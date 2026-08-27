MOOD’s Cupid’s Kush Is Date-Night Weed for the Foreplay Phase

MOOD put “Aroused” on a bag of flower called Cupid’s Kush, so obviously I took that personally.

This is an indica-dominant hybrid with a pretty unusual lineage: Purple Haze x Oregon Grape x Matanuskan Mist. The name and packaging make it sound like date-night weed, but the flower itself smelled darker. Not candy hearts, but more sultry chocolate cherry, berry, floral undertones, and that heavy OG, Kush-y scent all Kush strains seem to have.

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The potency numbers were a little annoying. The lab report (CoA) I checked listed 25.62% THC, the packaging said 28.99% THCA, and MOOD’s product page listed 27.78% THC. Those numbers are all in the same general neighborhood, but I still wish they matched more cleanly. This is exactly why I like checking the batch results instead of relying on one number.

The nugs were dark, small-to-medium sized, and decent-looking, though not the prettiest MOOD flower I’ve opened. What made Cupid’s Kush more interesting was the actual promise: could this flower really make sex feel better, or was “Aroused” just a cute little label doing too much? I’ll respect a weed product that gives itself a challenge.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

MOOD’s Cupid’s Kush is more sensual than horny. I think the smell is pretty: dark chocolate cherry, berries, florals, and Kush. The high was softer than I expected from something labeled Aroused, but it did help me feel relaxed, physically open, and present instead of stuck in my head.

Buy it if: you want a soft, sensual indica hybrid for sex, tension release, or a first date-night smoke.

you want a soft, sensual indica hybrid for sex, tension release, or a first date-night smoke. Skip it if: you want a super euphoric sex strain that hits like Pink Panties or Biskante.

you want a super euphoric sex strain that hits like Pink Panties or Biskante. Best part: it kept me present and functional, which matters more for sex than getting blasted.

it kept me present and functional, which matters more for sex than getting blasted. Biggest drawback: the “Aroused” label sets the expectation pretty high, and this was more gradual than intense.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Flower Scorecard

Bag Appeal: 3.8 / 5

Dark, decent small-to-medium nugs. Not the prettiest MOOD flower I’ve opened, but it still looked solid.

Dark, decent small-to-medium nugs. Not the prettiest MOOD flower I’ve opened, but it still looked solid. Freshness: 4 / 5

The flower did not feel dead or dried out, and the aroma came through clearly when I opened the bag.

The flower did not feel dead or dried out, and the aroma came through clearly when I opened the bag. Aroma & Flavor: 4.3 / 5

Dark chocolate cherry, berries, rose-y florals, and that OG Kush-y base. It smelled more sultry than sweet, which fit the Cupid’s Kush name better than straight fruity candy would have. The terpene lineup: caryophyllene, pinene, myrcene, limonene, humulene, and linalool—tracks with the darker floral/Kush profile.

Dark chocolate cherry, berries, rose-y florals, and that OG Kush-y base. It smelled more sultry than sweet, which fit the Cupid’s Kush name better than straight fruity candy would have. The terpene lineup: caryophyllene, pinene, myrcene, limonene, humulene, and linalool—tracks with the darker floral/Kush profile. Effects: 4 / 5

Soft, relaxed, and physically tension-releasing. It didn’t hit like a full-blown sex strain, but it made me feel present and open. More first-date foreplay weed than “cancel the rest of the night” weed.

Soft, relaxed, and physically tension-releasing. It didn’t hit like a full-blown sex strain, but it made me feel present and open. More first-date foreplay weed than “cancel the rest of the night” weed. Value: 4 / 5

The high was not as intense as the Aroused label made me expect, but the flower still did something specific. I liked it more as a sensual mood-setter than a heavy sex-driven high.

The high was not as intense as the Aroused label made me expect, but the flower still did something specific. I liked it more as a sensual mood-setter than a heavy sex-driven high. Overall Score: 4 / 5

A dark, floral, Kush-y THCA flower with a soft body high that worked better for presence, tension release, and foreplay energy than full-blown couch-lock or over-the-top euphoria.

MOOD Cupid’s Kush THCA Flower at a Glance

Strain: Cupid’s Kush (Purple Haze x Oregon Grape x Matanuskan Mist)

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid THCA flower

Amount tested: 3.5g eighth

Potency: Lab report showed 25.62% THC; packaging listed 28.99% THCA; product page listed 27.78% THC

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, pinene, myrcene, limonene, humulene, and linalool

Best for:

Date-night smoking

Tension release and soft body relaxation

Being present during sex with foreplay energy

People who want sensual instead of blasted

First dates where you want to make out but maybe not disappear into the bed

Pros:

Unique genetics

Dark, sultry vibes to fit the occasion

Relaxing without couch-lock

Kept me present and functional

Helped with physical openness

Softer than a lot of sex-forward strains

Cons:

Potency numbers varied across CoA, packaging, and product page

Not as euphoric as stronger sex strains, so “Aroused” label may oversell it a little

Nugs were decent, but not especially gorgeous

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD Cupid’s Kush THCA Flower

I smoked Cupid’s Kush before having sex because MOOD put “Aroused” on the packaging and I wanted to see if the label could back itself up.

I ground the flower in my Santa Cruz Shredder and smoked it through my Sovereignty Glass Mini King Stemline bong. That is usually the easiest way for me to get a clean read on aroma, flavor, smoothness, and how the flower actually hits before I start judging the vibe.

I was not looking for a bedtime indica or a productivity strain here. I wanted to know if Cupid’s Kush made me feel more turned on, more physically open, or more present during sex.

Basically, I took the “Aroused” label as a challenge. MOOD said date-night flower, so I tested it like date-night flower.

Bag Appeal & Freshness

Cupid’s Kush looked darker and moodier. The nugs were small to medium, with a deep green-purple look that matched the whole wine-colored, Valentine’s-adjacent packaging. They were not huge show-off buds, but they looked decent and fit the darker profile of the strain.

Freshness was solid. Nothing looked sad, dusty, or overly dry, and the flower still had enough life in it to break down cleanly in my grinder.

This was not the prettiest MOOD flower I’ve opened, but the color, aroma, and overall presentation made it feel like the right kind of flower for a strain called Cupid’s Kush.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Flavor

Cupid’s Kush did not smell like cute and fruity Valentine’s Day type weed to me. It was deeper than that: dark chocolate cherry, berries, something floral, and then that Kush smell sitting underneath it. Not a candy strain. More like if someone brought weed to a dimly lit bar that serves overpriced cherry cocktails.

The terpenes listed on the website were caryophyllene, pinene, myrcene, limonene, humulene, and linalool, which tracks. I got the floral part, the deeper spicy zing, and a little earthiness, but the bag was more interesting than the smoke.

Through my bong, the flavor was smoother and quieter. I still got dark berry and Kush on the exhale, just not as loudly as the flower smelled before I packed it. It was good. And even though I wanted the taste to be a little more dramatic, that might have made my breath smell too loud, especially if I’m about to have a major makeout session—which I did.

Effects

Cupid’s Kush was softer than I thought it would be, which I suppose worked in its favor. Because the bag said “Aroused,” I expected something more obvious. Like, okay, let’s see if this gets me wet in five minutes. It didn’t hit like that.

The high came on gradually and felt more like my body unclenched a little overtime. That ended up being useful for sex, just not in the “weed ecstasy, euphoric high” way. I felt relaxed, present, and still fully functional. I was not melted into the bed, I was not couch-locked, and I was not giving pillow princess against my will.

The euphoria was light, which is why I wouldn’t put this in the same category as sex-forward strains like Pink Panties or Biskante. Those can feel more intense and almost roll-y. Cupid’s Kush felt more like a warm-up strain: tension release, foreplay, making out longer than planned, staying in your body instead of floating away from it.

This might actually make it better for a first date or a slower night where you want things to feel sensual but not completely unhinged. I think this is more of a “let’s see where this goes” vibe.

Pricing & Availability

MOOD’s Cupid’s Kush THCA Flower is $15 for 1g or $48 for an eighth. They also have larger amounts available to purchase going up to $255.

I like that the gram option exists here, because this is the kind of strain I’d want to try before committing to more. The “Aroused” label is specific, and sex weed is personal. What works for one person can make someone else sleepy, distracted, or way too in their head.

I would just pay attention to the batch details. My CoA, package, and the product page all had slightly different potency numbers, even though they landed in the same general range. Not a dealbreaker, but worth noting if you shop by THC percentage.

MOOD’s website includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of every product listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s Cupid’s Kush is not the horniest flower I’ve ever smoked, but I still think the “Aroused” label makes sense.

It didn’t hit me like other strains, where the high can get almost electric. This was slower and more low-lit. I felt relaxed, less tense, and still present enough to enjoy what was happening instead of getting swallowed by the high.

That makes Cupid’s Kush more interesting. It’s not “clear your schedule and disappear into the bedroom” weed. It’s better for the part before that: making out, getting comfortable with someone new, letting your body loosen up, and seeing where the night goes.

I’d buy the gram first, especially if you’re shopping for sex weed. At $15, that feels like the right way to test the chemistry before committing to the eighth.