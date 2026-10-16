This ‘Device’ Can Help You Get Harder and Last Longer—And You’ll Never Guess How It Works

Here’s a sentence you don’t hear every day. A prostate device just won a King’s Award.

MV.Health’s Molto earned the 2026 King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation, a UK honor handed to just 52 companies this year. That’s literal royalty giving this thing top honors.

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Does it serendipitously coincide with King Charles III’s enlarged prostate treatment from 2024? I don’t know. But the company does say that it’s the first prostate device to get recognition that high, which makes it a pretty good icebreaker for a body part most guys avoid mentioning to anyone (including doctors).

If you’re scratching your head at “prostate device,” you’re not alone. So guys, TL;DR: it’s a vibrator… that makes your erection harder. (Oh, behave, King Charles!)

MV Health Molto Available at MV.Health LEARN MORE →

HOW DOES MOLTO WORK?

Molto provides targeted vibration near the prostate and the muscles around it to build arousal, intensify ejaculation, and support the blood flow erections rely on. Board-certified urologist Dr. Kent Delay describes it as a drug-free option that works through nerves and muscles instead of medication, with its real strength being helping men feel back in control of their intimacy.

The device is about as wide as a finger and bends, and MV.Health says it was designed with urologists to mimic the finger movements of a professional prostate massage. It has 16 intensity levels and a free app full of vibration patterns, so first-timers can ease in without going straight to eleven.

Anal play itself can be intimidating or a bit too taboo for guys who haven’t tried it out before. That’s why the framing here is so important. The Molto can be used for that, but it’s really selling the potential of having (and maintaining) a harder erection. When it comes to sex, that’s generally a benefit for everyone involved.

The walnut-sized blind spot

Your prostate is a walnut-sized gland doing a lot of unglamorous work. It helps make semen, plays a role in ejaculation and urination, and sits next to the nerves that control erections. Do I have your attention with that last one? (It’s certainly what piqued my interest.)

The prostate also gets cranky. Up to 50% of men deal with prostatitis (inflammation) at some point, with roughly 1 in 8 being diagnosed with prostate cancer. I’m a betting man, and, frankly, those are pretty awful odds for us, guys.

The sneaky part is that it rarely announces itself in some big way. Struggles maintaining an erection? Extra bathroom trips at night? Trouble getting started peeing? A bladder that never feels empty? Not exactly “glaring” symptoms, especially if you’re not really looking for them. But they are definitely worth a real conversation with a doctor.

To be clear, Molto is FDA-registered as a therapeutic vibrator for erectile dysfunction, not cleared to treat prostate conditions. You’re still going to want to stay on top of your annual checkup.

The device is also showerproof for easy cleanup, USB rechargeable, made from body-safe silicone, and FSA/HSA eligible, so you can pay with pre-tax health dollars.

This Movember, there are way better things to do for your prostate than grow a questionable mustache. Check out Molto, and maybe finally say “prostate” out loud. It’s not that big of a deal and important for your health.