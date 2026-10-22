MOOD’s Tropical Storm is the Perfect Rainy Day Dab

It was raining during lunch when I decided to take a dab of something called Tropical Storm. The timing felt almost too perfect.

MOOD’s Tropical Storm Live Resin Dab Badder is a 2g THCA concentrate labeled “Happy,” and after trying it in my Puffco Pivot, I actually think that’s a pretty good description. I got very high, but I wasn’t weighed down or ready to abandon the rest of my day. Quite the opposite. I felt energized, euphoric, and giggly enough that my shitty rainy lunch break suddenly got a lot more entertaining.

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The badder itself also made a great first impression. What I received looked a little different from the wetter concentrate pictured online. Mine came in one soft golden ball with a whipped-butter consistency that was extremely easy to work with. It almost looked like rosin.

Then I opened the jar and got hit with bright lemon, tart citrus, and Pine-Sol chemical cleaner. This was already looking like a daytime dab before I even took one.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

RELATED: How to Dab

My Quick Hits

MOOD’s Tropical Storm is a THCA Live Resin Dab Badder sold in a 2g jar for $89. Mine came as a soft, golden ball of badder instead of the wetter-looking concentrate shown online, and I actually liked mine better because it was super easy to scoop.

The smell is bright and citrusy, with lemon, chemical cleaner, and some floral earthiness underneath. That all carried over into the flavor too. The hit was smooth, and the high was happy, giggly, and way more energetic than I expected.

Buy it if: you want a daytime-friendly dab that still gets you properly high.

you want a daytime-friendly dab that still gets you properly high. Skip it if: you’re looking for something heavy and sleepy.

you’re looking for something heavy and sleepy. Best part: the texture and flavor were both excellent.

the texture and flavor were both excellent. Biggest drawback: $89 is still a lot to drop at once, even though it’s for 2 grams.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

Dab Scorecard

Appearance & Quality: 4.5 / 5

Light golden-yellow with a creamy rosin look that reminded me of whipped butter. It looked fresh, clean, and how live resin badder should look like.

Light golden-yellow with a creamy rosin look that reminded me of whipped butter. It looked fresh, clean, and how live resin badder should look like. Texture & Handling: 5 / 5

Mine came as a soft badder ball instead of something wet or runny. It held its shape but scooped easily with a dab tool, which made portioning stupidly simple.

Mine came as a soft badder ball instead of something wet or runny. It held its shape but scooped easily with a dab tool, which made portioning stupidly simple. Aroma & Terps: 4.5 / 5

Bright and loud right out of the jar. I got tart citrus, lemon, piney chemical cleaner, and some floral notes underneath.

Bright and loud right out of the jar. I got tart citrus, lemon, piney chemical cleaner, and some floral notes underneath. Flavor & Smoothness: 4 / 5

This tasted almost exactly how it smelled. Lemon and Pine-Sol came through first with an earthy finish, and the hit was incredibly smooth. No harshness for me at all.

This tasted almost exactly how it smelled. Lemon and Pine-Sol came through first with an earthy finish, and the hit was incredibly smooth. No harshness for me at all. Melt & Cleanup: 4 / 5

The badder vaporized nicely in my Puffco Pivot and didn’t give me any trouble during the session.

The badder vaporized nicely in my Puffco Pivot and didn’t give me any trouble during the session. Effects: 4.5 / 5

Very happy. Very giggly. Surprisingly energized. I got properly high without feeling like the rest of my afternoon had been canceled.

Very happy. Very giggly. Surprisingly energized. I got properly high without feeling like the rest of my afternoon had been canceled. Value: 4.5 / 5

$89 is still a lot to spend at once, but this is a 2g jar. At $44.50 per gram, the price feels a lot more reasonable.

$89 is still a lot to spend at once, but this is a 2g jar. At $44.50 per gram, the price feels a lot more reasonable. Overall Score: 4 / 5

A smooth, bright, citrus-forward live resin badder with great texture and an unusually daytime-friendly high.

MOOD Tropical Storm Dab Badder at a Glance

Strain: Tropical Storm (presumably Kosher Chem x Orange Sunset x Kumquat Funk)

Extract: THCA Live Resin Dab Badder

Potency: Lab report showed about 67% THCA; MOOD’s website listing showed 82.43% THC

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, myrcene, valencene, and terpinolene

Best for:

Daytime dabs

Mood boosts: giggly, euphoric highs

Anyone who likes a thicker badder that’s easy to scoop

Pros:

Almost rosin-like appearance, soft whipped-butter texture

Easy to portion

Flavor matched the nose

Energizing, happy high

2g jar

Cons:

Product may look different from the image online

Significant potency difference between the lab result and website listing

Not ideal if you’re looking for a sleepy or heavy evening dab

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

How I Tested MOOD Tropical Storm Dab Badder

I tried a dab of Tropical Storm in my Puffco Pivot around lunchtime on an especially rainy day, which was funny enough considering the name. I scooped out a small amount, and the texture made that part very easy. It held together on the tool instead of sliding around or getting stringy.

I also wasn’t done with my day yet, so I was curious how functional this was actually going to be. I’ve definitely taken lunch dabs before that made whatever I planned to do afterward feel way less important. This one didn’t go there.

I got very high, but I also felt pretty awake. By the time it fully settled in, I was in a great mood, cracking jokes more than usual, and still felt like I could get back to what I was doing. That’s when the “Happy” label on the jar started making a lot of sense.

If you want to buy the Puffco Pivot:

Appearance & Texture

Mine looked like a little ball of whipped butter, which is the best comparison I can come up with. The color was a really nice light golden-yellow, and there was this creamy look to it that almost reminded me of rosin.

The photo online looks wetter and thinner than what I actually received. Mine had way more structure, which I preferred. I could press a dab tool into it, take what I wanted, and move on without having concentrate running around the jar.

That’s pretty close to my ideal badder consistency. It’s soft enough that working with it doesn’t become a bitch, but thick enough to stay where it’s supposed to. The difference from the website photo didn’t bother me at all. If anything, I think I got the easier version to use.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Terps

This smelled bright as soon as I opened the jar. I got tart lemon, Pine-Sol cleaner, and a little floral underneath. It was like fresh citrus and weed. MOOD’s lab report lists caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, myrcene, valencene, and terpinolene in the terpene profile. The citrus is definitely from the limonene and valencene in there, and the Pine-Sol vibes are from the terpinolene.

One known Tropical Storm lineage is Kosher Chem x Orange Sunset x Kumquat Funk, which would make the citrus-heavy smell pretty fitting. I’m not totally sure that’s the exact cut MOOD used here, though, so I wouldn’t treat the lineage as fact. Whatever they used, it smelled good and fresh.

Flavor & Smoothness

The flavor didn’t pull a bait-and-switch on me. It tasted pretty close to the way it smelled, with lemon and piney chemical cleaner coming through first and a little more floral earthiness once I exhaled. I was happy the citrus survived the heat because I’ve had many concentrates that smell amazing in the jar and then taste like basically nothing once they’re in the device or banger. Tropical Storm didn’t have that problem.

The other thing I noticed was how smooth it was. I didn’t get much throat irritation, and I wasn’t coughing my ass off after the hit. That gave me enough time to actually pay attention to the flavor instead of immediately reaching for water.

For live resin, that’s pretty much what I want: good flavor going in, no punishment coming out.

Effects

The jar says “Happy,” and I think that’s accurate. I felt euphoric pretty quickly, and then the giggles showed up. The biggest surprise was how much energy I still had afterward.

I expected a hybrid dab to maybe land somewhere closer to the middle, but this leaned pretty daytime for me. I wasn’t wired or jittery. I just didn’t feel heavy, sleepy, or like the rest of my afternoon had been shot. Some dabs are great until you realize you accidentally turned lunch into the final productive moment of your day. Tropical Storm stayed on the more useful side of that line for me.

I could’ve kept writing, listened to music, played something, cleaned around the house, or just kept moving through whatever I was already doing. The mood boost was probably my favorite part. A gloomy, rainy day outside suddenly felt a lot more entertaining.

The potency numbers are a little weird, though. My jar is around 67% THCA, while MOOD’s website listed 82.43% THC. That’s a noticeable difference and probably comes down to batch variation, but it’s worth knowing if you’re buying based specifically on the percentage shown online. Personally, I didn’t feel shortchanged. This got me high.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

Pricing & Availability

MOOD sells Tropical Storm for $89 per 2g jar, which works out to $44.50 per gram. The upfront price definitely looks high when you first see it, but the 2g size changes the math quite a bit. At that per-gram price, I think it’s pretty fair for a live resin badder like this. I also like having 2g because concentrates have a way of disappearing faster than you expect when you’re dealing with a 1g jar.

Their website also includes a U.S. map towards the bottom of every product listing, showing what states they currently ship to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats concentrate products like this.

The Final Dab

MOOD’s Tropical Storm was a really easy dab for me to like. The texture was excellent, the lemon and Pine-Sol cleaner actually showed up in the flavor, and the hit was smooth enough that I could enjoy everything without coughing my ass off afterward.

Then there was the high. I was euphoric, giggly, and surprisingly energized, which made the “Happy” label feel pretty accurate. I got very high without feeling like I’d accidentally turned lunchtime into bedtime. That’s probably what would make me come back to this one. Several concentrates can get me high. Tropical Storm got me high and still left me with some momentum.

I’d absolutely reach for it during the day again. Preferably during another storm.