. MOOD recommends starting with one-quarter, and I would take that seriously.

I also think this is the kind of edible that can leave you foggy the next morning if you take too much or take it too late. If you’re looking for something strong AF before sleep, these do the job. Just do the math before the peach candy convinces you otherwise.

MOOD THC Peach Rings at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 20mg Delta-9 THC + 25mg Delta-8 THC + 15mg Delta-10 THC + 1mg THCP

Dietary notes: 28 calories and 5g sugar, contains gelatin

Flavor: Peach ring candy, with a slight banana note

Best for:

Bedtime

Heavy edible consumers

People who like classic peach ring candy

Cutting into smaller doses

Pros:

Strong cannabinoid formula

Easy to split into a smaller dose

Familiar sweet, tangy flavor

Cons:

Too strong for casual edible use

Can take a while to hit

May cause next-day fogginess

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

MOOD lists its Peach Rings at $60 for a 10-count bag, which comes out to $6 per gummy. There’s even a 30-count bag for $99 if you really like these.

That is not cheap for peach ring candy, but this is also not a normal peach ring. Each one is strong enough that MOOD recommends starting with a fourth of a gummy, so a bag can last longer if you are not taking full rings every time.

All of MOOD’s product pages includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of the listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats gummies like this.

The Peachy Bottom Line

MOOD’s Peach Rings are not beginner gummies wearing cute candy drag. They taste almost exactly like regular peach rings, which is both the best part and the problem. One full gummy is strong, slow to arrive, and much better suited for bedtime than casual snacking.

I’d start with MOOD’s one-quarter gummy recommendation and see where that gets you. The full ring is for people who already know they want something heavy.

Brush your teeth, clear your schedule, and don’t let the candy-shop flavor talk you into being brave.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Other gummy recs we’re into

Check out our full guide to the best THC gummies to see more recs.