Weed From the Web: MOOD’s Tangie THCA Flower For a Daytime High

Tangie is one of those strains that has a reputation for a reason.

It’s a classic sativa, bred from California Orange and Skunk #1, and when it’s done right, it has that bright citrus vibe that makes you understand why people still care about it. I want Tangie to smell orange, smoke smoothly, and make me feel like I can answer emails, clean my house, and maybe become a better person for 45 minutes.

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MOOD’s Tangie THCA Flower got a lot of that right, especially once I smoked it. The high was uplifting, chatty, energizing, productive, and very summer-coded. I felt like a multitasking queen on it, which is exactly the kind of fresh, active high I want from Tangie.

But the flower itself was not perfect out of the bag. The buds felt small when I handled the pouch, and once I opened it, they were definitely on the smaller side. They still looked good, and small buds are not automatically bad flower, but for a $54 top-shelf eighth, I expected a little more bag appeal.

The smell was the best part up front. It had that signature Tangie orange nose, but with spicy undertones I wasn’t expecting. After smoking it, that turned into something like tangerines with pepper on them: fruity, citrusy, a little sharp, and honestly delicious in a fruity Tajín kind of way.

This is where flower reviews can get annoying. The strain was clearly doing its job. The genetics were there, the high was there. But the flower felt slightly dry to the touch and a little dry in the grinder, which made me wonder if it had been sitting around longer than ideal—it indeed was. Flower should be treated like fresh produce. If you let it sit too long, even good genetics start losing some of the magic.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

MOOD’s Tangie THCA Flower smoked better than it looked. The buds were smaller than I expected for a top-shelf eighth, and the flower felt slightly dry when I handled and ground it. But the aroma, flavor, and high still carried the review. It smelled like classic Tangie orange with a little spice underneath, then smoked like tangerines with pepper on them.

Buy it if: you want a bright, citrusy, energizing THCA flower that actually feels like a classic sativa.

you want a bright, citrusy, energizing THCA flower that actually feels like a classic sativa. Skip it if: you expect big, showy top-shelf buds for $54 an eighth.

you expect big, showy top-shelf buds for $54 an eighth. Best part: the high was uplifting, chatty, productive, and perfect for an active summer day.

the high was uplifting, chatty, productive, and perfect for an active summer day. Biggest drawback: the flower felt a little dry and looked smaller than I wanted from MOOD’s top-shelf line.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Flower Scorecard

Bag Appeal: 3.5 / 5

The buds still looked good, but they were smaller than I expected from a top-shelf eighth.

The buds still looked good, but they were smaller than I expected from a top-shelf eighth. Freshness: 3.5 / 5

Slightly dry to the touch and in the grinder, though it still smoked better than that usually suggests.

Slightly dry to the touch and in the grinder, though it still smoked better than that usually suggests. Aroma & Flavor: 4 / 5

Classic Tangie orange with unexpected spice. Through the bong, it tasted like tangerines with pepper on them, in a good way.

Classic Tangie orange with unexpected spice. Through the bong, it tasted like tangerines with pepper on them, in a good way. Effects: 4.5 / 5

Uplifting, chatty, energizing, productive, and very true to the classic sativa lane.

Uplifting, chatty, energizing, productive, and very true to the classic sativa lane. Value: 3.5 / 5

At $54 an eighth, the high and flavor delivered, but the smaller buds and dryness made it feel slightly overpriced.

At $54 an eighth, the high and flavor delivered, but the smaller buds and dryness made it feel slightly overpriced. Overall Score: 3.8 / 5

The genetics and effects carried this one. Fresher flower and stronger bag appeal would have made the top-shelf price easier to defend.

Mood Tangie THCA Flower at a Glance

Strain: Tangie (California Orange x Skunk #1)

Type: Sativa-dominant THCA flower

Amount tested: 3.5g eighth

Potency: Lab report showed 29.80% THC; website listing showed 28.89% THC

Terpenes: Limonene, beta-caryophyllene, pinene, myrcene, and linalool

Best for:

Daytime smoke sessions, summer activities

Sativa lovers

Chatty, social highs

Productive cannabis use

People who like citrus-forward flower

Pros:

Classic Tangie orange aroma with spicy undertones; tasted like tangerines with pepper

Uplifting and energizing high

Made me feel productive and clear-headed

Strong potency with lab report showing 29.80% THC

Full-panel tested, including safety panels some THCA flower brands skip

Smoked well even though it felt slightly dry

Cons:

$54 per eighth is expensive

Buds were smaller than expected from a top-shelf eighth

Slightly dry to the touch and in the grinder

Smoked a little harsh

Bag appeal did not fully match the premium price

Would have been better if it felt fresher

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Mood Tangie THCA Flower

I tested MOOD’s Tangie THCA Flower the same way I usually test flower: ground in a Santa Cruz Shredder and smoked through my Sovereignty Glass Mini King Stemline.

I’m more of a bong-rip person than a joint roller, especially when I’m trying to judge flavor and smoke quality. For me, a joint can make good flower taste worse, or average flower seem smoother than it is. With a clean bong, I get a better read on the flower itself: how it smells after grinding, how it packs, how it pulls, how the flavor comes through, and whether the smoke feels smooth or harsh.

Before smoking it, I paid attention to the basics: bud size, freshness, aroma, texture, and how it behaved in the grinder. The buds felt small through the bag, and once I opened it, that checked out. They still looked good, but for something sold under MOOD’s top-shelf line, I expected more visual impact.

I also wanted to see whether the classic Tangie profile actually showed up. Tangie should give bright citrus, orange, and that fresh sativa lift. This one had the orange nose right away, but also some spicy undertones I don’t expect from Tangie, so I was curious to see if that carried into the smoke.

Mood Tangie THCA Flower: Bag Appeal & Freshness

This is where MOOD’s Tangie started with a little bit of friction.

Before I even opened the bag, I could feel that the buds were on the smaller side. Once I opened it, that was basically confirmed. They were not ugly buds, and small buds are not automatically bad flower, but for a $54 top-shelf eighth, I expected something a little more visually impressive.

That said, big buds are mostly bag appeal. I’ve had large flower that smoked worse than smalls, and I’ve had small buds that hit better than something that looked amazing in a jar. This Tangie still looked good, and the buds were better than a lot of larger-bud flower I’ve tried from other brands. I just think premium pricing raises the expectations for presentation.

Freshness was the bigger issue. The flower felt slightly dry to the touch, and I noticed that again when I ground it. It did not turn into dust or feel completely dead, but it also did not have that fresh, sticky bounce I want from top-shelf flower.

That could be a timing thing. Flower is not shelf-stable in the way people sometimes treat it. It behaves closer to fresh produce than other types of cannabis products, and the longer it sits, the more the texture, aroma, and smoke can lose some life. This still smoked well, but I kept thinking it probably would have been even better if I had opened it sooner. So lesson learned, don’t let your flower sit around. That expiration date might come sooner than you think.

Mood Tangie THCA Flower: Aroma & Flavor

MOOD’s Tangie passed the first Tangie test: it smelled orange. And not vaguely citrusy like other citrus-forward strains. It smelled like a fucking orange, as it fucking should. That bright, peel-zest thing Tangie is supposed to have. But there was also more spice than I expected, almost like the orange had a little pepper cracked over it. I think that pepper came from a combination of the b-caryophyllene terpene content, and the flower’s oldness.

Once I ground it up, the citrus opened more, but the dryness showed up too. It did not crumble into dust or anything tragic, but it didn’t have that sticky, loud, fresh-ground moment I wanted from a top-shelf eighth. The nose was still there. I just kept thinking it could have been louder if the flower had been fresher.

The smoke tasted better than the flower felt. Through the bong, it gave me tangerine first, then pepper, then a little earth underneath. Fruity Tajín is honestly the closest way to describe it. Citrus, spice, tiny bit of savory edge.

It was a little harsh, which I’m blaming on the dryness, but not enough to ruin the bowl. The flavor still came through, and that’s what saved it for me. Even with the small buds and slightly dry grind, the Tangie genetics were clearly doing their job.

Mood Tangie THCA Flower: Effects

This is where MOOD’s Tangie started doing the damn thing.

The flower itself had a few presentation issues, but the high hit exactly how I want Tangie to hit. It was uplifting, chatty, energizing, and very sativa without making me feel scattered. I felt like a multitasking queen on this, which is usually the highest compliment I can give a daytime strain.

It had that fresh, active feeling where I wanted to do things, but not in a frantic, anxiety-fueled way strains like Green Crack yield. This was more like working, cleaning, answering messages, walking outside, getting ready, organizing laundry I had been ignoring, or being social without feeling like I had to force it.

The high also hit harder than the bag appeal suggested. The lab report showed 29.80% THC, while the website listing showed 28.89% THC, and either way, this is not weak flower. The difference is not huge, but it’s a good reminder that batches vary, and the exact number on the site may not always match the exact bag you get. Mine was definitely older, and the lab report determined that too.

For me, this was a summertime active high. Not couch, not bedtime. More bright, productive, citrusy, and awake. The strain’s genetics carried this product hard, and if the flower had felt fresher, I think it would have been even better.

Mood Tangie THCA Flower: Pricing & Availability

MOOD lists its Tangie THCA Flower at $54 for an eighth, which puts it in the top-shelf hemp-derived flower category.

That price is where I get a little picky. The high was great, the Tangie genetics came through, and the flavor still worked, but the buds were smaller than I expected from a top-shelf eighth. They were not bad buds. They still looked better than plenty of larger-bud flower I’ve seen from other brands. But when an eighth is priced at $54, bag appeal starts to matter more.

The potency helps the value argument. The lab report I checked showed 29.80% THC, while MOOD’s website listing showed 28.89% THC. That is not a huge difference, but it is a good reminder that flower varies by batch. Either way, this is strong flower, and MOOD’s full-panel testing is also a plus. They test for safety panels (like pesticides and mold) that a lot of THCA flower brands do not even bother with, which makes the product feel more transparent.

Would I call it cheap? Absolutely not. Would I call it slightly overpriced based on the eighth I tried? A little, yes. The strain carried this product more than the presentation did. If someone got larger, fresher, louder buds from the same SKU, I could see the $54 feeling more justified. My bag still smoked well and hit hard, but the smaller buds and slightly dry feel made the top-shelf price harder to fully defend.

Read our explainer on how to buy THCA flower online.

What I really like about MOOD’s website is that it includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of every product listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

The Bottom Line

MOOD’s Tangie THCA Flower made a better smoke than first impression.

The eighth I tested had smaller buds than I expected from a $54 top-shelf flower, and it felt slightly dry in the grinder. But the actual smoke still delivered the Tangie part: bright orange, peppery citrus flavor, and a high that felt uplifting, chatty, productive, and very much awake.

That is what saved it for me. I wouldn’t buy this for perfect bag appeal, but I would buy it for the high, especially if I wanted a daytime sativa for summer plans, errands, cleaning, walking around, or feeling like a multitasking queen for a little while.

The price is the sticking point. If the batch were fresher, louder, and a little more visually impressive, $54 an eighth would be easier to defend. As-is, I’d call it slightly overpriced but still worth trying if you love Tangie and care more about effects than big, pretty buds.