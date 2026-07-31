Muha Meds’ Frosted Cherries THCA Flower Is for Getting Locked In—From the Couch

Muha Meds is one of those SoCal cannabis brands I’ve known about for a while, so seeing them show up in the hemp flower world got my attention.

A lot of hemp brands are still trying to prove they know what good weed is supposed to look, smell, and feel like. Muha Meds already comes from the cannabis side, which makes this more interesting. The idea is basically: similar genetics, more access, and a version of the brand that can reach people outside California. That also comes with baggage. Muha Meds is familiar enough that people make fake versions of its products, so I care a lot about whether the real flower actually feels that legit to counterfeit.

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The jar I tested was Frosted Cherries, also known more formally as Frosted Cherry Cookies. It’s a Cherry Cookies x The White cross, so there is Cookie-strain lineage in the mix, plus that frosty, trichome-heavy look you’d expect from The White. The label on my jar showed 28.01% THC, though that can vary by batch.

The California-compliant version is a standard 3.5g eighth, but the hemp version comes with 4g of flower. I also have to mention the jar lid because it looks like a bitcoin coin, which is funny in a very “premium weed packaging in 2026” way.

As soon as I opened it, I got heavy kush, earth, gas, sweet berry, and fruit. The buds were soft, not dry, and frosted more like snow than sparkly ice. Once I smoked it, the high felt happy, calm, and a little couch-locked, but still focused enough that I could lock in from the couch.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

Muha Meds’ Frosted Cherries Flower felt like real jar weed, not random flower in loud packaging.

The buds were soft, dense, and properly frosted, with a heavy kushy berry-gas smell as soon as I opened the jar. Although it’s an indica-dominant hybrid, I didn’t feel the sleepy vibes. I felt happy, calm, a little couch-locked, and still focused enough to lock into what I was doing.

Buy it if: you want a hemp flower jar from a known cannabis brand with soft buds, cookie-strain lineage, and a happy, grounded high.

you want a hemp flower jar from a known cannabis brand with soft buds, cookie-strain lineage, and a happy, grounded high. Skip it if: you want a brighter racy daytime sativa, or heavier knock-you-out indica

you want a brighter racy daytime sativa, or heavier knock-you-out indica Best part: the heavy earthy berry-gas smell and soft, frosted buds.

the heavy earthy berry-gas smell and soft, frosted buds. Biggest drawback: Muha Meds has enough brand recognition that counterfeit products are a real concern, so I’d be careful about where I bought it. We at VICE always share the legit places to buy at.

Photo Credit: Maha HAq

Flower Scorecard

Bag Appeal: 4.5/5

Dense, frosted buds with that snowy trichome look. Not super sparkly, but clearly covered.

4.5/5 Dense, frosted buds with that snowy trichome look. Not super sparkly, but clearly covered. Freshness: 4/5

The buds felt soft and fresh, not dry or crumbly. Easy win here.

4/5 The buds felt soft and fresh, not dry or crumbly. Easy win here. Aroma & Flavor: 4.5/5

Heavy kush, earth, gas, sweet berry, and fruit as soon as I opened the jar. The terp profile tracks too, with caryophyllene, limonene, terpinolene, and myrcene.

4.5/5 Heavy kush, earth, gas, sweet berry, and fruit as soon as I opened the jar. The terp profile tracks too, with caryophyllene, limonene, terpinolene, and myrcene. Effects: 4/5

Happy, giddy, relaxed, and calm, with enough focus to stay locked in. More daytime-coded than I expected from an indica-dominant hybrid.

4/5 Happy, giddy, relaxed, and calm, with enough focus to stay locked in. More daytime-coded than I expected from an indica-dominant hybrid. Value: 4.5/5

The hemp jar comes with 4g instead of the standard 3.5g eighth, and the flower felt way more premium than a lot of online THCA flower.

4.5/5 The hemp jar comes with 4g instead of the standard 3.5g eighth, and the flower felt way more premium than a lot of online THCA flower. Overall Score: 4.3/5

Soft, frosted, berry-gassy flower from a known cannabis brand, with a happy indica-dominant high that still left me functional enough to lock in from the couch.

Muha Meds Frosted Cherries THCA Flower at a Glance

Strain: Frosted Cherries, aka Frosted Cherry Cookies (Cherry Cookies x The White)

Type: Indica-dominant hybrid THC flower

Amount tested: 3.5 g eighth (but the THCA version comes in a 4g jar)

Potency: 28.01% THC on the jar I tested

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, terpinolene, and myrcene

Best for:

Cookie-strain fans

Calm daytime sessions

Locking in from the couch

Body tension release

Happy, relaxed highs

People who want hemp flower from a known cannabis brand

Pros:

Soft, fresh-feeling buds

Dense, frosted trichome coverage

4g jar instead of a standard 3.5g eighth

Happy, calm, focused high

Familiar SoCal cannabis brand behind it

Strong value at $38.99 for 4g

Cons:

Counterfeit Muha Meds products are something to watch for

Potency may vary by batch

Lab results are hard to access without downloading their app

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Muha Meds Frosted Cherries

I smoked Frosted Cherries through my Sovereignty Glass Mini King Stemline bong and ground the flower with my Santa Cruz Shredder.

Before smoking it, I spent time with the jar because this one makes a strong first impression. I checked the label, the seal, the flower size, the texture, and how the buds looked once I pulled them out. I also broke open a nug to see what was going on inside, which is where some of the purple started showing.

I was especially curious because Muha Meds is already familiar to me as a California cannabis brand. Hemp flower from a known cannabis company feels different than flower from a random online THCA brand, so I wanted to see if the actual smoke is comparable. So I paid attention to freshness, aroma, grind, smoke, flavor, and the high’s quality.

Bag Appeal & Freshness

This is pretty flower, but not in a glittery way. The buds looked frosted the second I opened the jar. Not icy or sparkly exactly—more like they had been dusted in pale pollen or snow. That tracks with The White in the genetics, because this strain definitely has that covered, snowy, frosty look.

The nugs were dense, but they still felt soft when I handled them. Nothing dry, crumbly, or sad. When I broke one open, I saw some purple inside, which made the flower look like it was definitely “cherry.”

The jar also helps the whole presentation. The lid looks weirdly like a bitcoin coin, which made me laugh, but the flower inside felt much more serious than the packaging joke. Muha Meds’ hemp jar and flower definitely looks and feels like the cannabis version of it.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Flavor

The smell hit as soon as I opened the jar. Frosted Cherries had that heavy kushy thing first: earthy, gassy, and baked goods sweet, with berry fruit underneath. Not candy cherry. More like dark fruit sitting under a bunch of gas and cookie-strain sweetness.

The terpene profile goes in line with that: caryophyllene, limonene, terpinolene, and myrcene all make sense here. Some spice, fruit, herbal brightness, and that heavier grounded base.

Through the bong, the smoke kept that earthy sweet-berry lane. It was kushy and gassy without losing the fruit, which is what I want from a strain called Frosted Cherries. The name sounds like it could go full dessert, but this smoked more like cookie-strain flower with fruity undertones.

Effects

Frosted Cherries is labeled as an indica-dominant hybrid, but it didn’t put me straight to sleep. It actually kept me up. I felt happy first. A little giddy, very calm, and relaxed in a way that made my body feel less tense. It had a cerebral buzz, but not the kind that made me overthink everything. More like I could settle in and actually focus and get creative.

The funny part is that it did give me some couch-lock, but not useless couch-lock. I was locked in from the couch, which is different. I could see myself smoking this when I want to write reviews like this, watch something, answer messages, or do a low-pressure task while still feeling very much high.

It felt more daytime-coded than I expected from an indica-dominant strain. And not “go run errands” daytime, but more like a calm afternoon or early evening smoke when I still want to be functional and in a good mood.

The high had that cookie-strain comfort to it: happy, grounded, body-softening, and a little too easy to stay seated.

Pricing & Availability

Muha Meds’ Frosted Cherries THCA Flower is listed at $38.99 for a 4g jar. That’s the part I like right away: this is not a standard 3.5g eighth. The California-compliant cannabis version that I have is an eighth, but the hemp version gives you a full 4g, which makes the price feel stronger before you even get into the flower itself. At that price, the jar comes out to about $9.75 per gram, which feels fair for flower that actually looked, smelled, and smoked like premium weed.

The hemp flower line is sold through CBD.co and Burning Daily, but shipping depends on where you live. You may have to cross reference the availability list to make sure you can get it delivered. And you should, because it’s definitely worth it.

CBD.co does not ship this to Arkansas, California, Washington, D.C., Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, or Vermont.

Burning Daily lists restrictions for Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Dakota, Nevada, New York, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.

Muha Meds’ cannabis line is a separate thing and is available in California, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, and New York.

The only thing I’d be careful about is where you buy it. Muha Meds is a known cannabis brand, and that means counterfeit products happen. I wouldn’t grab this from some random sketchy shop just because the jar looks right. Make sure it was their official QR code and lab results.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

The Bottom Line

Muha Meds’ Frosted Cherries Flower feels like their hemp-brand jar is going to be the same high quality as their cannabis side.

The buds were soft, frosted, and loud as soon as I opened them. I got heavy kush, earth, gas, sweet berry, and that cookie-strain comfort. The high was happy and relaxed, with enough focus to make “locked in from the couch” feel like a real vibe.

I also like that the hemp jar gives you 4g instead of 3.5g, especially at $38.99. That makes the value feel strong for flower that actually looks and smokes like premium jar weed.

The counterfeit issue is the only thing I’d keep in mind. Muha Meds is recognizable enough that I would be careful about where I bought it. But if you want a berry-gassy indica-dominant THCA flower from a known SoCal cannabis brand, Frosted Cherries is worth trying.