MUNA Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

MUNA has just announced a run of North American tour dates for 2026 in support of their new album, Dancing on the Wall, which just dropped today.

The Gets So Hot Tour kicks off September 17 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona, after some summer festival bookings and residencies in LA, New York, and London. Stops will include Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Diego, and more. The final U.S. stop will be at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, on October 21.

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A UK, Ireland, and EU run will follow through November. hemlocke springs will be in support at most North American dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

MUNA 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to MUNA’s Gets So Hot Tour will first be available via an artist presale that starts Tuesday, May 12 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access by midnight (local time) on Monday, May 11. General onsale will begin Thursday, May 14 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

You can also find MUNA tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

05/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/26 — London, UK @ Heaven

05/27 — London, UK @ Heaven

05/28 — London, UK @ Heaven

07/31 — St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/02 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series

08/06 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square (Summer Series)

08/07 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

09/17 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

09/19 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

09/20 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

09/22 — Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle *

09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann

09/26 — Washington, DC @ All Things Go DC

09/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *

10/01 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

10/04 — Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Outdoors *

10/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

10/07 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

10/09 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds *

10/11 — St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre *

10/16 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

10/17 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

10/18 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater *

10/21 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

11/11 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

11/13 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

11/14 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/15 — Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon (Beacon Hall)

11/17 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

11/21 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre

11/23 — Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

11/24 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

11/26 — Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

11/27 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

* = w/ hemlocke springs