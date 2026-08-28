MOOD’s Super Lemon Haze THCA Flower Got Me Through My Workday

Super Lemon Haze is one of those strain names that makes me start looking for lemon before I even smell it. So when I opened MOOD’s Super Lemon Haze THCA Flower, I expected that bright, citrusy slap I usually associate with the strain. Instead, this batch leaned earthier and more skunky. The lemon was there somewhere, but it was getting bullied by the herbal, spicy, and Skunk side of the flower’s lineage.

The flower itself looked right, though. Slender, sativa-looking buds, bright green color, little orange pops. Very classic Super Lemon Haze from across the room. The genetics also check out: Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze, with MOOD labeling it an 80/20 sativa-dominant hybrid and putting it in the Focused category.

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The numbers were doing that annoying THCA math thing again. The lab report (CoA) listed 23.86% THC, the package said 24.63% THCA, and the product page said 26.47% THC. Same general range, but I still don’t love needing three different numbers for one bag of weed.

But the good news is, I liked the high more than the smoke. It was light, clear-headed, and useful for writing, which is what I wanted from Super Lemon Haze in the first place. I just wish the lemon showed up with more confidence.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

My Quick Hits

MOOD’s Super Lemon Haze looked more lemony than it smelled. The buds had that quintessential bright green, orange-haired sativa look, but the aroma was more earthy, skunky, and spicy than citrusy. I wanted more lemon, but the high still did its job: light, clear-headed, functional, and good for getting into a writing flow.

Buy it if: you want a daytime high that feels calm, focused, and creative without getting too heavy.

you want a daytime high that feels calm, focused, and creative without getting too heavy. Skip it if: you’re buying Super Lemon Haze specifically for a loud lemon-citrus flavor.

you’re buying Super Lemon Haze specifically for a loud lemon-citrus flavor. Best part: the high was better than the smoking experience.

the high was better than the smoking experience. Biggest drawback: the flower was a little dry and harsher than I wanted, so I was glad I used my PAX FLOW instead of a bong.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Flower Scorecard

Bag Appeal: 4 / 5

This looked like Super Lemon Haze. Slender, bright green buds with orange hairs and that classic sativa shape. No confusion there.

This looked like Super Lemon Haze. Slender, bright green buds with orange hairs and that classic sativa shape. No confusion there. Freshness: 3.5 / 5

A little dry once I ground it. Not ruined, but dry enough that I felt better about using a dry herb vape instead of my bong.

A little dry once I ground it. Not ruined, but dry enough that I felt better about using a dry herb vape instead of my bong. Aroma & Flavor: 3.6 / 5

More skunky, earthy, herbal, and spicy than lemony. The citrus was there, but it wasn’t the star of my batch.

More skunky, earthy, herbal, and spicy than lemony. The citrus was there, but it wasn’t the star of my batch. Effects: 4.3 / 5

Light, clear-headed, and actually useful for writing. I was not locked in like a productivity robot, but I was flowing.

Light, clear-headed, and actually useful for writing. I was not locked in like a productivity robot, but I was flowing. Value: 4.2 / 5

At $13 for 1g and $40 for an eighth, this is one of the more budget-friendly MOOD flower options. I liked the effects enough for the price.

At $13 for 1g and $40 for an eighth, this is one of the more budget-friendly MOOD flower options. I liked the effects enough for the price. Overall Score: 3.9 / 5

A good daytime sativa high with a less exciting smoke. I’d buy it for the focused, creative effect, not because this batch gave me huge lemon flavor.

MOOD Super Lemon Haze THCA Flower at a Glance

Strain: Super Lemon Haze (Lemon Skunk x Super Silver Haze)

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid THCA flower

Potency: Lab report showed 23.86% THC; packaging listed 24.63% THCA; product page listed 26.47% THC

Terpenes: Terpinolene, caryophyllene, ocimene, myrcene, and limonene

Price: $13 for 1g; $40 for an eighth

Best for:

Daytime use

Creative work like writing, arts, and crafts

Staying functional instead of getting blasted

Pros:

Classic sativa-looking buds

Helped me get into a productive work flow

More affordable than some MOOD flower

Cons:

Not as lemony as expected

A little dry after grinding, harsher than I wanted

Effects were better than the smoking experience

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested MOOD Super Lemon Haze THCA Flower

I smoked Super Lemon Haze in the early afternoon, which is usually where this strain makes the most sense for me. I wanted a workday test, not a “let’s see if this makes me clean the house” test. Super Lemon Haze has always been more of a writing strain in my brain, so I used it before sitting down to work and paid attention to if I felt actually focused or just slightly high with my laptop open.

I ground the flower with my PAX Grinder. Once it broke down, it felt a little dry, and because the bag already smelled more earthy than lemony, I decided not to smoke it through my bong. I used my PAX FLOW dry herb vape instead. That was the right call. The smoke still had some harshness to it, but the PAX softened the experience enough that I could actually pay attention to the high instead of coughing through the review.

Bag Appeal & Freshness

Super Lemon Haze at least looked like the strain I had in my head. The buds were slender and sativa-looking, with that bright green color and little orange hairs popping through. Nothing about them screamed heavy indica or dessert weed. Visually, this was very much in the Super Lemon Haze lane.

The texture was where I had more notes. Once I ground it, the flower felt a little dry. Not ancient-dispensary-shelf dry, but dry enough that I was happy I had already chosen to vape this in my PAX FLOW instead of packing a bong bowl.

I still liked the look of the buds. They had the right shape, color, and general SLH personality. I just wanted a little more moisture and a little more nose when I opened the bag.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Flavor

I kept waiting for the lemon to show up and act like the main character. It never really did, though. When I opened the bag, this batch smelled more skunky and earthy than citrusy. There was some lemon in there, but it felt tucked behind the herbal, spicy side of the flower.

That threw me off a little because Super Lemon Haze usually doesn’t make you search for the lemon. The nugs looked right, the genetics were right, the whole setup was there. But this batch leaned more Skunk than Lemon.

The terpene list had terpinolene, caryophyllene, ocimene, myrcene, and limonene, and I could believe it. I just didn’t get limonene first. I got more of the spice, then sharper green stuff, and finally a little citrus after.

The PAX FLOW helped. I think a bong would’ve made this taste harsher and drier than it needed to. Through the vape, I got herbal skunk, spice, and a small citrus finish. Not bad, just not the bright lemony smoke I had already written in my head.

Effects

The high is where this batch was worth my time. I smoked Super Lemon Haze in the early afternoon before writing, because that’s usually when I want this strain around. I’m not looking for couch-lock from SLH. I want something that makes working easier to get through.

The high was light, clear-headed, and functional. I didn’t feel blasted, jittery, or overly euphoric. It was more like my brain had enough room to move around without getting weird. MOOD labels this one “Focused,” and I kind of agree. I was not locked in like I had taken the perfect productivity drug, but I was flowing. Focused calm is probably more accurate. I could write, think, and stay on task without feeling like the high was steering the whole afternoon.

This is why I liked the effects more than the smoking experience. The flower was a little dry and not as lemony as I wanted, but the high still did the Super Lemon Haze thing I came for: daytime, creative, useful, and easy to function on.

Pricing & Availability

MOOD’s Super Lemon Haze THCA Flower is $13 for 1g or $40 for an eighth, with larger sizes available up to 28g. That puts it on the cheaper side for MOOD flower. I would be more annoyed by the muted lemon and slightly dry texture if this were priced like a top shelf strain. At this price, I can judge it more like a workhorse daytime sativa.

The eighth is probably the better buy if you already like Super Lemon Haze or need something for daytime creative work. If you are specifically chasing loud lemon terps, I’d start with the gram first and see how your batch smells.

But before buying, make sure it’s available to ship to your state. MOOD’s website includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of every product listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s Super Lemon Haze was better weed than it was Super Lemon Haze. It’s because I wanted a louder lemon smell, a juicier smoke, and a little more moisture in the flower. This batch leaned skunky, earthy, and dry enough that I was very glad I used a dry herb vape instead of a bong rip.

But the high worked. It was light, clear, calm, and actually useful while I was writing. I was not locked in, but I was moving, thinking, flowing, and getting work done without feeling too high to function.

At $40 for an eighth, I’d buy it for the daytime effects, not the lemon fantasy. Start with the gram if citrus is the whole reason you want Super Lemon Haze.