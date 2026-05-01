Morrissey earlier this week announced a run of headlining tour dates for summer and fall 2026.

The tour, simply billed as Morrissey: Live in Concert, comes in addition to previously announced festival dates for this summer, including California’s Darker Waves and New York’s CBGB Fest.

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The North American leg of the tour will follow a brief slew of European dates, which the singer announced last week. A 4-night Las Vegas residency kicks off the U.S. dates, beginning August 18 at the Wynn Las Vegas. The tour then begins in earnest in Buffalo, New York, before proceeding to stops in Lowell, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; Nashville, Tennessee; and more.

The final U.S. date will be the Darker Waves festival appearance on November 14. View the complete tour routing below.

Morrissey 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 1 at 12 PM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also get Morrissey tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend using Viagogo for the best experience on the secondary market.

06/27 – Lillestrøm, NO @ Nova Spektrum [BUY TICKETS]

07/01 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla [BUY TICKETS]

07/04 – Gothenburg, SE @ Partille Arena [BUY TICKETS]

07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau [BUY TICKETS]

07/09 – Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji [BUY TICKETS]

07/12 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Red Stage [BUY TICKETS]

07/15 – Ljubljana, SI @ Križanke [BUY TICKETS]

07/19 – Lake Como, IT @ Lake Sound Park [BUY TICKETS]

07/21 – Asti, IT @ Asti Musica [BUY TICKETS]

07/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol [BUY TICKETS]

07/29 – Madrid, ES @ Movistar Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/01 – Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater [BUY TICKETS]

08/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater [BUY TICKETS]

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater [BUY TICKETS]

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Wynn Las Vegas / Encore Theater [BUY TICKETS]

09/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center [BUY TICKETS]

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ CBGB Festival [BUY TICKETS]

09/30 – Lowell, MA @ Lowell Memorial Auditorium [BUY TICKETS]

10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem [BUY TICKETS]

10/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts [BUY TICKETS]

10/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace [BUY TICKETS]

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle [BUY TICKETS]

10/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena [BUY TICKETS]

11/01 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall [BUY TICKETS]

11/06 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center [BUY TICKETS]

11/10 – Tempe, AZ @ Mullett Arena at Arizona State University [BUY TICKETS]

11/14 – Huntington Beach, CA @ Darker Waves Festival [BUY TICKETS]

12/31 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National [BUY TICKETS]