MUNA Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

MUNA has just announced a run of North American tour dates for 2026 in support of their new album, Dancing on the Wall, which just dropped today.
The Gets So Hot Tour kicks off September 17 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, after some summer festival bookings and residencies in LA, New York, and London. Stops will include Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Diego, and more. The final U.S. stop will be at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on October 21.
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A UK, Ireland, and EU run will follow through November. hemlocke springs will be in support at most North American dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
MUNA 2026 tour: How to get tickets
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Tickets to MUNA’s Gets So Hot Tour will first be available via an artist presale that starts Tuesday, May 12 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access by midnight (local time) on Monday, May 11. General onsale will begin Thursday, May 14 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.
You can also find MUNA tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
MUNA 2026 Tour Dates
05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
05/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/26 — London, UK @ Heaven
05/27 — London, UK @ Heaven
05/28 — London, UK @ Heaven
07/31 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/02 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
08/06 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square (Summer Series)
08/07 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
09/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
09/19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *
09/20 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *
09/22 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *
09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
09/26 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go DC
09/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *
10/01 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
10/04 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Outdoors *
10/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
10/07 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
10/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds *
10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *
10/16 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *
10/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
10/18 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater *
10/21 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
11/11 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
11/13 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
11/14 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/15 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon (Beacon Hall)
11/17 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
11/21 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
11/23 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine
11/24 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
11/26 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
* = w/ hemlocke springs