MOOD’s Oreoz THCA Flower Smokes Like Adult S’Mores

MOOD’s Oreoz THCA Flower made a strong first impression when I opened the bag. It smelled fresh and loud: fruity grape punch, sweet marshmallow, a little chocolate, and spicy herbs underneath. The packaging calls out campfire s’mores, fruity grape, and spicy herbs, and for once, that didn’t feel like wishful thinking from a weed label.

Oreoz, also known as O, is an indica-dominant hybrid from Cookies & Cream x Secret Weapon. The product listing says 27.58% THC, but the lab results I checked listed 29.482% THC, so this is another MOOD product where I’d look at the actual batch results if you’re curious like me. Otherwise, the difference between those potencies isn’t enough to warrant much.

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This one is labeled Soothing, and based on the smell alone, I was expecting something rich, relaxing, and very much in the cookies-and-s’mores lane.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

MOOD’s Oreoz THCA Flower is a slow-day strain with a loud dessert smell and a melty high. The bag opened with fresh grape, marshmallow, chocolate, and spicy herbs, which made the whole campfire s’mores vibe feel real. The buds looked frosty and dark, though the flower was a little drier than I wanted.

Buy it if: you want an indica-dominant THCA flower for relaxing, scrolling, napping, or ending the day.

you want an indica-dominant THCA flower for relaxing, scrolling, napping, or ending the day. Skip it if: you want super sticky flower or perfectly trimmed, uniform nugs.

you want super sticky flower or perfectly trimmed, uniform nugs. Best part: the aroma. It smelled rich, sweet, and way more interesting than a basic cookie strain.

the aroma. It smelled rich, sweet, and way more interesting than a basic cookie strain. Biggest drawback: the dryness. I’d move this into an airtight jar after opening.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Flower Scorecard

Bag Appeal: 4 / 5

Dark, frosty buds that looked good overall, although the nug sizes were uneven and one had a long stem still attached. I wonder if that stem compromised the total eighth weight.

Dark, frosty buds that looked good overall, although the nug sizes were uneven and one had a long stem still attached. I wonder if that stem compromised the total eighth weight. Freshness: 3.5 / 5

The flower smelled very fresh when I opened the bag, but the buds felt a little drier than I expected. I’d move this into an airtight jar after opening.

The flower smelled very fresh when I opened the bag, but the buds felt a little drier than I expected. I’d move this into an airtight jar after opening. Aroma & Flavor: 4.5 / 5

Fresh grape punch, sweet marshmallow, chocolate, and spicy herbs on the nose. The smoke leaned sweet and spicy on the exhale without getting too harsh.

Fresh grape punch, sweet marshmallow, chocolate, and spicy herbs on the nose. The smoke leaned sweet and spicy on the exhale without getting too harsh. Effects: 4.5 / 5

Relaxing, buzzy, and melty, with strong tension-release. Great before sleep, but still functional enough for a lazy daytime smoke.

Relaxing, buzzy, and melty, with strong tension-release. Great before sleep, but still functional enough for a lazy daytime smoke. Value: 4 / 5

The potency, smooth smoke, and relaxing effects make it feel worthwhile, but the dryness and stem kept it from feeling perfect.

The potency, smooth smoke, and relaxing effects make it feel worthwhile, but the dryness and stem kept it from feeling perfect. Overall Score: 4.1 / 5

A soothing, dessert-leaning flower with a loud s’mores-and-grape juice aroma, smooth smoke, and a melty high that works best when you have nowhere important to be.

MOOD Oreoz THCA Flower at a Glance

Strain: Oreoz, also known as O (Cookies & Cream x Secret Weapon)

Type: Indica-dominant THCA flower

Amount tested: 3.5g eighth

Potency: Lab report showed 29.482% THCA; website listing showed 27.58% THCA

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene, and limonene

Best for:

Lazy daytime sessions or slow days

Tension release

Before-bed smoking

Scrolling until you accidentally nap

People who want relaxing flower that doesn’t fully knock them out

Pros:

Loud, fresh aroma: strong fruity and sweetness profile

Smooth smoke despite the drier texture

Still functional if you want to steer the high

Cons:

Buds felt a little dry

Nug sizes were not very uniform

One nug had a long stem attached

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD Oreoz THCA Flower

I smoked Oreoz on a slow day, which felt like the right setting for something MOOD labels as Soothing. I wasn’t trying to force this into a productivity strain, and I wanted to see what it did when the only real plan was to hang out, scroll around online, and let the day stay lazy.

The flower was ground in a Santa Cruz Shredder and smoked through my Sovereignty Glass Mini King Stemline. A bong rip gives me a better ability to judge the flavor and hit quality. Obviously, joints do the same, especially with judging burn and ash quality. But I feel like the taste is more pronounced out of a high-end glass bong.

When I was getting ready to rip it, I was checking if that the loud smell from the bag translated into the smoke, if the drier texture made it harsh, and if the high stayed functional or pushed me straight into siesta hour.

Bag Appeal & Freshness

The buds looked good, just not perfect. I got a couple of solid-sized nugs, and they had the dark, frosty look I want from a strain like Oreoz. Visually, it still felt like top-shelf flower when I opened the bag.

The issue was the lack of uniformity. Some pieces were smaller, and one of the better-looking nugs had a long stem still attached, which made the flower feel a little less cleaned up than it should have. It’s not hard for the trimmers to miss a stem like that.

It also felt slightly drier than I expected. Not ruined or dusty, but dry enough that I noticed it when handling the buds. I think the bag may be part of that, so I’d recommend moving this into an airtight jar after opening instead of letting it stay and potentially get dryer in the original packaging.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Aroma & Flavor

This is where Oreoz did the most work. I’ve said this already, but the smell was loud as soon as I opened the bag: fruity grape punch first, then sweet marshmallow, chocolate, and spicy herbs. The campfire s’mores note on the packaging actually made sense to me, which doesn’t always happen with weed flavor descriptions.

It also explains the terpene profile. This batch was very high in caryophyllene, followed by humulene, myrcene, and limonene, and I could feel that in the way the aroma came across: sweet, rich, a little fruity, but still grounded with herbal spice.

The flavor was not as dessert-y as the smell, but it still carried through. On the exhale, I got more sweet spice than straight chocolate or marshmallow. The dry texture made me expect a rougher smoke, but it stayed surprisingly smooth and didn’t turn harsh.

Effects

Oreoz felt like a slow-day strain in the best way. The high came in relaxed, buzzy, and a little melty. My body felt looser, my brain got quieter, and I settled into that very specific kind of high where scrolling online mindlessly feels like an activity.

I could still function on it, which I liked. This did not fully overpower me or make me useless right away. It felt more steerable than that. I could see it working for a lazy daytime sesh if a nap is allowed, but it makes even more sense before bed.

That is basically what happened when I smoked it. I hung out, chilled, scrolled for a while, and eventually took a nap before waking up for dinner. Very soothing and Oreoz. And very “I guess the day is going this direction now.”

Pricing & Availability

MOOD sells Oreoz THCA Flower in sizes from 1g to 28g, with prices ranging from $17 to $285.

The eighth is $54, which is the most popular option. If you don’t want to commit to that much, the 1g option makes sense for testing the strain first. If you already know Oreoz is your kind of lazy-day, before-bed flower, the larger sizes bring the price-per-gram down.

Flower can always be tricky to buy online since there’s shipping restrictions on some states. MOOD’s website includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of every product listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s Oreoz THCA Flower is the bag I’d open when the day is already moving slowly.

The smell was the best part and on point with the package description. The flower itself was a little drier than I wanted, and the stray stem annoyed me, but the smoke was smoother than expected.

The high made up for the small presentation issues. It was buzzy, melty, and relaxing without completely taking over, which makes it useful for a lazy daytime smoke or a before-bed reset.

At $54 for an eighth, just know it’s top shelf priced because it is. I’d buy this for the aroma and the soothing effects, then move it into a jar immediately after opening.