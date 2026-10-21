This Mouth Tape Hydrates Your Lips While You Sleep

Mouth tape has officially wandered into the beauty aisle. And for us snoring mouth-breathers, it’s about time.

VIO2, the partial-coverage brand that’s goop-approved, just launched Skin+—a new version infused with skincare ingredients and built to sit on your lips all night.

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via Vio2

Your skin hasn’t encountered this type of mouthtape before. Hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen, vitamin E and CoQ10 all aim at hydrating and conditioning the delicate skin around your mouth. The formula is designed to absorb, as opposed to just sitting on top. It’s unscented, free of latex and PFAS, and you wear it exactly like the original, so one strip is now supposed to both nudge you more toward nasal breathing and leave your skin softer by morning.

Add It to Your Pre-Bedtime Routine

VIO2 views mouthtape as a nightly ritual worn straight on the skin, often alongside serums. If something is staying on your face for eight hours a night, the thinking goes, it might as well pull some weight anyways.

Comfort plays a role too. VIO2 says fans of the original’s secure hold also asked for something gentler, especially people with sensitive skin. Skin+ provides a softer adhesive while keeping the partial-coverage design the brand is known for.

I haven’t worn Skin+ yet, but I did review the original VIO2. It stays on all night, even over a few days of stubble, and it’s already comfortable to wear and to peel off in the morning. It mutes my snoring rather than ending it, but I wake up with much less dry mouth. I can’t speak to the Skin+ version, but you can bet I’m excited to try it out.

Just a heads up, VIO2’s own label says the tape isn’t for children under 6, people with breathing disorders, heart conditions or nasal congestion, anyone at risk of vomiting or using alcohol or sedatives, or anyone who can’t remove it themselves. The brand also notes its wellness and skincare claims haven’t been evaluated by the FDA. This isn’t a cure-all for anything, so be sure to talk with your doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

Skin+ is available now through VIO2’s website, in packs of 48 tapes.